NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, October 29

The final Sunday of October is light on hockey. There are three games on the docket starting at 5 p.m. EDT or later. One of those is the Heritage Classic between the Flames and Oilers, bringing the Battle of Alberta outdoors. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Darcy Kuemper, WAS vs. SAN ($28): Washington has only averaged 2.00 goals per game, which is poor…but not compared to San Jose, who've scored 1.00. And while the Caps have managed three victories from seven outings, the Sharks remain winless. Kuemper won't be challenged much and seems likely to get the W on Sunday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. EDM ($34): Markstrom has posted a 2.67 GAA, but with a .906 save percentage. While I've begun looking at numbers for this season, some I believe in less than other. For example, Edmonton's offensive numbers. The Oilers aren't going to go from first in the NHL in goals per game last year to the bottom-10 this year. They'll get things figured out, and it isn't all about Connor McDavid's health either.

CENTER

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. SAN ($17): Strome has gotten the chance to center Washington's first line alongside Alex Ovechkin. And yet, his uptick in points has come from goals and not assists with five in his last four games. The Sharks' defensive ineptitude is only overshadowed by their lack of offensive firepower and they come in with a 3.88 GAA while allowing 37.9 shots per matchup.

CENTER TO AVOID

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. CGY ($24): Nugent-Hopkins compiled a couple three-point efforts early in the year, yet hasn't found the scoresheet in four outings while being held to a single shot in three of those. This isn't a great day for defenses or goalies, so Markstrom's 2.67 GAA stands out as one of the decent numbers.

WING

Jesper Bratt, NJD vs. MIN ($23): Bratt's going to earn himself a reputation as a fast starter. His torrid beginning last season led him to 73 points. And Bratt is already up to four goals and seven assists through seven games. Minnesota has been unexpectedly poor defensively with a 4.13 GAA while giving up an average of 34.9 shots.

Tom Wilson, WAS vs. SAN ($18): The Caps need Wilson to provide secondary scoring, and he's recently picked it up next to Strome with four points across five games with a 7.1 shooting percentage that will likely improve. As noted, the Sharks have struggled a 3.88 GAA and neither Mackenzie Blackwood nor Kaapo Kahkonen is likely to turn things around given their respective track records.

WINGS TO AVOID

Zach Hyman, EDM vs. CGY ($25): Hyman has registered seven points, which is solid though four of those came in one meeting with Nashville when Connor McDavid was healthy. Skating next to Nugent-Hopkins isn't quite the same thing. In terms of defensive quality, the Flames have only allowed 28.8 shots per game.

Anthony Duclair, SAN at WAS ($10): If there was hope Duclair would rebound offensively now that he's healthy and the opportunity for a larger role, that's quickly dissipating. He may be receiving first-line and top power-play minutes, but he's only managed one point. Duclair seems unlikely to return to his 30-goal level he hit a couple years ago. Darcy Kuemper has been spotty this year, but carries a career .916 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Dougie Hamilton, NJD vs. MIN ($23): I mentioned earlier the Wild having allowed plenty of pucks on net, and few defensemen are as active as Hamilton with 23 shots after 275 last year. And he also tallied 22 goals last season.

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. EDM ($17): Weegar hasn't produced any points in the wake of Rasmus Andersson's suspension, though he's been active all season with 23 shots and 22 blocked shots. If he's as busy as that against the Oilers, it could pay off considering their league-worst 4.29 GAA.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. CGY ($22): Last year, the power play provided an opportunity for Bouchard to complement his even-strength numbers. This season, he's been more reliant on the man-advantage as five of his eight points were produced there. The Flames have killed 90.3 percent of the penalties they've faced. That's not sustainable long term, yet they finished fifth on the penalty kill last year even with questionable goaltending, so that's something to trust.

Calen Addison, MIN at NJD ($10): With Jared Spurgeon on the sidelines, the Wild tried to see if Addison could be more than a power-play specialist. It seems like they've given up on that for now as he recently logged 5:49 while up a man, but only 12:48 overall. All that, and not a single shot on net, much less a point. Special-teams numbers take more games to stabilize, so the fact the Devils maintain a below-average penalty kill after being in the top-10 last year seems unlikely to continue.

