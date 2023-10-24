NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Tuesday, October 24

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Tuesday, October 24

We have all 32 National Hockey League teams in action on Tuesday, and a tremendous parlay opportunity. Enjoy the full slate, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, and wraps up with an 11 p.m. ET game from Las Vegas. Let's start started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Hurricanes vs Lightning

The Hurricanes traditionally have their NHL season opener at home, then they hit the road for a lengthy west coast road trip with the North Carolina State Fair in the same area as PNC Arena. To avoid traffic nightmares, the league sends the Hurricanes on the road for almost two weeks. To make matters worse, the fair is now over, but the Canes have a sixth road game tacked on in Tampa.

Carolina has looked tired in the past couple of games, Frederik Andersen suffered an upper-body injury last Tuesday in San Jose, and the league's best defense on paper has looked more like a paper tiger. The good news for the Hurricanes is the offense, as it was believed that they might struggle. Carolina has scored 28 goals, and it has allowed 30 goals. It's no surprise the Over is 6-for-6 so far this season, and that needs to be front and center on your multi-team parlay.

Over 6.5 (-110 at BetMGM)

Bruins vs Blackhawks

The Bruins produced an NHL record 65 victories and 135 points in the regular season in 2022-23, and Boston has picked up right where it left off. Not only is Boston 5-for-5 so far this season in wins, but it has covered the puck line in four of five games as a favorite. That includes its first victory of the season at TD Garden on Oct. 11, a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

These Original Six rivals battle in Chitown this time around, and the Blackhawks have struggled to cobble together much offense since lighting the lamp 4 times in an upset win in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10 in the opener. It also scored four goals in Toronto in a stunning upset win. However, in its lone skate at home, Chicago lost to a much better team, falling 5-3 to Vegas on Saturday. That will be the case against Boston, too, as these teams aren't on the same level. Back the B's on the puck line, and feel confident in doing so.

Bruins PL (-1.5, +110 at BetMGM)

Oilers vs Wild

The Oilers have had some difficulty at the defensive end and in the crease, allowing three or more goals in four of five games to date, while allowing four or more goals three times.

The Wild has cashed the Over in four straight games for Minnesota, with the offense going for 4.0 goals per game (GPG) during the span, while allowing 5.3 GPG across the past four outings. That shutout by Filip Gustavsson in the team's opener seems so long ago now. Go high on the total, as both of these teams have been extremely giving to open the season.

Over 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

Flyers vs Golden Knights

Tossing in the unbeaten Vegas Golden Knights on the puck line against the visiting Flyers really spices up the parlay. VGK is 5-for-5 on the puck line as a favorite this season. Four of the past five meetings have resulted in one-goal games, which might scare some people off. However, Vegas covered the puck line in a 5-3 road win against Philadelphia in the most recent meeting as a heavy favorite. VGK is playing great hockey right now.

Golden Knights PL (-1.5, +110 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlay Recaps

Four-Team Parlay (+1474 at BetMGM)

Carolina-Tampa Bay Over 6.5 (-110)

Bruins -1.5 at Blackhawks (+110)

Edmonton-Minnesota Over 6.5 (-115)

Golden Knights -1.5 vs. Flyers (+110)

Three-Team Parlay (+649 at BetMGM)

Carolina-Tampa Bay Over 6.5 (-110)

Bruins -1.5 at Blackhawks (+110)

Edmonton-Minnesota Over 6.5 (-115)

Two-Team Parlay (+256 at BetMGM)