NHL Trade Tips: Mittelstadt About to Lose Value

Nugent-Hopkins is just one year removed from scoring 37 goals and adding 67 assists. He dropped last season to 18 markers and 67 points, which isn't too bad. Nugent-Hopkins will see plenty of time the rest of the season alongside Connor McDavid -- when McDavid recovers from his lower-body injury that could keep him out of action for only one more game. Nugent-Hopkins sees plenty of time on the first power play, which will come in handy once the Oilers return to form. He had 53 power-play points in 2022-23 and dropped to 26 points last season.

Nugent-Hopkins is off to a terrible start, like many of his Edmonton teammates. Scoring once and adding three assists in four games. He has been held off the scoresheet the last two games, but previous to that, the 31-year-old had a three-game point streak.

Here are some players that you could deal for and trade elsewhere.

The NHL is in its third week of action and already you should have some ideas as to your strengths and weaknesses of your lineup. It's a lot tougher to compete in deep leagues, as there are fewer good players on waivers requiring a trade or two to improve your roster.

TRADE FOR

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Oilers (89 percent rostered)

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Nugent-Hopkins for Erik Karlsson.

Dougie Hamilton, D, Devils (98 percent rostered)

The Devils have Dougie Hamilton back this season after he missed the last 62 games of the 2023-24 campaign with a torn pectoral muscle and he has taken off lately after a slow start. The defenseman was held without a point in his first six games but he has managed a goal and five assists in his last six appearances.

Hamilton has always been an offensive force, but that really came to the forefront two seasons ago when he had 22 goals and 52 assists in 82 regular-season games for the Devils. He was a huge part of the power play with eight goals and 20 assists. Hamilton was strong last season as well – until he got hurt – scoring five times and adding 11 assists in 20 games, including eight points on the power play.

Hamilton has started to be a force again with the man advantage, as he has four of his six points this season with the extra attacker.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Hamilton for Neal Pionk.

Yegor Sharangovich, LW, Flames (35 percent rostered)

Sharangovich returned to action after missing the first seven games of the season recovering from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old came into his own last season after a trade from the Devils to the Flames, scoring 31 goals and adding 28 assists in a full 82-game schedule.

Sharangovich has yet to accumulate a point in his first two games, but the winger is starting on the top line, alongside Nazem Kadri and Andrei Kuzmenko, as well as seeing first power-play time. It's just a matter of time before Sharangovich gets going, and now would be a great time to pick him up.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Sharangovich and Jordan Binnington for Connor Ingram and Alex DeBrincat.

TRADE AWAY

Mikael Granlund, C, LW, Sharks (48 percent rostered)

Granlund is off to an amazing start, as he is tied for 12th place in NHL scoring ahead of Tuesday's games. Granlund has five goals and 13 points in 10 games and is currently on a seven-game points streak in which he has 12 of his 13 points this season.

Whereas Granlund has had four seasons with at least 60 points, including 60 points in 69 games last season, the 32-year-old has yet to crack the 70-point mark in any one season. Granlund is a nice offensive player – although his plus/minus as a member of the lowly Sharks will really hurt you if you play that category – but now is the time to take advantage of his hot start and deal him.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Granlund and Darnell Nurse for Elias Pettersson.

Casey Mittelstadt, C, Avalanche (45 percent rostered)

Mittelstadt is also tied for 12th in NHL scoring, as the former Sabre has six goals and 13 points in 10 appearances. Mittelstadt is currently taking advantage of a multitude of injuries with the Avalanche – namely Jonathan Drouin, Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen and the suspended Valeri Nichushkin – and will likely move down the depth chart once everyone returns.

Mittelstadt is currently on the top power play, where he has a goal and four helpers, but that will change shortly, as may his time as a second-line center, although the Avalanche are a bit weak down the middle and may continue to use Mittelstadt there during five-on-five situations.

Mittelstadt is on pace for 107 points. His career high is 59, set with the Sabres during the 2022-23 campaign. He managed 57 points last season, so he could be in the market for 65 to 70. If you can get a lot for him at this time, go for it, as he will experience a drop in playing time and points come mid-November.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Mittelstadt for Travis Konecny.

Rasmus Andersson, D, Flames (89 percent rostered)

Andersson is another player off to a great start. Andersson has four goals and six assists in nine games and is currently fourth overall among defensemen in scoring. That's the good news. The bad news is that Andersson has yet to pick up a point on the power play and has been used for the second year in a row on the second unit, behind MacKenzie Weegar. Andersson's offensive prowess to start the season has been great, but he won't be able to keep it up. Power play time is critical for most players, and Andersson doesn't get enough of it – and has failed to produce – to keep him a viable option in shallower leagues.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Andersson for Matvei Michkov.