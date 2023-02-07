NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's more of the same from the NHL on Tuesday. There were six games Monday in the NHL's return to action, and there are six games Tuesday as well. You've dipped your toe back in the water, now it's time to make a splash on the DFS front. Here are the players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Logan Thompson, VGK at NAS ($26): Thompson wouldn't have been an All-Star in any other division, but his 2.69 GAA and .913 save percentage aren't bad. He may be on the road, but the rookie is getting an easy matchup to start the home stretch of the season. The Predators have averaged 2.81 goals per game, which ranks 26th in the NHL.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. SEA ($32): Sorokin is having a stellar campaign, but his Islanders are going to be on the second leg of a back-to-back Tuesday. Sure, most of them just had a lot of time off, but that's still tough. Plus, the Kraken have averaged 3.61 goals per game, which is top 10 in the NHL. This is a time to steer clear of the Russian netminder.

CENTER

Max Domi, CHI vs. ANA ($17): Domi is on a five-game point streak, and I can easily see him picking up where he left off thanks to this favorable matchup. The Ducks are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, and they are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sidney Crosby, PIT vs. COL ($33): Crosby was a busy guy over the All-Star weekend, and I don't want to spend up on his salary with 12 teams in the mix providing options at center. Alexandar Georgiev has a 2.60 GAA and .919 save percentage, but he was red hot before the break. Over his last four starts he has an 1.50 GAA and .954 save percentage.

WING

Frank Vatrano, ANA at CHI ($17): Vatrano has put 152 shots on net in 51 games but only has 11 goals thanks to some bad puck luck. However, five of his goals have come in his last seven outings. Chicago has allowed 33.9 shots on goal per game, and Petr Mrazek is expected to be the lead goalie until Alex Stalock returns. Mrazek has a 4.05 GAA and .885 save percentage.

Alexander Barabanov, SAN at TAM ($13): Barabonov only has seven goals, thanks partially to 8.4 percent shooting that could improve, but he has 24 assists in 46 games. The Lightning may be at home, but they are on the second day of a back-to-back. Also, Andrei Vasilevskiy started Monday, and you know what that means. Brian Elliott with his 3.07 GAA and .903 save percentage will likely be in net.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jared McCann, SEA at NYI ($19): The Islanders may be on the second leg of a back-to-back, and that is reason for skepticism about Sorokin, but the netminder does have a 2.38 GAA and .923 save percentage. McCann has 23 goals, but on 23.7 percent shooting that is bound to regress. There is a good chance we see a drop in his production down the stretch.

Reilly Smith, VGK at NAS ($12): Smith is a guy who maybe needed a break to recharge. He has 18 goals on the season, but zero over his last 12 games. Now he faces Juuse Saros, who has a .920 save percentage. It might be hard for Smith to end his drought in Nashville.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL at PIT ($19): Toews has had trouble scoring goals – his 3.3 percent shooting is a personal low – but he has 24 assists in 46 games, which is impressive for a defenseman. The Penguins have allowed 33.9 shots on goal per game, which hasn't been a problem when Tristan Jarry has been in net. However, it's expected Jarry won't be ready yet, which means Casey DeSmith and his .901 save percentage in goal.

Seth Jones, CHI vs. ANA ($18): Jones has 12 points over his last 12 games, with 31 shots on net for good measure. The Ducks, as I noted, are last in GAA and shots on net per contest. They also have the 30th-ranked penalty kill, and Jones has nine power-play points in 38 outings.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Mikhail Sergachev, TAM vs. SAN ($19): Sergachev has slowed down after a hot start, with only five points in his last 14 games. On the season, 15 of the Russian's 34 points have come on the power play. While the Sharks aren't good defensively in general, they actually have the sixth-ranked penalty kill.

Shea Theodore, VGK at NAS ($18): With Alex Pietrangelo now a Golden Knight, Theodore has seen his minutes drop, including on the power play. That has left him shooting less, as Theodore has 80 shots on goal through 31 games. Nashville has allowed a lot of shots, but Saros has mostly been up to the task, as his .920 save percentage shows.

