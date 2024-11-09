NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, November 10

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, Nov. 10

The National Hockey League has three games on the schedule for Sunday. The San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils meet at 7 p.m. ET, as do the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks. At 8 p.m. ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks square off at Honda Center. All three games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

San Jose Sharks at New Jersey Devils

The Sharks (4-9-2) kick off a four-game road trip against the Devils (10-5-2) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Sunday.

San Jose is coming off a 5-2 home loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, although this team is playing with some attitude and intensity lately. The Sharks have won four of their past six games, while the under is 3-1 in the previous four outings.

Oddly enough, the Sharks have played just a single game against Eastern Conference opponents so far, edging the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 5 at SAP Center as the under (6.5) cashed.

For the Devils, they just played Saturday afternoon against the New York Islanders, squeezing by 4-3 in overtime behind Jacob Markstrom. As such, backup Jake Allen (3-1-1, 2.60 GAA, .904 save percentage, two shutouts) is expected to go Sunday. He is expected to be opposed by Mackenzie Blackwood (2-4-2, 3.52 GAA, .894 save percentage).

The Devils are 1-1-1 on no rest this season, so not much to glean there. But, last season, New Jersey was a dismal 3-11-2 with a -21 goal differential on no rest, the second-worst mark in the NHL. As such, let's play the Sharks on the puck line.

Sharks +1.5 (+110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

The Wild (10-2-2) take on the Blackhawks (5-9-1) at the United Center on Sunday night. Minnesota is looking to cap off a three-game road trip with three victories, after winning back-to-back games at San Jose and Anaheim by identical 5-2 scores on Thursday and Friday.

The Blackhawks were playing pretty good hockey on the road from October 28 to November 3, but they've dropped two in a row by a combined 7-2 score, including a 4-1 loss against the Detroit Red Wings in their most recent game at home.

At United Center, the Blackhawks have dropped four in a row since a 4-2 win on October 17 against the Sharks. The under is on a 3-0 run while going 5-2-1 in the past eight outings.

In this series, Minnesota has won 12 consecutive meetings, with Chicago's last win coming at home on December 15, 2019, in a 5-3 victory. Five of the past six wins have been by two or more goals, so let's back the Wild on the puck line. Playing the under is a good move, too, as it is 5-0-1 in the past six meetings and 7-1-1 in the previous nine in the series.

Wild -1.5 (+140 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-138 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Anaheim Ducks

The Blue Jackets (5-6-2) battle the Ducks (4-7-2) in the second end of a SoCal back-to-back on Sunday.

Columbus suffered the 5-2 setback in Los Angeles against the Kings on Saturday. Dmitri Voronkov opened the scoring with an assist to Justin Danforth, and that's how it stayed until 4:16 in the second period. That's when it started going downhill. L.A. scored the next three goals and five of the next six. Ivan Provorov did have a power-play goal early in the third period and Danforth added another apple, but that's as close as the Jackets got.

Last season, Columbus went 4-7-2 when playing on no rest, while posting a -11 goal differential. The over was 7-4-2 in those games, too.

The Ducks are looking to halt an 0-3-1 skid. They're also just 1-5-1 in the past seven outings. The under is 6-2-2 across the past 10 games. We'll avoid the total, but take a chance on the Ducks, who are a little more rested. They're also playing at home.

Ducks ML (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

