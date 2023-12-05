NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday, December 5

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Last night was just one of those nights y'all. I had the audacity to believe the Caps and Pens would throw it back to 2017 and crush the surprisingly talented Coyotes and Flyers, but they didn't. Sometimes you need to take a bath though. It's good for, ya know, hygiene and stuff. Let's dive back in with a clean slate and sink our teeth back into the slate of best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Kings 60 Min Line (-145 on DraftKings)

The Kings are playing the best hockey in the West right now. They're 9-0 on the road so far this season, and the Blue Jackets have just 2 regulation wins on home ice. Maybe Columbus makes it scrappy for a bit, but I think the Kings pull away and win comfortably when all is said and done.

Canucks ML (-110 on DraftKings)

It's a matchup of the Hughes brothers in Vancouver tonight! The Canucks are 8-2-1 at home this season and the Devils come in playing wishy-washy hockey. I like a back-and-forth battle here that ends up swinging towards the home team.

Predators, Blackhawks under 6 (+100 on DraftKings)

Six of the last 10 games have hit this under for the Predators, and seven of the last 10 games have done so for the Blackhawks. The Preds are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall and the Blackhawks are 2-8, so I like Smashville to keep up the momentum by shutting Connor Bedard and the Hawks down tonight.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Ryan O'Reilly over 2.5 shots on goal (+135 on DraftKings)

Has 11 shots on goal in his last 2 games, and he's got a juicy matchup against the Blackhawks tonight.

Jack Hughes 5+ shots on goal (-128 on FanDuel)

Hit in 5 in a row and 6 of his last 7. He's been a video game this season, and I think he'll be tuned up facing off against his older brother Quinn Hughes in Vancouver tonight.

Luke Hughes 2+ shots on goal (-164 on FanDuel)

Dougie Hamilton's been out with an injury so the youngest Hughes brother has stepped into top pair minutes and quarterbacks the top power play in New Jersey. He's registered 3+ shots on goal in 3 of his last 4 games and is averaging over 6 shot attempts per game over his last 5.

Happy hunting y'all!