NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 13

Monday has three games scheduled, including one starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and one beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (vs. Los Angeles), Florida (at Philadelphia) and Calgary (at Chicago) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Panthers-Flyers contest is 6.5 goals, while the Flames-Blackhawks and Kings-Oilers matchups anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf, CGY at CHI ($7,600): Wolf has gone 6-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .930 save percentage in his past eight appearances. He has held the opposition to two goals or fewer in five victories during that span. Wolf has stopped 55 out of 60 shots en route to a 2-0-0 record versus Chicago this season.

Darcy Kuemper, LAK at EDM ($7,200): Kuemper has posted a mark of 8-0-2 with a 1.68 GAA and a .937 save percentage in his last 10 outings. He has allowed one goal or fewer in six victories during that stretch. Kuemper's four-game winning streak started with a 24-save effort in a 4-3 triumph over Edmonton on Dec. 28. He has earned a record of 11-3-4 with a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 18 previous appearances versus the Oilers.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. LAK ($9,100): Draisaitl has failed to earn at least one point in only one contest across his past 17 appearances, supplying 14 goals and 31 points. He has 11 multi-point performances, 61 shots and 10 power-play points (four goals, six assists) during that span. Draisaitl has two goals and two helpers in two contests going into Monday's matchup after his 14-game point spree ended last Tuesday versus Boston.

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. FLA ($7,600): Konecny has accumulated four goals on 17 shots and nine points in six games heading into Monday night's action. He has two goals and five helpers during his three-game point spree.

Nazem Kadri, CGY at CHI ($6,600): Kadri had notched two goals on 18 shots and two assists in his last five contests. He has been held off the scoresheet only three times in 14 games going into Monday's action, compiling seven goals and 13 points. Kadri has three goals and two helpers in his past five outings versus Chicago.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY at CHI ($6,400): Huberdeau has amassed 11 goals and 19 points in 17 games since the end of November. He has scored the game-winner in consecutive contests heading into Monday's matchup. Huberdeau has one goal and two assists in two games versus the Blackhawks this season.

Teuvo Teravainen, CHI vs. CGY ($5,300): Teravainen has three goals and seven points over a seven-game span entering Monday's slate. He has three goals and two helpers during his three-game point streak. Teravainen has four assists and five points in his past four meetings with the Flames.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Panthers at Flyers

Aleksander Barkov (C - $7,500), Sam Reinhart (W - $7,700), Evan Rodrigues (W - $4,800)

In his last six outings, Barkov has one goal on 15 shots and three helpers. He has contributed an assist and three shots in consecutive contests entering Monday's slate. Reinhart has four points and 18 shots in his past four appearances, including three goals on 12 shots in his last two games. Rodrigues had a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston.

Florida's top line is heating up again, and the trio have decent cap hits across the board. They combined for three goals on nine shots and four assists in a 7-5 win over the Flyers on Dec. 5. Philadelphia has allowed the third-most goals per game (3.47) in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY at CHI ($5,800): Weegar has filled the stat sheet with one goal, five helpers, 14 shots and nine blocks in his past eight appearances. During that span, he had two assists, one shot and two blocks against Chicago on Dec. 21.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at PHI ($5,400): Forsling has one goal, three assists, 15 shots and nine blocks across his past six outings. He has collected a helper in consecutive contests going into Monday's action. Forsling has three goals and four points in his last seven games versus the Flyers.

