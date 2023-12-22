NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 22

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Thursday? A packed NHL schedule. Saturday? Once again packed, what with the NHL taking three days off for Christmas. Friday, though? Friday is the interregnum allowing for such busy days on either side of it. There are four games on the docket, but don't miss out on any DFS opportunities. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. BOS ($31): Over his last dozen starts, Hellebuyck has been on his game. A one-time Vezina winner, the American netminder has an 1.92 GAA and .936 save percentage across the last 12 times he's taken the ice. Boston is still strong in terms of goal prevention, but it has averaged 3.17 goals per game, which is right in the middle of the league.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Allen, MON at CHI ($28): Yes, the Blackhawks are terrible offensively, better than only the Sharks. However, the Canadiens are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Allen is primed to have a GAA over 3.00 for the third season in a row. I'm not taking a gamble on Allen just because Chicago lacks for offensive talent.

CENTER

Connor Bedard, CHI vs. MON ($22): Bedard has more on his plate than an 18-year-old rookie should. He's basically been called upon to carry Chicago's offense. And yet, Bedard hasn't flinched under that burden. He has 28 points in 31 games with 100 shots on goal, and he has picked up two points in three of his last five outings. Montreal, on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, is in the bottom five in shots on goal allowed per game and penalty-kill percentage. While far from the most-glamorous Original Six matchup, it'd a good opportunity for Bedard.

CENTER TO AVOID

Pavel Zacha, BOS at WPG ($20): Zacha returned to the lineup with gusto, picking up two assists against the Wild. This trip to Winnipeg should prove tougher, though. As I noted, Hellebuyck has an 1.92 GAA and .936 save percentage over his last 12 starts.

WING

Chris Kreider, NYR vs. EDM ($24): Kreider has two two-point games in his last three outings. While his 16 goals on the season have come on a 20.0 shooting percentage, but I'm not that concerned about regression in this matchup. The Oilers are another team on the second night of a back-to-back, and while Stuart Skinner has been better, he still has an .884 save percentage on the season.

Patrick Kane, DET vs. PHI ($21): Kane has looked NHL ready since making his debut with the Wings. He has six points and 26 shots on net through eight games, and his 7.7 shooting percentage should improve. The Flyers are the last of the three teams on the second leg of a back-to-back I have not yet mentioned. Samuel Ersson started Thursday, which would in theory mean Carter Hart in net Friday. However, Hart's been out for a while with an illness. It's entirely possible he won't be able to go once again.

WINGS TO AVOID

Evander Kane, EDM at NYR ($21): One Kane in my lineup, one Kane on the sidelines. Evander has been cold, only picking up points in one of his last nine games. He's on the second leg of a back-to-back, and the Rangers' defense has held opponents to 29.8 shots on net per contest. Kane has long operated as a quantity shooter, but this is not an ideal matchup for that.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. BOS ($17): Perfetti has points in back-to-back games, giving him 21 points on the season. A third game in a row with a point is less likely, though. Linus Ullmark started Boston's last game, which should mean Jeremy Swayman in goal for this one. Swayman has a 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Mike Matheson, MON at CHI ($20): Matheson has put 80 shots on net in 32 games. He's also tallied 23 points, including 13 with the extra man. While the Canadiens are on a back-to-back, Chicago has a 3.55 GAA and has allowed 32.5 shots on goal per contest, and it is in the bottom eight on the penalty kill as well.

Erik Gustafsson, NYR vs. EDM ($15): Counterintuitively, Gustafsson's minutes have gone down the last couple games, but he also has four points in that time. He's the only Rangers' defenseman who has produced much aside from Adam Fox. The Oilers, as I have noted, are on the road for the second day of a back-to-back, and Skinner has a 3.04 GAA.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at WPG ($23): Like Zacha, McAvoy returned from injured reserve in Boston's last game. He also has the same dodgy matchup Friday. Hellebuyck, as I have noted a couple times, has an 1.92 GAA and .936 save percentage in his last 12 games.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. BOS ($21): Morrissey was not a one-season fluke. Boston has been a bit more porous defensively this year, so the defenseman may get some shots on net. On the other hand, Swayman has a .933 save percentage, and if Ullmark starts, he did win the Vezina just last season. Additionally, the Bruins have the first-ranked penalty kill, and eight of Morrissey's 28 points have come with the extra man.

