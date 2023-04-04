NHL Picks Today: Free NHL Bets and Props for Sabres vs. Panthers

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for April 4: Free NHL Picks and Props for Sabres vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres (37-31-7) travel to meet the Florida Panthers (39-31-7) at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Sabres have managed 81 points, and they currently sit five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while sitting six points back of the New York Islanders for the top wild-card spot.

Between the Sabres and the wild-card spots sit the Florida Panthers, who have 85 points, although Buffalo does have two games in hand. Therefore, this is a giant game in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and the loser of the game isn't necessarily eliminated, but they will be in a heap of trouble.

The home team has had difficulty winning in this battle between Atlantic Division combatants this season. Florida picked up a 4-3 win against Buffalo on Oct. 15 at KeyBank Center, pushing against the total. The Sabres also lost on home ice Jan. 16, as the Panthers skated away with a 4-1 win as the Under cashed.

In the most recent meeting in Sunrise, the Sabres posted a 3-1 win behind Craig Anderson, again as the Under connected.

Anderson is dealing with an upper-body injury, and the veteran is a question mark down the stretch. Rookie Devon Levi won his NHL debut against the New York Rangers Friday, winning 3-2 in overtime while making 31 saves. However, in an ultra-important game, it's hard to imagine the Sabres rolling with a rookie, so Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (17-11-4, 3.61 GAA, .892 SV%) is likely to patrol the crease.

UPL faced the Panthers once this season, stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced in a 4-1 setback on Jan. 16.

The Panthers confirmed that Alex Lyon (6-3-1, 3.24 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) will make the start. He backstopped the Cats to a 7-0 shutout win in Columbus on April 1, no foolin', stopping all 21 shots he faced. That's three straight wins for Lyon, all on the road, stopping 77 of the 81 shots he has faced.

The Sabres have picked up 19 wins in the past 28 road games, while going 5-1 in the past six when working on two days of rest. While that's all and good, however, Buffalo is just 3-12 in the past 15 meetings in Florida, and 9-25 in the past 34 meetings overall.

The Panthers have registered 11 wins in the past 16 games in the Eastern Conference, while going 11-4 in the past 15 in the Atlantic Division.

This will be a close game, with the Panthers edging out the Sabres to finally give a home team a win in this series.

NHL Money Line Bets for Sabres vs. Panthers

Panthers ML (-182 at BetRivers)

The Sabres have lit the lamp three or more times in each of the past three games, while averaging 3.7 goals per game (GPG) across the past six outings.

Offense isn't the only thing contributing to Over results for Buffalo lately, as the Sabres have allowed a total of 77 goals in the past 18 games (4.3 GPG).

The Over is 6-2-2 in the past 10 games for the Sabres, while cashing at a 3-1-1 clip in the past five games on the road. The Over is 8-2 in the past 10 games when playing on two days of rest, too.

While the Under is a very peculiar 1-0-4 in the past five games for the Panthers, the Over has been a frequent occurrence lately. The Over is 4-1-1 in the past six games at home, while going 3-1-2 in the past six games inside the Atlantic Division.

Most shops are offering the total at 7, or even 7.5. However, play Over 6.5, and pay a little extra, as 7 is quite a high number.

NHL Totals Bets for Sabres vs. Panthers

Over 6.5 (-165 at BetMGM)

NHL Players Props for Sabres vs. Panthers

The player props for this Eastern Conference matchup are attractive, as we have some red-hot offensive players on both sides.

Casey Mittelstadt has been on fire lately, lending a helping hand rather frequently. He had three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win in Philadelphia, and he has picked up seven helpers across the past four games, including one on the man advantage. At plus-money, he is a tremendous value to grab just one apple to extend his streak.

Casey Mittelstadt Over 0.5 Assists (+170 at BetMGM)

Florida's Sam Reinhart has rolled up two goals with eight points across the past four games, registering a plus-4 rating while racking up three power-play points. He is working on a three-game run with two or more points, too, single-handedly carrying the Panthers offense. Reinhart tied a month best with seven goals, and his 14 points in March were the best among any month this season.

Reinhart is too expensive to go Over 0.5 Points (-210 at BetMGM), but he also has two power-play goals and a helper across the past three games. At plus-money, he is a sold value to rack up at least one power-play point. Strike while the iron is hot.