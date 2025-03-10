NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 10

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has four games scheduled, including one starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT, one beginning at 7:30 p.m., one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. and one with a puck drop at 10:00 p.m.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Chicago) and Edmonton (at Buffalo) are heavy favorites on the Moneyline, while Ottawa (vs. Detroit) and Toronto (at Utah) are also favored. The Over/Under for the Oilers-Sabres and Chicago-Avalanche matchups is 6.5 goals, while the Maple Leafs-Hockey Club contest expects 6.0 goals, and the Red Wings-Senators game anticipates 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Joseph Woll, TOR at UTA ($7,900): Woll has struggled in his last two outings despite a 1-1-0 record, but he is a solid bounce-back option for Monday's slate. He has won his previous two outings versus Arizona/Utah, stopping 54 of 58 shots.

Linus Ullmark, OTT vs. DET ($7,700): Ullmark has won three of his last four starts, surrendering 13 goals on 121 shots. While those numbers aren't that impressive, he has been superb against Detroit. He made 19 saves in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings on Dec. 5 to improve his record against the franchise to 7-2-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM at BUF ($8,800): McDavid has two goals and eight assists across a seven-game point streak. During that span, he has 20 shots and five power-play points (one goal, four assists). McDavid has generated six goals and 18 points in 15 previous meetings against Buffalo.

Mitch Marner, TOR at UTA ($7,600): Marner has five goals and three helpers over his six-game point spree. He has a power-play goal, one power-play assist and 14 shots over that period. Marner had two goals on four shots in Toronto's 3-2 win versus Utah on Nov. 24.

Brock Nelson, COL vs. CHI ($6,300): Nelson has generated five goals on 28 shots and 12 points in his past 10 contests. He had one assist in his Colorado debut in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs. Nelson has two helpers and two shots in two games versus Chicago this campaign.

Ryan Donato, CHI at COL ($6,200): Donato has amassed four goals and seven assists in his eight-game point streak. During that span, he has registered 13 shots and three power-play points (one goal, two assists). Donato has two goals on four shots and three points in two previous outings versus Colorado this campaign.

David Perron, OTT vs. DET ($4,800): Perron has plenty of bang for the buck upside after earning two goals and one assist in his past four outings. He has generated four goals on 10 shots and four helpers in his last four meetings against the Red Wings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Chicago

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,200), Martin Necas (W - $7,200), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $6,600)

MacKinnon reached the 100-point plateau in Saturday's victory over Toronto. He has compiled six goals on 22 shots and seven helpers across his five-game point spree. MacKinnon has four multi-point efforts and seven power-play points (three goals, four assists) during that span. Necas has five goals and 16 points in 15 appearances with Colorado since being acquired from Carolina. He has one goal and six assists in his last five contests. Lehkonen has notched five goals and 10 points in his past nine matches, including two goals and three helpers in his three-game point streak.

Colorado's top line has been firing on all cylinders, and the trio should continue their torrid scoring versus Chicago, a team that has permitted the fourth-most goals per game (3.47) and the most shots per game (32.0) this season.

Maple Leafs at Hockey Club

John Tavares (C - $7,400), William Nylander (W - $7,900), Bobby McMann (W - $5,300)

Tavares has tallied five goals on 19 shots and 10 points in his past eight appearances, including four markers and two assists over his four-game point spree. Nylander has two goals, 19 shots and eight helpers during that same eight-game span, including two goals and five assists in a five-game point streak. McMann has two assists in two games heading into Monday's action, but his promotion to the top six should get him back on track.

Toronto's second line should remain productive versus Utah on Monday. Tavares and Nylander had one goal and two assists in Toronto's 3-2 win over the Hockey Club in November.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. CHI ($7,000): Makar has a hefty cap hit but could be worth the investment. He has accumulated five goals and 12 points in nine games, entering Monday night's slate. Makar has two goals, 10 assists, 19 shots, four power-play points (one goal, three assists) and a shorthanded helper across his six-game point streak.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at BUF ($6,500): Bouchard has accounted for two goals and three assists in his four-game point spree. He has one goal and two helpers on the man advantage while adding eight shots and three blocks. Bouchard has three helpers and 10 shots in his last three appearances versus Buffalo.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.