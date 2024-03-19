NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Wow, Tuesday is jam packed with NHL action. There are 13 games on the schedule! This means you have to work through a lot of options for your DFS lineups. To make that easier, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your rosters in hopes of bringing you some DFS success.

GOALIE

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. SAN ($27): Over his last starts, Saros has an 1.90 save percentage and .934 save percentage. He also has a 9-0-2 record in that time. The Sharks and Blackhawks have both averaged 2.19 goals per game. To put that into context, the Ducks are 30th in goals per game at 2.50.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Adin Hill, VGK vs. TAM ($39): Hill's overall numbers are still good, but largely owing to his great start to the season. He hasn't been the same goalie since returning from injury, and over his last 12 games he has a 3.70 GAA and .885 save percentage. The Lightning have struggled on defense, but they've averaged 3.46 goals per game, sixth in the league.

CENTER

Anze Kopitar, LOS vs. CHI ($24): Kopitar is still a successful first-line center, tallying 55 posts in 57 games. That includes 20 points with the extra man. The Blackhawks are 22nd on the penalty kill, which is only just outside the bottom 10. Their 3.54 GAA, meanwhile, is in the bottom five.

CENTER TO AVOID

Connor Bedard, CHI at LOS ($22): Chicago has a poor penalty kill, but Los Angeles definitely does not. In fact, the Kings are first in penalty-kill percentage. Bedard has been hot since returning from injury, but 10 of his 20 points across those 15 games have come on the power play. The last time these teams played a week ago, Cam Talbot blanked the Blackhawks. In fact, over his last 10 outings, Talbot has an 1.81 GAA and .942 save percentage.

WING

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. CLM ($21): Raymond has a four-game point streak, including two multipoint games, and he has a good chance to make it five games in a row. The Blue Jackets have a 3.59 GAA and have allowed a whopping 33.5 shots on net per game. They also have the 23rd-ranked penalty kill.

Seth Jarvis, CAR at NYI ($19): Jarvis has scored a goal in four of his last five outings. He's taken on a much larger role in his third season, including a role on the top power-play unit. The 22-year-old has tallied 15 points with the extra man. If the Islanders miss the playoffs, there's one obvious place to look to assign blame. New York ranks last in penalty-kill percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kyle Connor, WPG at NYR ($27): Connor is going to hit 30 goals again, but will he add to his total in this matchup? I don't see that happening. Fifteen of Connor's 47 points, if only four of his 28 goals, have come on the power play, and the Rangers have the fifth-ranked penalty kill. However, another issue for the high-salaried wing is Igor Shesterkin has been in Vezina form. Over his last 12 games he has an 1.84 GAA and .944 save percentage.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. WPG ($18): Lafreniere's three-game point streak is likely to halt Tuesday. Connor Hellebuyck has a 2.31 GAA and .922 save percentage. The Jets have a surprisingly-mediocre penalty kill, but Lafreniere doesn't play on the power play much, so that's not going to help him.

DEFENSE

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. TAM ($21): Theodore has zero goals in 12 games since returning from injury. Why am I recommending him then? Because he also has 14 assists across those contests. I mentioned the Lightning's defensive issues, and a big part of that is the fact Andrei Vasilevskiy has an .898 save percentage.

Ryan McDonagh, NAS vs. SAN ($18): Roman Josi is obviously the star on the Nashville blue line, but McDonagh has been a nice complement to the team's star. The veteran defenseman has 13 points over his last 17 games. San Jose has a 3.93 GAA, and Anaheim, in 31st, has a 3.63 GAA. That shows you how terrible the Sharks have been defensively.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. CAR ($24): Dobson has two notable strengths, putting shots on net (153 in 67 games) and scoring on the power play (24 power-play points). The problem? Carolina has the second-ranked penalty kill, and it has allowed a mere 25.7 shots on net per game.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at BOS ($17): Chabot is back after his latest injury, but visiting Boston isn't ideal for him. Six of his 24 points in 39 games have come on the power play, and the Bruins have the seventh-ranked penalty kill. Additionally, while he hasn't looked like the reigning Vezina winner much of the season, Linus Ullmark has been better recently. He has a .952 save percentage over his last three starts.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.