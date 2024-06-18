NHL Picks: Stanley Cup Betting Picks for Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers, Game 5

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Best Bets, Picks and Player Props

The Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers meet in Game 5 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ABC or streamed on ESPN+.

Stay up to date on the Stanley Cup odds now that the finals are here, as well as the latest NHL odds for each game of the series. Going into Game 5, the Panthers are -1200 favorites to hoist the Cup.

The good news is that the Oilers staved off elimination in Game 4 while getting the offense going, outscoring the Florida Panthers 8-1 to keep their season alive. The bad news is that Edmonton must return to South Florida, and it is still facing a 3-1 series hole.

Edmonton erupted for eight goals in Game 4 on home ice after a disappointing 4-3 loss in Game 3. That was night and day from the one single goal the Oilers were able to produce in the first two games at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to get into an 0-2 series hole on the road. The Oilers will have to show they can score on the road if this series is to go any longer than tonight.

The Oilers finally struck on the power play, too. After going 0-for-10 in the first three games on the man advantage, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins lit the lamp on the power play at 13:03 of the second period against Anthony Stolarz, making it 6-1 at the time.

It should be noted that while the Oilers cashed Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 4, the power play goal game against the backup, not the starter. Edmonton did a good job of getting in Bob's kitchen, though, scoring five times on just 16 shots. He was pulled by head coach Paul Maurice just 4:53 into the second period.

Will we get a doubting Bobrovsky, or will he come back with a chip on his shoulder? Now that the Oilers cracked the door open ever so slightly, can they open it further and force the series back to Edmonton?

Look, this Stanley Cup Final has mirrored the NBA Finals a little bit. The favorite fired out to a 3-0 series lead. In Game 4, the home side, in that case, the Dallas Mavericks, blew out the Boston Celtics to force a Game 5. In Game 5 last night, the Celtics pounded the Mavericks to end the series and hoist the hardware. I am feeling a similar vibe in this Stanley Cup Final, as the Panthers are likely to treat Game 4 as a wake-up call, rather than the beginning of a calamity.

The first goal will be super important tonight. If Edmonton is somehow able to notch the first goal, this isn't basketball where scoring is frequent. One goal is like 50 points in hoops. It's giant, and the pressure will start to mount for the home side, and the crowd will be taken out of it. If Florida is able to get the first goal, the energy will be ramped up to unpleasant levels for Edmonton, and this thing could snowball against the Oilers.

The safe play is backing the moderate favorite at home, as we should see the keepers of the Stanley Cup unlatch the case and put on the white gloves for a championship presentation.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Oilers at Panthers

Panthers ML (-145 at DraftKings)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promo codes to get the most bang for your buck during the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bobrovsky (15-6-0, 2.27 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO - 2024 postseason) had his first real stinker of these playoffs, and if there was a good time for it, Game 4 was it with a three-game cushion. He allowed five goals on 16 shots, and that led to the Anthony Stolarz experience. Prior to the loss, Bobrovsky had won six straight playoff starts since a loss in Game 3 at home to the New York Rangers. He'll be fine.

Bobrovsky remains the odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in the postseason, and any talk that things could shift is premature at this time. Now, if the Panthers were to blow another game or two, then perhaps that could be revisited.

Stuart Skinner (12-8-0, 2.51 GAA, .898 SV%, 1 SO - 2024 postseason) came up big with 32 saves on 33 shots in an 8-1 win in Game 4. It's easy to lose focus sometimes with a huge lead, but the 25-year-old Edmonton native stayed razor-sharp and easily turned in his performance of the series to keep the Oilers alive.

Edmonton is likely going to throw everything and the kitchen sink at Bobrovsky again, trying to rattle his cage early and test his resolve. Florida isn't likely to test Skinner as much, as it won't want to take chances, potentially leading to miscues and breaks the other way, giving Edmonton any life. We should see the Panthers play it a little closer to the vest, therefore the Under is the lean, but a half-unit play is best.

Remember, we saw 8.0 average goals per game in the past two outings in Edmonton, although the Under cashed in both previous game in Sunrise, with the Oilers coming up with just one road goal in the first two games in South Florida.

NHL Totals Bets for Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers

Under 5.5 (-115 at Caesars)

Check out Caesars

NHL Player Props for Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers

Looking to the NHL player props for Game 5, potentially the last plays of the 2023-24 National Hockey League season, Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) props are not recommended. This should be a lower-scoring game, so let's take a look elsewhere.

For the home side, the Panthers managed to do a good job gumming up the neutral zone in the first two games at home, limiting the Oilers to just 19 total shots in Game 2, with one goal allowed. Bob made 32 saves in Game 1, however.

Edmonton is desperate to keep its season alive, or at least it should be, so expect the Oilers to shoot early and often in this game. You can't score if you don't shoot, and the Oilers might take good shots, bad shots...really, any shot, especially if desperation starts to kick in late. Bobrovsky is a strong play at plus-money to record 29+ saves. You can more than double up. If you're REALLY adventurous, playing Bobrovsky To Record 35+ Saves (+750) can help you multiply up by 7 1/2 times. We'll stick with 29+ saves, however, which is still a nice value.

Sergei Bobrovsky To Record 29+ Saves (+220 at BetMGM)

The Oilers could be playing their final game of the season. Connor McDavid came alive with his first goal of the series, while posting three assists to get to 32 for postseason. That breaks the mark previously held by Wayne Gretzky in a playoffs. McDavid will be doing everything in his power to will his team to a win, and that likely includes frequent shots on goal. He had six SOG in Game 1 in Florida, and three SOG in Game 2. He is near even-money to get to four.

Connor McDavid Over 3.5 Shots on Goal - 60 Total Minutes (-105 at FanDuel)

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad blocked two shots in Game 4, and he had four blocked shots in Game 3. He has had at least two blocked shots in all four games of this series, too. You'll have to eat a lot of chalk on this one, but it's worth it. Plus, this is a closeout game for the Panthers, so Ekblad will likely be even more eager to pay the price in front of his tendy.

Aaron Ekblad Over 1.5 Blocked Shots (-165 at BetMGM)

BONUS – 3-Leg Same-Game Parlay +560 (at FanDuel)

Panthers ML (-144)

Under 5.5 Goals (-115)

Connor McDavid Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+112)

BONUS – Side/Total Same-Game Parlay +213 (at FanDuel)

Panthers ML (-144)

Under 5.5 Goals (-115)

Let's get it!