NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

If the NHL's typical schedule was a sandwich – work with me here – it would be like a burger where Thursday and Saturday are large buns and then Friday is a slim meat patty. Because Thursdays and Saturday tend to be packed with NHL action, Fridays tend to feature a lighter slate. Indeed, we have four games on the Friday docket this week. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at CHI ($31): Sorokin has had a tough year, though the Islanders' porous defense plays a role in that, as his .910 save percentage is not terrible. This matchup was already conducive, as Chicago is the second-worst team in the NHL, and the second-worst team offensively. However, Mother Nature also did the Islanders a solid, postponing Chicago's game in Buffalo a day. Now, Sorokin is catching the Blackhawks on an unexpected back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN at FLA ($22): Fleury has the second-most wins among goalies in NHL history. Fleury also has an .897 save percentage this season. The Panthers are middling in goals per game, but second in shots on net per contest. No team has had worse collective puck luck, but if they keep at it, things are likely to level out.

CENTER

Michael McLeod, NJD at CLM ($15): Hey, McLeod is currently a second-line center. With Jack Hughes out, the 25-year-old is getting to skate with Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer. He also has five points over his last seven games for good measure. Elvis Merzlikins, who has an .899 save percentage over the last three seasons, is getting the start for the Blue Jackets, which also helps.

CENTER TO AVOID

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN at FLA ($24): Eriksson Ek has been pouring shots on net, which is kind of important for a player with a career 9.9 shooting percentage. Unfortunately for him, not only are the Wild on the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Panthers keep pucks off goal by and large. Florida has allowed a mere 27.0 shots on net per contest.

WING

Yegor Chinakhov, CLM vs. NJD ($16): Columbus has been a mess, but when I see a team in disarray give a young forward like Chinakhov over 20 minutes of ice time for two games in a row, and I see him tally 12 shots on net in those games, I get intrigued. The Devils have a 3.48 GAA, so if Chinakhov's minutes remain unusually elevated for a wing, that bodes well.

Kyle Palmieri, NYI at CHI ($12): Palmieri is power-play reliant at this point in his career, but he has 12 points with the extra man through 44 games. The Blackhawks are just outside the bottom five in penalty-kill percentage, but as I noted they are on the second leg of a back-to-back. That is not good for a penalty kill that is already lacking.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex DeBrincat, DET at CAR ($24): DeBrincat was scoring goals in bunches early, but he has been held without a goal over his last eight games. The Hurricanes have gotten dodgy goaltending, but the defense remains elite. Carolina has allowed a league-low 25.7 shots on net per contest.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR vs. DET ($16): Teravainen has produced well, with 25 points in 44 games. However, his 17.1 shooting percentage is unusually high, as he has a career 10.4 shooting percentage. Alex Lyon has been unexpectedly good for the Red Wings, as he has a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage, and he did have a .912 save percentage for the Panthers last year.

DEFENSE

Brandon Montour, FLA vs. MIN ($21): Montour's taken on a huge role on the power play, having averaged 3:48 per game with the extra man. He's tallied six power-play points in 28 games, and that's with an 1.4 shooting percentage on the year. The Wild are in the bottom five in penalty-kill percentage, and they are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back as well.

Luke Hughes, NJD at CLM ($16): Hughes might make a run at the Calder, and his recent play has helped on that front. Playing more minutes with Dougie Hamilton out, Hughes has eight points over his last 10 games, including four with the extra man. The Blue Jackets have allowed 34.1 shots on net per game, which is not good given that Merzlikins has a 3.22 GAA.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brock Faber, MIN at FLA ($18): Faber has racked up a ton of minutes in his rookie campaign, but even young legs feel the second night of a back-to-back. Also, facing a tough defense on the road is never good. The Panthers are in the top five in GAA, shots on net allowed per contest, and penalty-kill percentage.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at CAR ($15): Gostisbehere has excelled on the power play, having tallied 18 points with the extra man in 30 games. The Hurricanes, as I noted, are first in shots on net allowed per game, but they are also seventh on the penalty kill as well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.