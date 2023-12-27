NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Welcome back! After three days off, the NHL returns. Wednesday is absolutely packed with hockey action. There are a whopping 14 games on the slate for the NHL. Bummer for the four teams missing out! Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. SEA ($25): Markstrom had two good starts after returning from injury before a tough day against the high-flying Kings. The Kraken do not fly high on offense. They have averaged 2.69 goals and 29.9 shots on net per game, while the Flames have only allowed 29.8 shots on goal per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. DET ($23): Gustavsson has been playing greatly across his last 12 outings, admittedly, but he does still have a .904 save percentage on the season. Even with his strong play, the Red Wings could challenge the Swedish netminder. They have averaged 3.53 goals per game in the top five in the NHL.

CENTER

Phillip Danault, LOS vs. SAN ($18): Danault has been a 50-point player the last couple of seasons, and he's ensconced himself in as the second-line center for the Kings. He's provided 20 points in 30 games, including five points in his last seven outings. The Sharks, of course, have a 4.03 GAA, comfortably last in the NHL.

CENTER TO AVOID

Tomas Hertl, SAN at LOS ($22): The Kings are the flip side of the Sharks. They are first in GAA at 2.37, and they have also allowed a mere 26.6 shots on net per contest. Hertl has done what he can to do for the Sharks, but it will be hard for him to do anything on the road against Los Angeles.

WING

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at CHI ($32): Ehlers was on fire before the Christmas break. Over his last 10 games he's tallied 15 points, but also put 32 shots on net in that time. His 15.6 shooting percentage over that time is entirely sustainable, so he hasn't been super lucky to be so productive. Chicago's 3.70 GAA is second highest in the NHL, and it seems pretty locked in by this point as the second-worst team in the NHL behind San Jose.

Drake Batherson, OTT at TOR ($24): Batherson has tallied 11 goals through 29 games, which is good, but he's also put 72 shots on net. The Maple Leafs have allowed 32.5 shots on goal per contest, and that is more of an issue with Ilya Samsonov or Martin Jones in goal. Samsonov, the top goalie with Joseph Woll out, has a 3.79 GAA and .871 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Jeff Skinner, BUF vs. BOS ($21): Skinner has 14 goals, five of them coming with the extra man. Jeremy Swayman will likely be in net, and he has a .928 save percentage. Plus, even if Linus Ullmark is in net, the Bruins have the third-ranked penalty kill.

Brandon Hagel, TAM vs. FLA ($19): Hagel has picked up several assists recently, but he doesn't have a goal over his last 14 games. It'll be tough to end that drought against the Panthers, because it may be hard to even get a puck on net. Florida has only allowed 27.1 shots on goal per game, and Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.49 GAA.

DEFENSE

Erik Karlsson, PIT at NYI ($24): Karlsson's power-play minutes soared before the break, and he has averaged 3:43 per game with the extra man. He started slowly with his new team, but he has seven power-play points now. The Islanders, surprisingly, are last in penalty-kill percentage. This is a good chance for Karlsson to add to those power-play numbers.

Zach Werenski, CLM at NJD ($24): Even with his poor puck luck (1.1 shooting percentage), Werenski has been productive. He has 25 points in 33 games. Among the teams in the bottom five in GAA, you see the expected names, but then also the Devils. New Jersey has a 3.56 GAA, fourth-highest in the NHL.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Adam Fox, NYR vs. WAS ($24): Fox has been stellar, as per usual, but the Capitals have been surprisingly good defensively. They have a 2.68 GAA, sixth in the NHL, and they have the 11th-ranked penalty kill. Fox has tallied a whopping 16 of his 22 points with the extra man. You have so many options, and Fox has such a high salary, I'd look elsewhere.

Brandon Montour, FLA at TAM ($21): Montour won't replicate his production from last year, but he has six points in 17 games and is still a contributor. Expectations are just perhaps a bit high. Andrei Vasilevskiy's overall numbers are still lagging because he struggled upon returning from injury, but over his last nine games he has a 2.32 GAA and .925 save percentage.

