NHL Picks and Parlays for Wednesday, February 14

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for

Wednesday, February 14

The National Hockey League has just three games on tap for Wednesday night, so guys, you're off the hook if you love pucks, but also have Valentine's Day obligations. We have some parlays you're going to love as we look to stay hot after a nice night Tuesday. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Panthers vs Penguins

The Panthers (33-15-4) open a three-game road trip against the Penguins (23-19-7) on Wednesday night, and the game can be viewed on TNT. Puck drop from PPG Paints Arena is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida has been hot lately, winning six of the past seven games, going 6-1-0, while picking up three straight wins on the road. That includes a 3-2 shootout win against the Pens in Pittsburgh on Jan. 26, just prior to the All-Star break.

The Panthers have picked up points in 17 of the past 20 games, going 15-3-2, accumulating 32 out of a possible 40 points during the stretch. Sergei Bobrovsky (25-10-2, 2.43 GAA, .913 SV%, 3 SO) is confirmed to start. He allowed just two goals on 37 shots in the SOW in the Steel City on Jan. 26.

Three of the four goals in regulation were of the power-play variety in that late January battle, with Jake Guentzel scoring on the man advantage, and Evgeni Malkin accounting for the only even-strength marker. Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues had PPGs for the visitors.

The Panthers have been red-hot, and they're the play as slight road favorites.

Panthers ML (-120 at BetMGM)

Sharks vs Jets

The Sharks (14-32-5) meet the heavily favored Jets (31-14-5) at Bell Canada Centre on Wednesday night.

San Jose could have a little bit of rust, as it hasn't played since a 3-2 overtime loss in Anaheim against the Ducks on Jan. 31 prior to the All-Star break. The Sharks were actually playing pretty well before the hiatus, going 4-1-2 in the past seven games, while winning four of the past six games as an underdog. On the puck line, San Jose has covered at a 6-1 clip in the past seven as a 'dog, and it is 8-2 in the past 10 as a 'dog on the puck line.

The Jets edged the Sharks in the Bay Area on Jan. 4 in the most recent matchup, as Connor Hellebuyck (24-10-3, 2.19 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO) edged Mac Blackwood. The Sharks will go with Kaapo Kahkonen (6-14-2, 3.55 GAA, .901 SV%) as the confirmed starter for this one.

This has actually been a close series lately, with San Jose winning six of the past nine meetings. And six of the previous nine contests have been decided by a single goal. It takes a little bit of a leap of faith, and San Jose is actually a pretty decent play as a road 'dog on the puck at plus-money.

Sharks PL (+1.5, +124 at DraftKings)

Wild vs Coyotes

The Wild (24-23-5) continue their road trip against the Coyotes (23-24-4) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota posted an impressive 5-3 road win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday as a moderate underdog (+135) behind Filip Gustavsson. He stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced against VGK on Monday, moving to 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .922 SV% in two February outings.

The Coyotes were on the short end of a 5-3 score in Philadelphia on Monday, and Arizona has just one point in the past six games (0-5-1). Arizona did scorch Minnesota by a 6-0 count in the most recent meeting on Jan. 13 in the Twin Cities, and Arizona has rattled off three straight wins in the series by a combined 14-6 score, cashing in all three games as the underdog.

Coyotes ML (+102 at DraftKings)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Leg Parlay (+714 at DraftKings)

Sharks PL (+1.5, +124) at Jets

Panthers ML (-125) at Penguins

Coyotes ML (+102) vs. Wild

Two-Leg Parlay (+303 at DraftKings)

Sharks PL (+1.5, +124) at Jets

Panthers ML (-125) at Penguins

Two-Leg Parlay (+263 at DraftKings)