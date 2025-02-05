NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Wednesday, Feb. 5

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Brad Marchand Over 0.5 Points at New York Rangers - 7:00 p.m. ET

A quick look at the odds shows that Marchand is -120 to pick up a point in this game. If you want to press your luck, you can snag a Demon play here at over 1.5 points, but since the lower end isn't a Goblin, we'll roll with that. Playing those odds, Marchand has at least a point in 33 of 55 games this season (60 percent) and has racked up 43 points in 50 career matchups with the Rangers (86 percent).

Leon Draisaitl Over 3 Shots at Chicago - 9:30 p.m. ET

The Blackhawks are third in the league in shots allowed this season (31.5), an average that jumps to 36.1 (worst in the NHL) when you look at just 2025. A word of caution, Draisaitl has managed just one shot on goal in each of his two matchups against the Blackhawks this year but has been absolutely rifling the puck of late with 24 shots over his last three outings. With the push in play, we like the world-class center to put Arvid Soderblom under a barrage of rubber tonight.

Brendan Gallagher Over 1.5 Shots at Los Angeles - 10:30 p.m. ET

This one is going to be all over the popular plays for today's three-game slate considering Gallagher has hit this mark in five straight games. Since the start of January, the Kings have allowed 27.8 shots per game, which is pretty much on par with the Habs' shot-per-game numbers (27.6). Only Cole Caufield has generated more shots for Montreal over that stretch than Gallagher, so we'll ride this one in the late game.

