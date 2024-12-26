NHL Trade Tips: Ovechkin's Back

This article is part of our NHL Trade Tips series.

Bedard is picking up the pace once again with four goals and seven assists in his last nine games. Bedard was disappointed that he did not make Team Canada for the upcoming 4 Nations Cup, and is making sure everyone takes notice on the ice. Bedard has improved to nine goals and 30 points in 35 games, including 14 on the power play, and the 19-year-old seems poised to take his game to another level the rest of the season. It would be nice if Bedard had better-scoring

Marchand struggled until Thanksgiving with only six goals and 15 points in 23 games, as the Bruins were wallowing in the Eastern Conference. But Marchand has turned it on since then with nine goals and 15 points in 13 games, as the 36-year-old gets ready to play for Canada at the 4 Nations Cup in February. Marchand has had 67 points in each of his last two seasons, and if the February tournament doesn't take too much out of him, a return to those numbers seem likely by the end of the season.

It's Christmas time so happy holidays to everyone. The NHL will resume trading Dec. 28, but there are no restrictions in fantasy leagues. Here are some players that you could deal for and trade elsewhere.

It's Christmas time so happy holidays to everyone. The NHL will resume trading Dec. 28, but there are no restrictions in fantasy leagues. Here are some players that you could deal for and trade elsewhere.

TRADE FOR

Brad Marchand, W, Bruins (93 percent rostered)

Marchand struggled until Thanksgiving with only six goals and 15 points in 23 games, as the Bruins were wallowing in the Eastern Conference. But Marchand has turned it on since then with nine goals and 15 points in 13 games, as the 36-year-old gets ready to play for Canada at the 4 Nations Cup in February. Marchand has had 67 points in each of his last two seasons, and if the February tournament doesn't take too much out of him, a return to those numbers seem likely by the end of the season.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Marchand for Patrik Laine.

Connor Bedard, C, Blackhawks (94 percent rostered)

Bedard is picking up the pace once again with four goals and seven assists in his last nine games. Bedard was disappointed that he did not make Team Canada for the upcoming 4 Nations Cup, and is making sure everyone takes notice on the ice. Bedard has improved to nine goals and 30 points in 35 games, including 14 on the power play, and the 19-year-old seems poised to take his game to another level the rest of the season. It would be nice if Bedard had better-scoring linemates than Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi, but Bedard is making it work of late.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Bedard for Anze Kopitar.

Alex Ovechkin, W, Capitals (97 percent rostered)

Ovechkin was leading the NHL in goals with 15 in his first 18 games before breaking his fibula. Ovechkin is ready to return this week and is itching to gain ground on breaking Wayne Gretzky's career mark of 894 goals. Ovechkin sits at 868 goals, heading into action after the holiday break. Add in the fact that the Capitals are in second place in the Eastern Conference, just one point in arrears of New Jersey with four games in hand, and Ovechkin should be really motivated upon his return.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Ovechkin for Shayne Gostisbehere, Trevor Moore, Quinton Byfield.

TRADE AWAY

MacKenzie Weegar, D, Flames (98 percent rostered)

Weegar finally snapped a six-game pointless streak Saturday with a pair of assists. The game gave Weegar four goals and 18 points in 34 games. He performs well in hits (91) and blocked shots (85) and has eight points on the power play, but take advantage of his last game and deal him away for a better performer. Weegar had a career-high 52 points last season but is not expected to be anywhere close to that mark in 2024-25.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Weegar for Carter Verhaeghe.

Andrei Svechnikov, W, Hurricanes (96 percent rostered)

Svechnikov has 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 games this season and has some big games, including a four-point effort against Colorado on Dec. 5 and a three-point game versus Boston on Oct. 31. But those games have been few and far between for the 24-year-old. Svechnikov has a goal and an assist in his last seven games, and while he continues to see time on the first line and first power play, he has not been producing of late.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Svechnikov and Zach Werenski for Roman Josi and Travis Konecny.

Elias Pettersson, C, W, Canucks (99 percent rostered)

There's a lot of turmoil going on in Vancouver (with plenty of denials). Pettersson is one of the most traded players in Yahoo this week. He scored a pair of goals Monday before suffering an undisclosed injury in the second period, but prior to Monday's tilt against the Sharks, he was without a point in his previous six games. Something is wrong, and it's best to cut bait and get a more reliable player at this time.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Pettersson for Martin Necas.