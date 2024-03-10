NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 10

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Yahoo likes a full slate on Sundays, even when games start early. That means you have to get your DFS lineups in before the first puck drops at 1 p.m. EDT. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Semyon Varlamov, NYI at ANA ($36): Varlamov is getting his first start in a while, but has managed a .910 save percentage on the year. The Ducks aren't going to fall so far offensively as to get down to the Sharks/Blackhawks level of futility, though they're 30th in goals and probably won't improve based on the talent they dealt at the deadline.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. EDM ($31): The Penguins saved Jarry for Sunday, but of course that means they played Saturday. So did the Oilers, though they're a top-five offense boasting two of the league's best forwards. Jarry is one of the better goalies projected to start Sunday, yet I'd still avoid him.

CENTER

Ryan O'Reilly, NAS at MIN ($19): O'Reilly joined the Predators and got the benefit of Filip Forsberg on his wing and Roman Josi on the power play. He's racked up 55 points, including 22 with the extra man. Don't sweat O'Reilly relying on the power play as the Wild list a bottom-five penalty kill.

CENTER TO AVOID

Connor Bedard, CHI vs. ARI ($22): Two games Sunday feature teams on a back-to-back, and one has no clubs in that scenario. This matchup is one of the former scenario. Chicago may be at home and Bedard may be young, but it's still not conducive to be on a second straight day. And Connor Ingram has posted a .911 save percentage while coming off a shutout.

WING

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. NYI ($20): When it comes to putting pucks on net, Vatrano is the clear star in Anaheim with 193 shots overall. The Islanders, meanwhile, have allowed an average of 33.4 shots. They're also last in penalty-kill percentage, while Vatrano has registered 17 power-play points.

Matias Maccelli, ARI at CHI ($17): Maccelli has notched 11 points in his last 11 games, giving him 45 on the year to go with a 9.5 shooting percentage. The Blackhawks decided to start Petr Mrazek on Saturday, so Sunday is Arvid Soderblom's turn with his 3.88 GAA and .879 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Zach Hyman, EDM at PIT ($26): Hyman has been enjoying a career year, though his 43 goals only come with 19 assists. That's a minor quibble, though. And while I wouldn't roster Tristan Jarry, he does enter with a 2.68 GAA. The Penguins also sit sixth on the penalty kill, and 12 of those 43 goals for Hyman have come while up a man. At this salary, I'd be slightly hesitant.

Jonathan Huberdeau, CGY at CAR ($20): Huberdeau has actually been productive of late, though that's in terms of assists more than goals as he still only has nine of the latter. Carolina and Calgary both played Saturday, though Carolina started at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The Hurricanes are also first in shots allowed and third on the penalty kill.

DEFENSE

Ryan Pulock, NYI at ANA ($21): Pulock has recently been getting involved offensively with five points over his last eight outings while participating on the second power-play unit. The Ducks are terrible offensively, but almost as bad at the other end sitting bottom-five in GAA and shots allowed.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI at CHI ($13): Since the start of February, Valimaki has posted seven points in 16 games. That isn't remarkable, but it's something and he's heading into a great matchup. The Blackhawks rank 27th in shots allowed, and that defense will be in front of Arvid Soderblom with his .879 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brent Burns, CAR vs. CGY ($16): Burns just celebrated his 39th birthday. His legs have logged a lot of ice time, including 22:29 on Saturday. The Flames rank fourth on the penalty kill, and a full half of Burns' points have come on the man-advantage.

Kris Letang, PIT vs. EDM ($15): Letang is no longer key to the Penguins' power play, yet he's still tallied 38 points on the year. At the same time, he hasn't recorded a point in his last five outings. The Oilers have only allowed 28.3 shots while backup goalie Calvin Pickard comes in with a 2.45 GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.