NHL DFS Picks Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 23

Monday has 11 games, including six in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, two starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Vegas (vs. Anaheim), Minnesota (vs. Chicago), Vancouver (vs. San Jose), Florida (vs. Tampa Bay) and NY Islanders (vs. Buffalo) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Lightning-Panthers, Flyers-Penguins, Canadiens-Blue Jackets, Stars-Hockey Club and Ducks-Golden Knights matchups are 6.5 goals. The Sabres-Islanders and Blackhawks-Wild contests anticipate 5.5 goals, while other games expect 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. ANA ($8,300): Hill has emerged victorious in five of his last six outings while surrendering only eight goals on 133 shots in his wins. He has gone 7-1-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .910 save percentage versus the Ducks, including a 22-save performance in a 3-2 triumph on November 13th.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. SJS ($8,200): Demko has been better in his last two outings, stopping 58 out of 62 shots en route to a 1-0-1 record. He should continue to make progress against a team he has dominated in the past. Demko has posted a perfect mark of 11-0-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .925 save percentage versus San Jose.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. BUF ($7,800): Sorokin has won four of seven starts going into Monday night's action despite a .887 save percentage. His numbers should improve substantially versus the struggling Sabres. Buffalo has gone winless in 13 straight games (0-10-3), and Sorokin has already beaten the team twice this campaign while stopping 61 out of 64 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. ANA ($7,900): Eichel has generated seven assists and eight points in his last seven games. He has only one goal despite piling up 24 shots on net. Eichel has earned at least one point in four straight outings versus Anaheim, including four helpers and 11 shots in three games this campaign.

Sam Reinhart, FLA vs. TBL ($7,400): Reinhart netted two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. He has three two-goal performances in his past four appearances versus the Lightning. Reinhart has three goals and three assists during his four-game point spree.

Filip Forsberg, NSH vs. CAR ($6,900): Forsberg has contributed seven helpers and 17 shots over his four-game point streak. He has chipped in two assists in three straight contests and should start lighting the lamp again soon. Forsberg has scored a goal in four of his last five appearances versus the Hurricanes.

Bryan Rust, PIT vs. PHI ($6,900): Rust has amassed six goals, 12 points and 20 shots in seven matches going into Monday's slate. He has three multi-point efforts during that period, including two four-point performances. Rust has hit the scoresheet in five straight outings versus Philadelphia, compiling three goals, five assists and 19 shots.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canucks vs. Sharks

J.T. Miller (C - $6,200), Brock Boeser (W - $5,900), Phil Di Giuseppe ($4,000)

Miller has four helpers and four shots in his past six appearances. Boeser has 11 goals and 20 points in 24 previous meetings against San Jose. Di Giuseppe has two assists in two NHL contests.

Vancouver's top line has plenty of bang-for-the-buck upside versus the Sharks on Monday. The trio combined for two goals and three assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Ottawa. San Jose has allowed the fifth-most goals per game (3.47) and the most shots per game (32.8) in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. SJS ($7,100): Hughes has registered three goals and 15 points through 11 games in December. He has one goal, five helpers, 15 shots and four blocks in his last four outings going into Monday's matchup. Hughes has accounted for three goals and 11 points in his past five appearances versus the Sharks.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. ANA ($6,600): Theodore has three goals, six assists, 12 shots and eight blocks across his last seven outings. He has four multi-point efforts over that time and four power-play helpers. Theodore has two goals, four points and 10 shots in three contests versus Anaheim this season.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA vs. TBL ($6,100): Ekblad has one goal and five assists during his four-game point spree. He posted one power-play helper, one shot and two blocks in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

