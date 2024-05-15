NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are a pair of games in the NHL Thursday. Carolina will attempt to stave off elimination for the third straight game, as they are home to the Rangers, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Vancouver returns home to face Edmonton with the second-round series even at two games apiece. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NYR ($8,100): Andersen is 6-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .902 save percentage in the playoffs. He has won his last two starts, getting the Hurricanes back in the playoff picture after Carolina dropped the first three games to the Rangers. The Hurricanes are at home, where Andersen is a perfect 4-0 through the opening two rounds of the Stanley Cup.

Arturs Silovs, VAN vs. EDM ($7,700): Silovs took over the crease in Vancouver when their top two netminders Thatcher Demko (knee) and Casey DeSmith (lower body) were out of action early in the opening round. DeSmith has regained his health, but the Canucks are not making the switch at this time, relying on Silovs, who has been terrific between the pipes.

VALUE PLAYS

Evander Kane, EDM at VAN ($5,200): Kane has an assist in each of his last two games, giving the winger two goals and five points in nine playoff games. He is seeing time on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Dylan Holloway, as well as second-unit power play time. He has nice value Thursday.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at CAR ($6,400): Lafreniere has continued his breakout campaign in his fourth NHL season, as he has four goals and 10 points in nine Stanley Cup contests. Lafreniere had career-highs in goals with 28, as well as assists, chipping in with 29 during the regular season. Lafreniere is third among Rangers in scoring during the post-season, one point ahead of Artemi Panarin.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Oilers

Pius Suter (W - $4,300), J.T. Miller (C - $8,600), Brock Boeser (W - $7,200)

The line has been outstanding in the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially Boeser, who has seven goals and 12 points in 10 games. Boeser has three goals and six points in four games versus the Oilers in the playoffs, as Edmonton has been unable to contain him. Miller has 11 points, continuing his great play from the regular season, where he had a career-high 103 points. Suter is an inexpensive linemate. He has two goals and an assist in 10 games, along with 20 shots on goal.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Jake Guentzel (W - $9,100), Sebastian Aho (C - $8,900), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $7,300)

The Hurricanes need a big effort from their top line. The trio have combined for 28 points in 10 games, as well as 82 shots on goal. Svechnikov struggled for most of the regular season with 52 points in 59 games, but came on strong at the end, scoring two goals and adding four assists in his last four games. He has continued his pace in the opening two rounds of the playoffs with two goals and nine points. Guentzel was a huge acquisition at the trade deadline, picking up 25 points in 17 games with the Hurricanes at the end of the regular season. He has four goals and nine points in the playoffs. Aho is the Hurricanes' top offensive threat. He set a career-high with 89 points during the 2023-24 campaign and has 10 points in 10 playoff games to date.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VAN ($7,300): Bouchard has been outstanding in the playoffs, scoring four times and adding 11 assists in just nine contests. He was a stud Tuesday in the win over Vancouver, scoring the game-winner with just 39 seconds remaining in the third, as well as picking up a power-play assist, his seventh point with the man advantage. Bouchard is third in Stanley Cup playoff scoring, trailing only teammates Leon Draisaitl (20) and Connor McDavid (18).

Jacob Trouba, NYR at CAR ($5,200): There's a lot of value in Trouba, especially in the blocked shots category, as he has 24 in the five games versus Carolina. Trouba also has a goal and an assist in his last two games. He had only three goals and 22 points in 69 regular-season appearances this year, but his 183 blocks help his fantasy value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.