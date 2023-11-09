NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for November 9

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

YOOGE (huge) slate of NHL action to sink our teeth into this fine Thursday evening, y'all, and there's tons on the board that I like. Let's take a look at the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Peep the NHL offerings at BetMGM this season and sign up with the BetMGM bonus code for hundreds in bonuses when you register. Already signed up at BetMGM? RotoWire has a comprehensive list of the best sportsbook promo codes available at the best sports betting sites to help you get the most bang for your buck this hockey season.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Rangers ML (-115 on FanDuel)

The Rangers are in a great revenge spot here. They were up 3-0 in the first period before falling to the Wild 5-4 just 5 days ago. That loss snapped a 6-game win streak, and the Rags followed it up with a bounce-back win over the Red Wings in Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are 9-2-1 on the season overall and are getting decent odds on the moneyline to come out with a victory on home ice against a wishy-washy Wild team. I'll take it.

Senators, Canucks over 6.5 (-142 on FanDuel)

The Canucks have scored a league-leading 54 goals, and the Sens have scored 44 which slots them in at 10th overall. The Senators are also 8-2 to the over in their last 10, so if there were a game to bet the over tonight, it's this one.

Oilers -1.5 PL (-148 on DraftKings)

If not now, when? If not them, who? These are the burning questions facing Edmonton faithful as their beloved Oilers got out to a putrid start. The Sharks are 1-9 on the puck line in their last 10 and surrendered 20 goals in 2 games before winning their first of the season on Tuesday. Connor McDavid may cover this spread himself.

Bruins ML (-130 on DraftKings)

I think a lot of people were sleeping on the Bruins to start this season, which made their 10-1-1 start a surprise to many. But it should be a surprise that this was a surprise. The B's were the best regular season team in NHL history last season, and are picking up right where they left off. They've yet to lose in regulation on home ice this season, and went 34-4-3 at home last season. The Islanders play tough, but I'm confidently taking the home favorite in this one.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Quinn Hughes over 0.5 points (-175 on DraftKings)

Sometimes in gambling you gotta press the easy button. Quinn Hughes is an easy button right now. He's tied for 3rd in the league with 20 points. He's coming off a 4-point night on Monday, and since we're betting this matchup against the Senators to hit the over, the Canucks should be getting on the board at least a few times and he's likely to help make that happen.

Trevor Moore over 0.5 points (+105 on DraftKings)

Moore's got a point in 4 straight, 6 of his last 7, and 9 of his last 11. He helped the Kings get a road win in Vegas last night, and the Penguins will be trotting out a backup goaltender tonight when the team's drop the puck in LA. The Kings have scored the 3rd-most goals overall, and the Penguins can be porous at times.

Ilya Sorokin over 29.5 saves (-115 on DraftKings)

DJ, play SHOTS by LMFAO. That's going to be the theme song for tonight's tilt in Boston. I think the Bruins will get 35+ on net, and will get a few behind the Isles' netminder. Even so, a 30-save night is not far-fetched, so we'll take our chances here.

Mika Zibanejad over 2.5 shots on goal (-140 on DraftKings)

Zibanejad hit this in 8-straight before only registering three total shots on goal in his last three games. We're betting on the Rangers to get a revenge win on home ice against a team that beat them just 5 days ago, so I like him to be highly involved in the action.



Happy hunting, y'all!