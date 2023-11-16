NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday, November 16

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Guess what… I'm feeling frisky! This is the kind of NHL slate where I have blind, undeniable confidence that I genuinely know more than the bookmakers, that I have been blessed with incomparable prowess for picking the best NHL bets and player props, and that my judgment is so sound that it cannot be argued. So, with that, here are your best NHL bets and player props tonight!

ESPN BET is officially here as the Worldwide Leader launched its sportsbook on Nov. 14. Check out what ESPN BET has to offer in the NHL betting world with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to receive $250 in bonus bets. Make use of the best sportsbook promo codes at the best sports betting sites to get the most bang for your buck this NHL season.

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Coyotes, Blue Jackets under 6.5 (+102 at FanDuel)

Snoozer. The Blue Jackets have lost 9 of their last 10 and 6 straight. They've allowed 24 goals in their last 6 too. The Yotes have been more competitive this year so far than most might've expected, but despite scoring 10 goals in their last 2 games, I think this is more of a 3-2 or 4-1 kind of contest.

Devils ML (+122 on FanDuel)

The Devils have lost 3 straight and 4 of their last 5. No Jack Hughes is a huge blow, and despite giving up 16 combined goals in their last 3 losses, they've had 15 total power plays in those games and only converted on 4. If the Pens get into penalty trouble, the Devils could start capitalizing tonight. And despite Sidney Crosby playing like he's 24 right now, this is the exact type of trap game the Penguins love to lose.

Panthers, Kings under 6.5 (+110 on FanDuel)

The Panthers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now coming into LA on a 5-game win streak and winners of 8 of their last 10. The over has hit in 6 straight for the Cats, but has only hit in 5 of the last 6 for the Kings. LA needs a bounceback win after consecutive road losses to the Penguins and Flyers, and I think they lock it down on home ice tonight in a tight defensive battle.

Blues, Sharks over 6.5 (-104 on FanDuel)

As long as the Sharks are the Sharks, the over is ripe for the taking. The Blues have shown some offensive flashes of late, coming into tonight's tilt riding a 3-game win streak and winners of 5 of their last 6. They've scored 13 combined goals in their last 2 games, impressively posting 8 and 5 against the Avalanche and Lightning respectively. I think the bookmaker wants you to believe this will go under, so let's test that theory.

Golden Knights -1.5 PL (+112 on FanDuel)

Vegas has sputtered a bit of late, losing 3 of their last 4 and getting shutout in their last outing in DC. It's a little bit of humble pie for the defending Cup champs, but they've still outshot their opponents in 4 straight games and are knocking on the door for a statement "we're better than you" victory. Well, where better than the Bell Centre against a Canadiens club that's lost 7 of their last 10?

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Trevor Moore over 0.5 points (+100 on DraftKings)

Trevor Moore's been a bright spot in a promising Kings roster so far this season. He's got 7 points in his last 10 games, and anytime the Kings take the ice, you hear his name called a bunch. He's been blanked in 2 straight, and since I like the Kings to lock it down against the Panthers tonight, I also like Moore's chances of getting on the scoresheet where he's been in 7 of his last 10 overall.

Connor Bedard over 0.5 points (-145 on DraftKings)

The Blackhawks played the Lightning in Tampa Bay just 6 days ago, and BEdard tallied 4 points on 2 goals and 2 assists with 5 shots on goal. He has points in 5 of his last 6. Why not throw some bones on him again tonight?

Steven Stamkos over 2.5 shots on goal (-140 on DraftKings)

Stammer has hit this prop in 5 of his last 7, and hammered 7 shots on goal against the Blackhawks last week. He was -5 in his last outing against the Blues and was held scoreless in his last 2 games. I like him to get back on the scoresheet tonight, and that starts with putting pucks on net.

Bryan Rust over 2.5 shots on goal (-150 on DraftKings)

Let's make "Trusty Rusty" a thing! He's hit this prop in 6 of 7 at home and 10 of 14 this year so far. The Devils have allowed 30+ shots on goal in 4 of their last 5, so expect Rust to be buzzing around the net again tonight.

Jack Eichel over 3.5 shots on goal (-120 on DraftKings)

Eichs has hit this prop in 4 of 6 on the road, 6 of his last 10 overall, and has a juicy matchup with the Canadiens who give up a ton of shots.

Happy hunting, y'all!