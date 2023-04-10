NHL Picks Tonight: Expert NHL Bets and Props for Predators vs. Flames

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for April 10: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Predators vs. Flames

The Nashville Predators (40-31-8) hit the road to take on the Calgary Flames (37-27-16) in a key Western Conference matchup on Monday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Predators, Flames and Winnipeg Jets are vying for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Nashville has 88 points through 79 games, while Calgary has managed 90 points through 80 outings. The Jets are currently in the last wild-card spot with 91 points, and they have three games remaining.

Nashville suffered a devastating 2-0 loss in Winnipeg on Saturday night, spoiling the amazing 3-0 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes in the previous outing. Goaltender Juuse Saros allowed just two goals on 38 shots, and he gave the visitors a chance to win, but the Preds couldn't solve Connor Hellebuyck.

Saros (31-23-7, 2.70 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to get the starting nod for the Predators, while Jacob Markstrom (23-21-11, 2.94 GAA, .892 SV%, 1 SO) is expected to get the start for the home side.

Markstrom is 0-2-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .917 SV% in two starts against the Predators this season, while Saros won his only previous start against the Flames, stopping 38 of the 39 shots he faced Jan. 16 in the Music City.

The Predators enter this game with four wins in the past five tries against the Pacific Division, while going 6-1 in the past seven meetings with the Flames, and 6-1 in the past seven trips to Calgary. The road team is 15-6 in the past 21 meetings in this series, too.

The Flames have had a case of the Mondays, going just 1-4 in the past five games overall on the opening day of the week. But their struggles against the Predators, not the Monday trend, is the reason to back the road team.

NHL Money Line Bets for Predators vs. Flames

Predators ML (+165 at WynnBet)

This game should have a playoff-like feel, and scoring chances are likely to be at a premium with the two teams not wanting to make a mistake which leads to potential scoring chances the other way.

The Under is 3-0-1 in the past four games for the Predators, while going 4-1-1 in the past six games when playing on a day of rest, too.

While the Over is 7-1 in the past eight games for the Flames when playing on a day of rest, the total has gone low in four of the past five meetings.

Look for scoring chances to be down, and for the score to be low, too.

NHL Totals Bets for Predators vs. Flames

Under 6 (-120 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Predators vs. Flames

With the scoring likely to be at a premium, we won't likely see many goals. But there are still some attractive prop plays on both sides.

Calgary's Tyler Toffoli has been on fire lately, going for eight goals and 17 points with a plus-9 rating and five power-play points across the past 12 games. He's a little too expensive at -190 to simply register a point. Instead, key on Toffoli to notch a power-play point for a much better value.

Tyler Toffoli Over 0.5 PP Points (+250 at BetMGM)

For Nashville, we won't focus on a player for his offense. Instead, we'll key on Ryan McDonagh, and his ability to block shots. The veteran rearguard has managed 154 blocked shots through 68 games, and he is a solid play at plus-money to sacrifice his body at least three times on Monday.