NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, January 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

After a Monday of wall-to-wall hockey, Tuesday is a bit more normal. There are eight games on the schedule, all of them in the evening. Here are a handful of players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. WAS ($34): The Wild are swapping starts in goal, and Gustavsson is up Tuesday. He has a 2.17 GAA and .925 save percentage. While Washington is middling in goals per game, it is also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, while Minnesota is rested.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. SEA ($25): Skinner and his .914 save percentage are going to be back for the Oilers, but this is a tricky matchup to step into. The Kraken have exploded offensively in the franchise's second season. Seattle has scored 3.76 goals per game, which is top three in the NHL.

CENTER

Max Domi, CHI vs. BUF ($18): Domi has centered Chicago's top line this year, and even with Patrick Kane's struggles, he's having a bounce-back campaign. In fact, over his last 11 games he has 10 points. The Sabres are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they have a bottom-five penalty kill. Meanwhile, 14 of Domi's 30 points have come with the extra man.

CENTER TO AVOID

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at TOR ($28): Barkov is a point-per-game player once again, but he and the Panthers are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Maple Leafs, though, are in the top five in GAA and shots on net per contest. That makes me wary of spending up on Barkov.

WING

Lawson Crouse, ARI vs. DET ($14): Last season, Crouse had 20 goals in 65 games. This year he has 16 goals through 42 contests. The Coyotes are rested, and the Red Wings are on the road for the second game of a back-to-back. Magnus Hellberg will likely be in net, and the 31-year-old veteran journeyman has played in 12 NHL games in his career.

James van Riemsdyk, PHI vs. ANA ($13): This game won't be exciting to watch for most hockey fans, but the DFS opportunities abound. The Ducks are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, and while both of these teams are on the second game of a back-to-back, the Flyers are at home. Van Riemsdyk has 13 points over his last 16 games, and the Ducks could help him build upon that.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex Ovechkin, WAS at MIN ($33): Ovechkin is clearly still a great player, but he's also 37 and on the road for the second night of a back-to-back. Gustavsson has a 2.17 GAA and .925 save percentage, and the Wild have allowed a mere 29.8 shots on net per contest. Ovie's salary is a gamble in this one.

Cole Caufield, MON vs. WPG ($20): This is the rare game not involving a team on a back-to-back Tuesday, but it's still a tricky matchup for Caufield. Connor Hellebuyck has a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage. The Jets also have the third-ranked penalty kill, and 10 of Caufield's 36 points have come with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. SEA ($19): Barrie is on a three-game point streak, but more to the point he's excellent on the power play. The veteran has tallied 21 points with the extra man in 45 games. Seattle has improved in many ways this season, but it has the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Tony DeAngelo, PHI vs. ANA ($17): DeAngelo has 11 points over his last 11 games, including four points with the extra man. I mentioned that the Ducks are last in GAA and shots on net allowed per contest. They also have the 30th-ranked penalty kill.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Erik Gustafsson, WAS vs. MIN ($19): Gustafsson has had a bigger role with John Carlson out, which has elevated his salary, but this matchup is tricky. Not only are the Capitals on the second leg of a back-to-back, but Gustavsson has a 2.17 GAA and .925 save percentage.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at TOR ($17): The Maple Leafs are in the top five in GAA and shots on net allowed per game, but mediocre on the penalty kill. Well, Forsling is not necessarily in line to take advantage of that. With Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour on the top unit, Forsling is on the second power-play unit. He only has four points with the extra man.

