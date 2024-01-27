NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Next Saturday, the NHL will be busy with whatever nonsense makes up the skills competition now, but this Saturday we get plenty of hockey that matters, not a bunch of awkward celebrity cameos and clunky new challenges. There are 10 games on the dockets, and here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. CHI ($25): It used to feel unfathomable that anybody other than the Sharks would finish last in goals and shots on net per game. Then, Connor Bedard got hurt, and Chicago went in the tank, and 2.12 goals and 26.3 shots on net per contest puts Bedard's team within shouting distance of San Jose on both fronts. Markstrom has a 2.69 GAA, and he shouldn't be too bothered at home Saturday night.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. TOR ($31): These two teams just played, but Hellebuyck got a rare night off. This time, he will likely face the Maple Leafs, who have averaged 3.43 goals and 33.2 shots on net per game. Toronto also has a top-10 power play, and Winnipeg surprisingly has a below-average penalty kill.

CENTER

Marco Rossi, MIN vs. ANA ($13): Mats Zuccarello might miss this game with an illness, but if that happens that just means Matt Boldy on Rossi's one wing, with Kirill Kaprizov on the other. Yeah, that still works, and the rookie center has 28 points in 48 games this season. The Ducks have allowed 32.7 shots on net per contest, and John Gibson has an .877 save percentage over his last eight starts.

CENTER TO AVOID

John Tavares, TOR at WPG ($26): Usually so reliable, Tavares has a nine-game point drought going. Eventually, Tavares will get back on the scoresheet. However, a trip to Winnipeg, the team with the lowest GAA in the NHL, is not ideal for righting the ship when you've gone cold.

WING

Jesper Bratt, NJD at TAM ($25): Bratt is simply one of the best wings in the NHL when it comes to producing points. After two 73-point seasons in a row, the Swede already has 49 points in 46 games. That's on 12.7 percent shooting that is below his mark from either of the previous two campaigns. Andrei Vasilevskiy has just never managed to look like his usual self, as he now has a .900 save percentage through 25 games.

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY vs. CHI ($19): As everybody expected, the two 20-goal scorers for the Flames this season are Blake Coleman and Sharangovich. Indeed, Sharangovich has potted 20 goals in 48 games, and added 14 assists. Chicago is in the bottom eight in GAA, shots on net allowed per contest, and penalty-kill percentage, so the Belarusian could add to either, or both, of those totals.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at DET ($23): The Golden Knights are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. He also recently dipped down to the second line, which right now means having Nicolas Roy as his center due to injuries. Alex Lyon has surprisingly brought stability to the Red Wings' goaltending situation. He has a 2.52 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Clayton Keller, ARI at CAR ($22): Keller paces the Coyotes offense, but where he has excelled is getting pucks on net and producing on the power play. That makes a trip to Carolina particularly ill-suited for his skill set. One, the Hurricanes have allowed a mere 25.3 shots on goal per game, lowest in the NHL. Two, they are also tied for third in penalty-kill percentage.

DEFENSE

Brock Faber, MIN vs. ANA ($24): Faber has gotten a ton of opportunity this year, but now opportunity is being matched with production. The rookie defenseman has averaged 25:17 per game in ice time, including 4:07 with the extra man, over his last 11 games. In that time he has 13 points as well. As I noted, Gibson has an .877 save percentage over his last eight starts, and the Ducks have allowed 32.7 shots on goal per contest.

Darren Raddysh, TAM vs. NJD ($15): Kudos to Raddysh, who has stepped up with the Lightning banged up on the blue line. He's skating next to Victor Hedman as the top pairing for Tampa, and seeing a smidge (but just a smidge!) of power-play time as well. Raddysh has tallied seven points in his last 10 games. The Devils, meanwhile, have a 3.50 GAA, and two goals with sub-.900 save percentages as well.

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Zach Werenski, CLM at VAN ($23): Werenski is back from his latest injury, although he returns to a lineup lacking in talent. He also returns just in time for a trip to Vancouver. Thatcher Demko has looked like a different goalie this year, and he has a 2.40 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Mike Matheson, Mon at PIT ($20): Though the Penguins are on the second leg of a back-to-back, I still don't particularly like Matheson against his former team. For starters, the Penguins do get to be at home for both of these games. Nineteen of Matheson's 33 points have come on the power play, and Pittsburgh has a top-10 penalty kill. More important to me, though is the fact Tristan Jarry was saved for this one. He has a 2.41 GAA and .920 save percentage at home this year.

