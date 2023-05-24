NHL Playoffs Bets: Expert Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets for May 24: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers square off in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Finals series at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Hurricanes are looking to avoid the broom, as the Panthers pushed Carolina to the brink of elimination with a 1-0 victory in Game 3 behind Sergei Bobrovsky.

Carolina has picked up just three total goals of offense against the veteran goaltender, including just a single goal in a 5-on-5 situation.

On a positive note, and perhaps most frustrating to head coach Rod Brind'Amour, as well as Caniacs everywhere, Carolina has allowed just six goals, and no team has had a lead of more than one goal in the entire series. Yet again, the Canes find themselves in an 0-3 series hole despite playing fairly well, especially defensively and in the crease.

Frederik Andersen stopped 16 of 17 shots in Game 3, and the lone goal was a power-play goal by Sam Reinhart midway through the second period. The Panthers went on the man advantage due to a Brady Skjei slashing call on Anton Lundell.

It's now or never for the Canes, who just haven't been able to solve Bobrovsky. And for what it's worth, no one really has been able to get by him. He stopped all 32 shots he faced in Game 3, and he has allowed two or fewer goals in eight consecutive outings, conceding just 13 total goals during the span.

Bobrovsky is 10-2 with a 2.15 GAA and .935 SV% with his first career postseason shutout in 12 playoff starts and 13 postseason outings this season.

I feel as if the Hurricanes haven't written their final chapter, however. Not only do I think Carolina wins in Sunrise in Game 4, forcing the series back to Raleigh for Game 5, but the Hurricanes will get this series back to South Florida for Game 6. If that happens, anything is possible, although a team has never come back from an 0-3 series hole in NHL history in the Conference Finals round.

Check out BetMGM using the BetMGM bonus code for a welcome bet worth up to $1,000. Already signed up at BetMGM? RotoWire has everything hockey bettors need with sportsbook promo codes for the best sports betting sites, including the top-rated credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites.

NHL Money Line Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers

Hurricanes ML (-105 at BetMGM)

The Hurricanes have managed a total of just three goals in this series, and the offense looked rather toothless in Game 3. Carolina looked rather tired, and really, they were having a lot of difficulty getting the puck out of the neutral zone. Even with an extra attacker for over three minutes, they were unable to even generate a shot on net.

The Panthers have scored a total of just six goals in three games, twice against Andersen, and once against Antti Raanta. Florida hasn't exactly been lighting it up offense, either, and it needed a marathon 4OT win in Game 1, and an OT win in Game 2, to get the job done.

It's rather surprising that the books didn't drop this line to a flat 5 for Game 4. Take advantage, and go low until further notice.

In addition, the Under 1.5 goals has cashed in the first period in every game in the series so far. Keep slamming that, too.

NHL Totals Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers

Under 5.5 (-121 at BetRivers)

Under 1.5 First-Period Goals (-110 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers

As far as the NHL player props are concerned for Game 4, there hasn't been a lot of offense. Instead, we'll focus on some other statistics to get the job done.

Carolina's Brett Pesce was on a mission in Game 3. He hit plenty of iron, taking five shots on goal (SOG), while also blocking two shots. He isn't afraid to pay the price and do what it takes on defense.

Brett Pesce Over 1.5 Blocked Shots (-174 at FanDuel)

For the home side, Florida's Sam Reinhart picked up the power-play goal in Game 3, and he has really been a thorn in the side of the Hurricanes in this series. I don't think he'll light the lamp again in Game 4, but he is a solid play for at least one helper and another point.