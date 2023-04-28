NHL Playoffs Best Bets: Expert Picks and Props for Avalanche vs. Kraken Game 6

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Bets for April 28: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Avalanche vs. Kraken

The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken shift their Western Conference Quarterfinals series back to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for Game 6 on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche are on the ropes, losing a pivotal Game 5 on home ice on Wednesday night by a 3-2 count.

It was a wild game for the Kraken, in its first-ever NHL series, and just second season of existence. After a scoreless first 20 minutes, Seattle was able to get onto the board.

Morgan Geekie, who was away from the team in Game 3 for the birth of his daughter, opened the scoring at 6:35 of the second period. Nathan MacKinnon quickly answered 80 seconds later to level the score. However, Tye Kartye (pronounced Car-tee-eh), notched a goal in his NHL debut. Welcome to the show, young buck!

Kartye was getting the nod with leading goal scorer Jared McCann sidelined due to an undisclosed injury. He filled in more than admirably. Yanni Gourde added a goal 100 seconds into the third period, and that proved to be the game-winning goal. Evan Rodrigues added one for the 'Lanche at 16:23 of the third period, but Colorado couldn't get any closer despite the extra attacker for three-plus minutes.

Philipp Grubauer, the former Colorado backstop exposed in the NHL expansion draft, has to be loving it. He stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced against his former team in Denver, pushing the Avs to the brink. Alexandar Georgiev wasn't bad, kicking aside 26 of the 29 shots he faced, but he didn't stand on his head, either.

The German backstop is 3-2-0 with a 2.61 GAA in this series, which, oddly enough, is the same GAA he posted in 10 playoff appearances for the Avalanche in the 2021 postseason. He has a .918 SV% through five postseason games this season, too.

Georgiev, who won 40 games in the regular season, is just 2-3-0 with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV% in his first full postseason series in the NHL. Previous to this series, he had only made two relief appearances for the New York Rangers last season in the playoffs.

The goaltender experience is looking to be a big difference in this series. However, I can't get away from the Avalanche here. They're the champs, and they know what it takes to win a game with their backs against the wall. Colorado is a moderate favorite, and playing on the road is tough. However, I think the Avs get it done, and force a Game 7 back to the Mile High City.

NHL Money Line Bets for Avalanche vs. Kraken

Avalanche ML (-148 at BetRivers)

The Under has cashed in four of the first five games in this series, and there is no reason to believe any of that will change in Game 6.

Don't expect a defensive slog, however. We have had exactly five goals in three of the past four outings, with the outlier in Game 3 with 10 total goals. These teams are capable of lighting up the scoreboard, so tread lightly.

However, I think the Kraken are going to be careful in Game 6, as they don't want to give up an odd-man rush the other way with a miscue. Outside of Gourde, and a handful of players, this team doesn't have the postseason experience of the Avalanche.

I think we're going to see Seattle very tentative on the offensive side. In fact, I could see another 2-2 game heading to overtime, similar to what we saw in Game 4.

The Under is 4-1-1 in the past six for Colorado on a day of rest, too, while going 7-1 in the past eight for the Kraken, and 5-1 in the past six on a day of rest. The Under is 4-0 in the past four for Seattle after a victory, too.

BetRivers has a new customer offer a second chance bet worth up to $500 when they sign up using the BetRivers bonus code.

NHL Totals Bets for Avalanche vs. Kraken

Under 6 (-113 at BetRivers)

Visit RotoWire's credit card betting sites list to find all the sportsbooks that are accepting major credit cards.

NHL Player Props for Avalanche vs. Kraken

As far as the NHL player props are concerned, we'll stay with a tried and true option for the Avalanche, while doing a little fishing with the Kraken side.

Nathan MacKinnon notched a goal in Game 5, while posting an assist. It wasn't enough, obviously, but he has been heating up. After going without a goal in the first two games, MacKinnon has three goals in the past three games. He lit the lamp twice in Seattle in Game 3, including the game-winning goal. At even-money he is a solid option to get on the board again in Game 6.

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goal Scorer (+100 at FanDuel)

Alexander Wennberg notched a goal back in Game 1, and he also scored against the Avalanche on March 5 in Denver in the most recent regular-season game. When I saw this price, I couldn't believe it. Yes, he had just 13 goals in the regular season, so this isn't a certainty. But for a chance to multiply your initial wager by five for a guy who gets 19-20 minutes of ice time, there is a good probability he pops one in Game 6.