NHL Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Game 4 Picks for Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: New York Rangers at

Florida Panthers

Game 4 NHL Best Bets and Player Props

The Eastern Conference Final featuring the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers is set for Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Puck drop from Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN or ESPN+.

Stay in the know on current NHL odds and Stanley Cup odds throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The BetMGM bonus code now gets new players a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500, allowing them to get in on the action for the NHL postseason.

The Panthers seized home-ice advantage with a 3-0 victory in Game 1, as Sergei Bobrovsky was able to kick aside all 24 of the shots he faced. However, the Rangers bounced back in Game 2, gritting out a 2-1 win in overtime, showing that this could potentially be a lengthy and close series.

In Game 3, the series shifted to Sunrise, and the Florida fans were in full throat on Sunday afternoon. The first period was a seesaw affair, as we had a total of four goals. That was a departure from the first two games which saw just three regulation goals, all by Florida, in Game 1, and just two regulation goals in Game 2.

Sam Reinhart struck for a pair of power-play goals in the first 14:46, while Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow notched goals for the Rangers. By the time the dust settled, and the teams headed to the room for the first time, four goals were on the board, and Under bettors were distraught.

Those two Rangers in white sweaters streaked down the ice for second-period goals, too. Lafreniere had an even-strength goal, with helpers to K'Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba, while Goodrow was back with a shorthanded goal, helped out by Vincent Trocheck and Ryan Lindgren. The Rangers had their first two-goal lead of the series.

These Cats are scrappy, though, and in the third period, Aleksander Barkov re-emerged from a slump to slice into the lead, then just 1:54 later, it was Gustav Forsling's turn, helped by Matthew Tkachuk and Evan Rodrigues. That was all of the scoring in regulation, as it was 4-4, and headed for overtime.

That's when Alex Wennberg became the hero, notching the winner with assists to Lindgren and Jack Roslovic. After a total of just six goals in the first two games at MSG, we had a barn burner in Sunrise. We also had a second consecutive one-goal game, and that could be a theme continuing to go forward.

The Rangers had their first series lead, but I expect that the Panthers bring it back level at 2-2 in Game 4. This team has so many offensive weapons, and perhaps the best thing to happen in Game 4 was Barkov's goal. He had 23 goals and 80 points in the regular season, but he was scoreless in the first two games of this series, and the final two games of the Bruins second-round series. He had two points, and five shots on goals (SOG). In fact, you know he was feeling it, as Barkov's shot total was his highest since March 16 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he had six.

Look for the Panthers to get this series back to even, although you'll have to pay a high price, so be careful.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Rangers at Panthers

Panthers ML (-166 at DraftKings)

This has been a frustrating series for total bettors, especially if you follow the trends and bet them religiously.

Heading into Game 1 at MSG, the Over had been 19-0-1 in the previous 20 meetings dating back to 2016. That's back to when James Reimer and Henrik Lundqvist were patrolling the crease for these teams. It had been a hot minute before we saw an Under. Of course, Game 1 produced a shutout and an Under, and we had two combined regulation goals in Game 2 for an easy Under.

So, it's the playoffs, and trends of the past should be forgotten, right? Let's get on board with the new Under trend going into Game 3? Wrong again. These teams had four total goals in the first 15 minutes, and eight combined regulation goals for an Over, just like the old days. Ugh.

So, what can we expect for Game 4? I think we go to the mean a little bit. We aren't going to have fire-wagon hockey like Sunday afternoon, but these teams are both quite talented, where we aren't going to have a defensive slog, either.

The Rangers were outshot 37-23 in Game 3, and they're 0-for-8 on the power play in this series. They were 10-for-25 (40.0%) on the man advantage in the first six games of this postseason. You have to figure the power play is going to fire up and be better, although Florida is 26-of-26 (96.3%) on the penalty kill in the past 10 playoff games, too.

We'll lean high on the total, since it has remained at 5.5. If it were a flat six, this would be a pass, or light play.

NHL Totals Bets for New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

Over 5.5 (+100 at Caesars)

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code, ROTO1000, gets new players a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. See our page for more details.

NHL Player Props for New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

Looking to the player props, sometimes you have to strike when the iron is hot. Sometimes, it's hard to get away from certain trends, and you get comfortable with past results. We'll do a little bit of both with the Game 4 selections, and we'll toss in a bonus third play, too!

For the visitors, the Rangers have received three goals in the past two games from Goodrow. He had the OT winner in Game 2 at MSG, and he scored a pair of goals in Game 3, including one of the shorthanded variety. He is feeling it. However, keep in mind that playing Goodrow as an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) is a lottery ticket, as he had just four regular-season goals and 12 points with a minus-13 rating. Still, for a chance to multiply up by more than four times, why not strike while the iron is hot with the 31-year-old Torontonian?

Barclay Goodrow - Anytime Goal Scorer (+440 at Caesars)

As far as the home side is concerned, Barkov getting on track was huge. This is a guy who had 23 goals and 80 points in the regular season. He was third on the team in points, second on the team in assists, and he is just too good to go into a prolonged slump. After four scoreless games, look for a second straight multi-point performance. He is a good bet to grab at least one helper.

Aleksander Barkov - Player To Be Credited With +1 Total Assists (-128 at Caesars)

And for a third bonus prop, we'll go Over on Igor Shesterkin's save total. He stopped 33 shots in Game 3, albeit an OT affair, but he has had 25 or more saves in all three games, too. The Panthers will be taking plenty of shots in a 2-1 series hole, looking to get this thing back level at any cost.

Igor Shesterkin - Over 29.5 Saves (-113 at Caesars)

Leaving off the Barclay roll of the dice, a 4-leg parlay nets you +900 at Caesars, so that's certainly worth a roll of the dice, too.

Caesars 4-leg Same-Game Parlay (+900)