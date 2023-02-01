NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Wednesday, February 1

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Happy new year everybody! And yes, it has so far been a very happy new year if you've been smart and followed my best NHL bets. Throughout the month of January, the bets in my articles hit at a 57% win rate, and overall we are winning nearly 60% of the bets in my content since November. Not effing bad if I do say so myself. We are about to head into the NHL All-Star break celebrating our profits through the first half of the season, but not before we hammer both of the games on the NHL slate tonight. Here's what we got.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the NHL offerings at DraftKings with the DraftKings promo code to unlock $200 in bonus bets instantly when you wager $5.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, February 1st

Bruins vs Maple Leafs

Big, big tilt tonight in Toronto. The Leafs are looking really good right now, winning 6 of their last 10 and scoring points in 7 of those 10. They've rattled off 5 wins in their last 6 home contests too, and most recently crushed the Capitals 5-1 on Sunday. The Bruins come to town losers of 3 in a row, which is shocking for a team on pace to break the regular season points record and has been absolutely blazing hot all year long. I feel like expecting them to lose a 4th-straight after being so dominant all season is a stretch, but the Leafs are no slouch. These two have split the season series thus far, with the Leafs winning 2-1 in Toronto way back on November 5 and the Bruins winning 4-3 more recently on January 13 in Boston. The Leafs will be without superstar Auston Matthews tonight, and although they've fared well in their few games without him, losing a player of such elite caliber against arguably the deepest lineup in the game is a huge hole to fill, even at home. I think the odds swing in Boston's favor tonight, albeit ever so slightly.

Bruins ML -120

If you're in Massachusetts, you will be able to legally bet on sports in your state next month. Check out RotoWire for all the latest info on Massachusetts sportsbooks, Massachusetts betting apps and Massachusetts betting promos. BetMGM will be one of the new operators in Massachusetts and you can give them a try with the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code for a great welcome offer.

Hurricanes vs Sabres

I don't like taking teams on the second game of a back-to-back, but the Hurricanes aren't just any team. The Canes have points in 9-straight games and have won 6 in a row. They rallied from 3 goals down to top the Kings last night, and they topped the NHL's best team in the Bruins the game before that. The Sabres have been hot of late going 5-0-1 in their last 6 games to pull themselves within 1 point of the final Wild Card spot in the East. I actually really like this Sabres team too and believe it or not wouldn't be surprised if they pulled this one out, even with the Hurricanes playing at a torrential pace. So, let's compromise…

Sabres PL -175

Happy hunting y'all!