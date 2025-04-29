Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Tuesday, April 29

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has a total of four playoff games on the schedule for Tuesday after just two games Monday. We have a couple of elimination games tonight, too, as well as a pair of pivotal Game 5s out west. It should be a fun night, and there are plenty of parlay possibilities.

Last night was a tough one. While it was great that the Florida Panthers came back to win, down 2-1 late in the third period, a flurry of three goals in the final four minutes flipped what looked like a sure Under (5.5) play into an unwanted Over. It was the second really disgusting late bad beat on a total in this first round. Anyway, let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Tuesday, April 29

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting Odds and Predictions

The Senators staved off elimination with a 4-3 win in overtime Saturday in Ottawa. It was the third consecutive game that was unable to be decided in regulation. Toronto won the previous two games in OT by a 3-2 count.

The Maple Leafs were looking for the series sweep, but Tim Stutzle scored a power-play goal at 9:03 of the first period, and Shane Pinto had a shorthanded goal shortly thereafter, and the Leafs were forced to play catch-up. They erased two Ottawa leads in regulation, but Jake Sanderson sent the fans home happy with his first-ever OT winner in the playoffs.

Anthony Stolarz had won 11 consecutive starts dating back to mid-March, and this was his first-ever NHL postseason loss after winning his first three career playoff starts, all in this series.

We all know Toronto has had an awful time getting out of the first round in the past two decades. In fact, since topping Ottawa in 2004 to get to the second round, the Maple Leafs have advanced to the second round just once. Is tonight the night the Leafs exorcise more playoff demons, or will the Toronto fans be wringing their hands after a Game 5 loss on home ice, staring at the Sens getting back in this series?

I've watched a lot of Toronto hockey over the years, and want to believe this year is different, but Ottawa has been hanging tough. The past three games have gone to overtime, and it could easily be 3-1 in their favor in this series, too. We'll back the Senators as the much better value, and go high on the total.

Senators ML (+150 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Elimination Game Analysis

The Devils are also facing elimination in a road game. New Jersey isn't in great shape, losing 5-2 on home ice in Game 4.

The news isn't all great for Carolina. Frederik Andersen, who has had a propensity for injury, was knocked out of Game 4 in the second period after Ondrej Palat made contact with him. Andrei Svechnikov was on him, and the New Jersey player crashed into the goalie. He made contact with the goal post and crumpled into the net. He exited the game, giving way to Pyotr Kochetkov, who stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.

While Kochetkov is perfectly capable, he doesn't have the playoff experience like Andersen, and that could be New Jersey's 'in', as it looks to get back into the series.

On a side note, Svechnikov had a hat trick in Game 4, his second ever in the playoffs. He is the only player in the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history to notch a hat trick in the postseason, and he has done it twice now. He also turned the trick in "The Bubble" during the weird COVID playoffs in Aug. 2021 in Toronto. And, for the second time, nobody through hats for poor ol' Andrei.

Carolina is also just 4-5 in the past nine elimination games, having difficulty finishing off a series in recent seasons.

We'll play the better value, and that's rolling with the Devils on the puck line, while actually going high on the total. Even in an elimination game, Markstrom will face plenty of shots on the road, as that's Carolina's M.O., and I don't trust Kochetkov to be nearly as effective as the Great Dane. We won't have firewagon hockey, but six goals is easily attainable.

Devils +1.5 (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (+105 at BetMGM)

Minnesota Wild vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game 5 Preview and Bets

The Wild had the Golden Knights on the ropes, up 2-1 after 40 minutes at home in Game 4. The Wild led the series 2-1, and could have pushed VGK to the brink. Instead, the Golden Knights banded together to force overtime, and Ivan Barbashev won it in the extra session.

In other words, the Wild let one get away, and now they go to Vegas for a pivotal Game 5, trying to do something not many do -- win twice at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights are 30-10-3 in the regular season and in the playoffs. Of course, they lost 5-2 in Game 2 on home ice. Don't expect that to happen again. Adin Hill has his swagger back after the OTW in Game 4, and VGK should feed off the home crowd for a convincing victory.

We've seen the Over cash in each of the first four games, so why get away from it now? Let's go high on the total, too.

Golden Knights -1.5 (+120 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-125 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Road Win Potential and Odds

This has been a super fun series, with the home team winning each game so far. The Over has cashed in every meeting, too.

The winning team has averaged 5.8 goals per game (GPG) in the first four in this series, with the losing side managing 3.5 GPG.

Things were looking pretty grim for Calvin Pickard and the home side in Game 4, down 3-1 after 40 minutes on home ice. However, that's when Evan Bouchard took over, scoring a pair of even-strength goals, including the equalizer with an extra attacker at 19:31, forcing overtime.

Leon Draisaitl scored an unassisted power-play goal for his 44th career playoff goal, but it was his first-ever winner in overtime in the postseason.

L.A. had a chance to go up 3-1 in this series, as it looks for its first playoff series win since raising Lord Stanley's Cup in 2014 against the New York Rangers.

We'll back the Oilers to get it done on the road in Game 5. We haven't had a road team win yet, so we're going against the grain a bit. And, we're going to go with a little more defense in this pivotal Game 5, going low ever so slightly.

Oilers ML (+114 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

