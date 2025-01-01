NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Happy New Year! After a packed day of hockey Tuesday, the NHL is taking a breather with just one game to start 2025 – Los Angeles will host New Jersey starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. Because there's only one game, your FanDuel lineup will consist of five players, including a Captain spot that provides 1.5 times the points. You get a $55,000 salary cap.

CAPTAIN

Adrian Kempe, LAK vs. NJD ($14,500): Kempe and the Kings are rested while New Jersey is playing for the second straight night and third time in four days. As a result, L.A. will likely face Devils backup goaltender Jake Allen instead of Jacob Markstrom, who had a dominant December (8-1-1 record, 1.30 GAA, .937 save percentage in 10 games). That makes things easier on Kempe, who will enter Wednesday's action on a three-game scoring streak (one goal, three assists). He's up to 17 markers and 35 points through 36 appearances in 2024-25.

UTILITY

Anze Kopitar, LAK vs. NJD ($13,000): If you're grabbing Kempe, you might as well take linemate Kopitar. The 37-year-old Kopitar has been defying Father Time by collecting 12 goals and 39 points through 37 outings this campaign. He scored two goals Sunday to lead the Kings to a 5-4 victory over the Flyers.

Stefan Noesen, NJD at LAK ($10,000): Noesen has been providing solid value at his price point recently, collecting three goals and five points over his past seven outings. The 31-year-old has already established a new career high in goals with 16 and his 27 points through 40 appearances puts him on target to surpass his personal best of 37 points, which was set in 2023-24. It helps that the Devils have been leaning on him with the man advantage, which has led to him recording 10 power-play points (seven goals).

Warren Foegele, LAK, vs. NJD ($9,000): Foegele has a fantastic four goals and nine points across his past seven appearances. With numbers like that, he's a superb value play. The 28-year-old has 11 goals and 22 points in 36 outings overall.

Phillip Danault, LAK vs. NJD ($8,500): Danault has recorded an assist in each of his past four appearances, though his point streak stands at just two games because he missed the 3-1 loss to Washington on December 22 due to an undisclosed injury. Danault's three goals and 19 points through 35 outings in 2024-25 don't stand out, but those overall numbers have been dragged down by his quiet start in which he recorded just three assists across his first 11 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.