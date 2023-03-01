NHL Picks Today: Best NHL Bets for Wednesday, March 1

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Woah the NHL is so saucy right now. Major moves are being made with the March 3 trade deadline fast approaching, with some big names like Patrick Kane, Timo Meier, Ryan O'Reilly, and Jonathan Quick heading to new teams. The post-All-Star break stretch has been tough to bet on as it is, so all of this movement is making things even trickier. I'd even argue this week may be the hardest week to call all season since more trades are being made as I type. But, we're getting after it tonight nonetheless! Because that's what true champions do. We're not fair-weather sports bettors. We're sports bettors, simply put, with no strings attached. And times like these are what give us even more of a spark than we already get from winning a random bet on a random Wednesday night in the NHL season. So let's get into the best bets for NHL action tonight!

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Rangers vs Flyers

It's showtime in New York City after the Rags finalized their blockbuster deal to acquire Blackhawks' legend Patrick Kane yesterday. Kaner won't be ready to suit up for the Blue Shirts tonight in Philly though, but that's no sweat off the team's back. The Rangers are 6-3-1 in their last 10, but their 5-2 win over the Kings on Sunday snapped a 4-game losing skid. They have an excellent opportunity to keep the momentum swinging in their favor taking on a Flyers team that's lost its last 3 games by a combined score of 16-4.

Rangers PL +105

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights

The Hurricanes just lost 3-2, at home, to the Ducks despite outshooting Anaheim 53-16. Remember how I mentioned the NHL's been brutal to bet on since the All-Star break? This is a perfect example. Yet, the Canes are 8-2 in their last 10 games overall and it's hard for me to see them losing 2 in a row. The Golden Knights are a tough test though and suffered their first regulation loss in their last 10 games on Monday. This should be a slugfest-style matchup with two teams that feature heavy forechecks and play uptempo hockey. Still, I like Rod The Bod's bunch to showcase why the best teams in the East are in a league of their own versus the best teams in the West.

Hurricanes ML -140

Devils vs Avalanche

I want to bet on this game almost solely because the 2001 Stanley Cup final between these two clubs was one of the reasons why I fell in love with the sport of hockey. Go check the rosters for those teams and you'll see why. But here in 2023, this is a possible Stanley Cup matchup once again. The Avs are surging. They've won 6 in a row and didn't lose in regulation on home ice for the entire month of February, with just one respectable overtime loss to the Lightning. The Devils strengthened their roster with the acquisition of Timo Meier, but even without him in the lineup, they're 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and have won 2 in a row. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, both of these teams have earned 32 points, which is a tie for 2nd in the league. The Avs' 16 points since the All-Star break lead the NHL while the Devils' 15 points is close behind. The Devils are arguably the best road team in the league this season with a 21-4-3 record, so I'm going to ride them in a close one because I've just got a feeling about this group right now.

Devils ML -105

Maple Leafs vs Oilers

The fan bases for these clubs are itching, screaming, clawing, and arguably dying for concerted playoff pushes this season. The Maple Leafs need to finally exorcise their demons and get out of the first round, and the Oilers need to capitalize on the fact that Connor McDavid is making a statement for the greatest hockey player to ever live (the guy already has 50 goals and 115 points in 61 games…). The Leafs have loaded up at the deadline this year acquiring several notable names that make them look like an absolute powerhouse on paper. They come into tonight's tilt 7-3 in their last 10 and most recently got a big 5-1 victory over the Kraken in Seattle on Sunday. The Oilers can go toe-to-toe with anyone on any given night with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the lineup and did just that against the league-leading Bruins on Monday losing a close 3-2 game. With just three regulation wins in their last 10 though, I am favoring the momentum the Leafs are carrying coming into this one.

Maple Leafs ML -125

Happy hunting y'all!