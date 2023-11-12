NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Yahoo's offering up full-slate and traditional-evening contests equally on Sunday. But getting a lineup in by 1 p.m. EST might be tricky for you. You lose two games by waiting for the 7 p.m. EST slate, but I'll work with the that for the purposes of my recommendations. So here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

John Gibson, ANA vs. SAN ($25): I don't expect Gibson to keep up his 2.41 GAA and .921 save percentage all year. However, I do expect the Sharks to be the worst team in the NHL, and to finish last in goals. And they've already put themselves in quite a hole by averaging 1.21 goals (and 23.9 shots) through 14 games.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Allen, MON vs. VAN ($26): Both teams are on a back-to-back, though that is about all they have in common. Montreal has been subpar offensively and defensively, while Vancouver has soared to the top on both fronts. Allen has produced a .900 save percentage across four seasons with the Habs. I don't want him facing down Elias Pettersson while in my lineup.

CENTER

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. VAN ($18): Suzuki and the Canadiens do at least catch Casey DeSmith in net. The veteran backup enters with a career .912 save percentage, and the Canucks are on the road for the second straight night while Montreal gets to be home again. After two consecutive 60-point seasons, Suzuki so far has 13 to go with 37 shots.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tomas Hertl, SAN at ANA ($16): Hertl has been fine by picking up nine points with very little surrounding talent. The Czech center is the only substantive Shark at the moment, and it's not easy to be a one-man team. Gibson may not stay hot, but his .921 save percentage is also something to consider.

WING

Troy Terry, ANA vs. SAN ($18): Terry took a step down last year, yet still managed 23 goals and 38 assists in only 70 games. He may have regressed slightly, but he also proved he was no fluke. This year, we can just treat him like a legit point producer and he's at five goals and six assists. The Sharks rank last in goals and shots per game while also sitting at the bottom in GAA and shots allowed.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. CLM ($17): During Lafreniere's young career, supporters of the one-time first-overall pick will point out that while he hasn't been producing a lot, he doesn't participate much on the power play so his output is done at even strength. And this year, seven of his nine points have been of the even-strength variety. The Blue Jackets, on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, come in with a 3.50 GAA while giving up an average 32.6 shots. But they weirdly boast a top-five penalty kill. Do I think that continues? Not at all, but this way you don't have to worry about that with Lafreniere.

WINGS TO AVOID

Patrik Laine, CLM at NYR ($19): Laine is, of course on the road for the second straight night. Both Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick are day-to-day right now. That's not ideal. On the other hand, the Rangers have a 2.08 GAA and have held opponents to 27.4 shots. I think the Rangers can keep Laine in check at home regardless who is in net.

Sean Monahan, MON vs. VAN ($18): This is a case of me not necessarily believing in a hot start for a veteran forward. Monahan is already up to 12 points, but only recorded 17, 23, and 28 the previous three seasons. That's not an insignificant track record, so I can't take a shot on him at this salary.

DEFENSE

Filip Hronek, VAN at MON ($18): How do you make a splash when Quinn Hughes earns so much of the Canucks' power-play time? Well, having a nine-game assist streak will do it, and he's even managed to squeeze five of those helpers with the extra man. The Canadiens are bottom-five in shots, so Hronek should be able to set up plenty of shots on goal and that could mean another assist or two.

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA vs. SAN ($18): Meet the latest young Duck getting a chance with the big club. The 19-year-old defenseman was the 10th-overall pick in 2022. Mintyukov hasn't looked overwhelmed with nine points in 13 games and earning some significant power-play minutes. The Sharks – a step or two behind the Ducks in terms of rebuilding – have a 4.43 GAA and have given up 38.0 shots per game.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Zach Werenski, CLM at NYR ($19): After returning from injury, Werenski was bombing the puck on net. But he hasn't had more than two shots in any of his last five appearances. Since the Rangers have held opponents to a mere 27.4 shots, Werenski may not put a single puck on target on Sunday.

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. CLM ($16): Miller's breakthrough has yet to happen. He's at six assists this season, but none from his last four games. And he's directed 10 shots on net overall, which isn't enough activity. Even against the Blue Jackets, I'd avoid Miller.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.