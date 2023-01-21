NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, January 21

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Saturday is brimming with NHL action. There are 11 games on the docket for the purposes of DFS contests this evening. With all these options on the table, here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. ARI ($41): Oettinger is establishing himself as one of the NHL's premier young goaltenders. He has a 2.26 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Coyotes likely won't challenge the Stars goaltender too much. They've averaged 25.1 shots on net per contest, which is the fewest in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. WAS ($26): Thompson has been a serviceable starter as a rookie, posting a 2.72 GAA and .913 save percentage. However, a healthier Capitals squad has been on the rise offensively. Once down in the bottom 10 in goals per game, Washington is up to averaging 3.21 goals per contests, which ranks 13th in the NHL.

CENTER

Logan Couture, SAN at CLM ($19): Couture has picked up 16 goals and 20 assists through 46 games. The Blue Jackets provide an excellent opportunity to add to that. Columbus has a 3.91 GAA and has allowed 35.1 shots on net per contest.

CENTER TO AVOID

Brock Nelson, NYI vs. CAR ($15): Nelson just ended a 14-game goal drought, but it will be hard to get back on the scoresheet in this game. The Hurricanes have only allowed 26.4 shots on net per contest, which is fewest in the NHL. Also, since getting healthy, Frederik Andersen has a .944 save percentage through three starts.

WING

Zach Hyman, EDM at VAN ($28): Hyman has 17 points with the extra man, including 11 goals. Not only are the Canucks the team with the NHL's worst penalty kill, but they are on the second leg of a back-to-back as well.

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. ARI ($19): Benn has a four-game point streak, giving him 41 points in 46 contests. The Coyotes have already announced Connor Ingram will be starting Saturday. He has a 3.67 GAA and .892 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Drake Batherson, OTT vs. WPG ($17): On the second night of a back-to-back, Batherson will likely face Connor Hellebuyck. He has a 2.43 GAA and .923 save percentage. The Jets also have the second-ranked penalty kill, and Batherson has tallied 21 of his 40 points with the extra man.

Clayton Keller, ARI vs. DAL ($16): As I noted, Oettinger has a 2.26 GAA and .924 save percentage. Additionally, Keller has cooled down, especially on the power play. He only has one point with the extra man over his last 13 games.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG at OTT ($21): Morrissey has had a true breakthrough season, notching 50 points in 46 games. He's not slowed down either, and he is on a three-game point streak. The Senators are middling in GAA, but they are on the second leg of a back-to-back, a point in Morrissey's favor.

Morgan Rielly, TOR at MON ($17): It took Rielly a bit to get going after returning from injury, but he has back-to-back games with an assist. Also, he has zero goals on 57 shots on net this season, so eventually he is going to light the lamp. The Canadiens are in the bottom five in GAA and shots on goal allowed per contest, offering an opportunity for Rielly to get on the scoresheet once again.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Brent Burns, CAR at NYI ($23): Burns is still getting it done in his age-37 season, but 14 of his 30 points have come with the extra man. The Islanders have the fifth-ranked penalty kill. Not only that, but Ilya Sorokin has a 2.32 GAA and .926 save percentage.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. WPG ($19): All the points I made regarding Batherson come up again with Chabot. The Senators are on a back-to-back, Hellebucyk has a .923 save percentage, and Winnipeg has the second-ranked penalty kill. Save Ottawa's top players for another day.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.