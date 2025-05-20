NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule for Tuesday, lineups will consist of one Captain carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five flex slots. The salary cap comes in at $50,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Florida) is the favorite on the Moneyline in Game 1. The Hurricanes advanced to the third round of the playoffs with a five-game series win over the Washington Capitals, while the Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games. The over/under for Tuesday's matchup is 5.5 goals.

CAPTAIN

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at CAR ($15,600): Bobrovsky has won four of his last five outings, stopping 115 of 123 shots for a 1.54 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He went 4-0 versus the Hurricanes in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs while posting one shutout, a 1.12 GAA and a .966 save percentage.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at CAR ($13,500): Barkov has three goals on 27 shots, 10 points and nine blocks through 12 outings this postseason. He had two assists in Sunday's Game 7 win over Toronto. Barkov has compiled two goals, five points and eight shots in four previous playoff meetings against Carolina.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. FLA ($9,200): Jarvis has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He has 12 shots and three blocks during that stretch. Jarvis lit the lamp once, collected two points and earned six shots in three contests versus the Panthers during the regular season.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. FLA ($8,800): Svechnikov has found the back of the net in three straight games while racking up nine shots on goal. He ranks second in the playoffs with eight goals through 10 outings.

Brad Marchand, FLA at CAR ($7,400): Marchand led the Panthers with three goals and eight points in seven games against Toronto. He has amassed nine goals and 23 points in 16 playoff appearances versus Carolina, making him an intriguing option for Game 1 on Tuesday.

Anton Lundell, FLA at CAR ($5,600): Lundell had one goal and one assist in two games to end Round 2, giving him four tallies and 10 points through 12 outings this postseason. He had two goals, four points and five shots in three contests versus Carolina during the regular season. Lundell is a solid stack play with Marchand for Tuesday's slate.

Eetu Luostarinen, FLA at CAR ($3,400): Luostarinen has accounted for three goals, nine helpers, 14 shots and eight blocks in his last nine appearances. He has three multi-point efforts over that span, giving him plenty of boom or bust potential for Tuesday's series opener. Luostarinen can be stacked with Marchand and/or Lundell.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.