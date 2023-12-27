NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday, December 27

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy holidays everybody! I hope your week's been full of cheer, maybe some beer, and all the things that give you the holiday spirit. One of those things for me, and clearly for you since you're reading this article, is sports betting! Namely, betting the pucks, and we've got a smorgasbord of 14 games to feast on. Let's get into the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Capitals +1.5 PL (-142 on DraftKings)

There's no place like home for the holidays, and even though my hometown Caps are on the road in the Big Apple, I myself am home in the DC area after paying taxes in the (insert a pejorative here) Republic of California for the last several years, stricken from my god-given right to legally place a sports wager. Well, this underdog line looks pretty decent considering the Caps have played 1-goal games in 5 of their last 6 outings, and smoked old bench boss Peter Laviolette and the Rangers 4-0 on December 9. I'm ready to be disappointed - that's life as a DC sports fan - but I am also ready for a nice little gift from my squad.

Lightning ML (+105 on DraftKings)

The Bolts come into this contest with their Floridian rival Panthers on a 3-game heater and winners of 7 of their last 10. They're 10-3-3 on home ice overall, and have beaten the Cats in 7 of their last 10 overall. I like the plus money for the home underdog here.

Panthers, Lightning over 6.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Sticking in the Sunshine State, I like a high-scoring affair between these two clubs. Andrei Vasilevskiy has been surprisingly shaky since returning from back surgery, and although the Panthers' offense has looked a little stagnant losing 4 of their last 6 contests, I think they're due to open things up a bit.

Hurricanes, Predators under 6 (-105 on DraftKings)

These two teams met on December 15 and played a 6-5 game with the Predators taking the victory in Raleigh. That's part of 7 wins in their last 10 games for the Preds, while the Canes have only won 3 of their last 10. I think both teams come out of the gate a little slow after the holiday break. A 4-1 or 3-2 type of contest seems like a reasonable expectation.

Islanders ML (-113 on FanDuel)

The Isles entered the holiday break as one of the hottest teams in the league. They are just 1 of 3 teams that can boast a lone regulation loss in their last 10 outings (Jets, Flyers), and won 6 games outright in that span. They've beaten the Penguins 4 times in a row and in 8 of their last 10 matchups. The Pens have dropped 5 of their last 6 on the road, and the Isles play their best hockey at UBS Arena. Give me the home team.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Jeff Skinner over 2.5 shots on goal (-140 on DraftKings)

Jeff's hit in 12 of his 15 games at home and the Bruins have given up the most shots on goal on the road league-wide over the last 10 games. The Sabres have scored 16 goals in their last 10 games, but have also surrendered 16. When the Sabres get their chances tonight, I think Skinner will be in the mix.

Cale Makar to record 3+ shots on goal(-146 on FanDuel)

Cale's hit this prop in 5 of his last 6 games and 7 of his last 9 games overall. He's also hit this in 8 of his last 10 against the Coyotes, including 3 straight and 7 of his last 8. Give us a nice Christmas present here, Cale.

Trevor Moore anytime goalscorer (+160 on FanDuel)

Honestly, I'm not much of an anytime goalscorer kinda guy, but I love Moore in this spot. The Kings are at home against the Sharks. Moore netted one on December 19 in San Jose, and has goals in 3 of his last 4. Nice juice on this prop, so I think it's worth the wager.

Jack Hughes over 1.5 points (+100 on DraftKings)

Hughes has 9 points in his last 4 games against the Blue Jackets, and hit this prop in 3 of those contests. He had a hat trick in Columbus on December 16, and the Blue Jackets have given up the most goals in the NHL in their last 10 games. I like his chances at even money here.

Alex Ovechkin over 3.5 shots on goal (-110 on DraftKings)

Another homer bet to wrap things up here. I like Ovi in this spot. He's hit this prop in 6 of his last 8, including in 5 games in a row. He notched 4 shots on goal in the Caps' 4-0 win over the Rags on December 9. He's notoriously good at Madison Square Garden, so I like him to come out firing in this one, especially if the Caps are down in the 3rd period.

Happy hunting, y'all!