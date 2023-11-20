NHL Picks and Same Game Parlays for Avalanche at Predators, November 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche (11-5-0) and the Nashville Predators (6-10-0) square off at Bridgestone Arena in the Music City on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Avalanche won all four regular-season meetings last season, as Colorado outscored Nashville by a 15-9 count. The Avs were favored in each outing, and Colorado covered the puck line in the first two games in Denver, while the Predators covered the two games as underdogs on the puck line in a pair of one-goal losses in Nashville. Overall, including the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, Colorado has won eight straight meetings.

Colorado doubled up the Dallas Stars in their place by a 6-3 count on Saturday as an underdog (+113), while cashing the Over. That's been a common theme lately, as Colorado has won three straight, while the total has gone high at a 6-0-1 clip in the past seven outings. The Over has cashed in seven of the past 10 meetings against the Nashville, too.

Alexandar Georgiev (10-4-0, 3.01 GAA, .890 SV%), 1 SO) is projected to start for the visitors, while he'll be opposed by Juuse Saros (4-9-0, 3.23 GAA, .892 SV%, 1 SO).

For the Predators, they topped the rival Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Saturday, also covering on the puck line as a favorite (-189). The Under (6.5) hung on in that game, and is 2-0 in the past two games after a 3-0-3 run to the Over in the previous six contests.

Nashville has scored two or more goals in 12 straight games dating back to Oct. 17, while allowing two or more goals in 10 consecutive outings.

The Avalanche haven't had a case of the Mondays in recent seasons, going 26-8 in the past 34 games played on a Monday. They're also an impressive 46-17 in the past 63 games on the road.

The Predators have won just three times in the past 11 games inside the Central Division, while failing to stack victories. Nashville is just 1-5 in the past six games following a win. As such, back the Avalanche on the moneyline, as they're moderate favorites, and not priced out of line.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Avalanche vs. Predators

Avalanche ML (-160 at BetMGM)

The Avalanche take a lot of shots, going for 34.1 SOG per game, which ranks 3rd in the NHL, and Colorado has managed 3.7 GPG to check in 6th. The one area which the Avs have surprisingly struggled is on the power play, hitting at just 18.6% to rank 20th in the league.

Defensively, Colorado is so-so, allowing 3.1 GPG to rank 12th, but it is strong on the penalty kill at 86.7%, ranking 5th.

For the Predators, they've really struggled on offense and defense, which is a good reason they've lost nine games in 13 outings. Nashville ranks 21st with 2.9 GPG, while allowing 3.5 GPG to rank 23rd. On the penalty kill, the Preds rank 30th with a 70.0% rate.

The Over is 6-0-1 in the past seven games for the Avalanche, while going 6-2-1 in the past nine games inside the division.

The Under is 4-1-1 in the past six games at home for the Predators, but the Over has hit in four of the past five games inside the division. And the Over is 9-3 in the past 12 meetings, while going 20-8-1 in the past 29 battles in the Music City.

NHL Totals Bets for Avalanche vs. Predators

Over 6 (-125 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Avalanche vs. Predators

Looking at the player props for this Monday battle between NHL teams from two legal betting states, we have a solid option on each side.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been white-hot lately, going for a goal and 15 points in just eight games in the month of November, including five assists on the power play. The rearguard has notched a goal and eight points in the past three games, with a power-play assist in each outing. At plus-money, Makar is a solid value at plus-money to get at least one power-play point.

Cale Makar Over 0.5 Power Play Points (+125 at BetMGM)

Predators left wing Filip Forsberg registered six goals and 11 points in eight games in the month of November, including five goals in the past four games. As a result, he is a strong value as an anytime goal scorer at plus-money.

Filip Forsberg Anytime Goal Scorer (+175 at FanDuel)

Be sure to keep up with our up-to-the-minute NHL player props page to find the best values across the leading sportsbooks.