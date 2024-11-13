NHL Trade Tips: Trade Ovechkin

This article is part of our NHL Trade Tips series.

Rust has had a pair of absences from the lineup, as he missed the first two games of the campaign with a lower-body injury and then sat out five contests with another LBI. Rust has three goals and five points in 10 games and has been moved off the top line, so he is not playing with Sidney Crosby at this time. But he is playing alongside Evgeni Malkin on the second unit, as well as playing on the first power play with Malkin and Crosby. Rust missed 20 games last season but still managed to score 28 times and add 28 assists in 62 games. You likely won't have to give up a lot for Rust who could easily be back alongside Crosby in the very near future.

The NHL is five-plus weeks into its 2024-25 season and there are plenty of players continuing to be hot, while others are still slumping. Past seasons are usually – but not always – a good indication of how players will trend by the end of the season. Don't forget to take into account that some players are aging, while younger players may not be able to deal with the rigors of a long season at the start of their careers.

Here are some players that you could deal for and trade elsewhere.

TRADE FOR

Bryan Rust, RW, Penguins (43 percent rostered)

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Rust and 11th-round pick for Gustav Nyquist and a ninth-round pick.

Noah Dobson, D, Islanders, (97 percent rostered)

Dobson has six assists in 15 games this season, accentuated by his current six-game pointless streak heading into action Tuesday. Dobson was a stud last season as one of the NHL's top offensive defensemen, as he had 10 goals and 60 assists, including a goal and 23 helpers on the power play. It is only a matter of time until Dobson turns his season around, as the 24-year-old has outstanding offensive skills. Four of his six assists have come with the man advantage.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Dobson, Anthony Stolarz and a ninth- and 11th-round pick for John Gibson, Lukas Dostal and a first- and sixth-round pick.

Wyatt Johnston, C,W, Stars (87 percent rostered)

Johnston is only 21 and this is his third season in the NHL. He was hot to start the season with a goal and four assists in his first five games, but he then struggled with only one assist in his next eight contests. Johnston broke through Monday with his second goal of the season – and on the power play to boot. Johnston had a terrific sophomore season in 2023-24, picking up 32 goals and adding 33 assists in a full regular season. While he centers the third line, he does have good linemates in Jamie Benn and Logan Stankoven. As well, he is on the first power play, which can only help his cause.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Johnston for Aliaksei Protas.

TRADE AWAY

Dylan Strome, C, Capitals (72 percent rostered)

Strome has been outstanding as the No. 1 center with the Capitals, alongside Alex Ovechkin this season. The 27-year-old was selected third overall in 2015 by Arizona but never lived up to his high draft spot. He has been good the last two seasons with 65 and 67 points respectively, but he is currently on a pace for 129 points, as he has four goals and 18 assists in 14 games. There is no way he is going to stay this hot – and look for Ovechkin to start slumping soon as he is also off to a great start – so it makes sense to trade Strome while his value is so high.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Strome for Matt Duchene.

Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals (98 percent rostered)

It was thought that Ovechkin had begun his decline last season, as the 39-year-old had 31 goals – an average of only .39 goals per game, the lowest in his 19-year career. But he has exploded out of the gate this season with 10 goals and eight assists in his first 14 games of the season. The Capitals are also off to a tremendous start, and I don't think that they can maintain anywhere close to their current pace, as I see them as a bubble team to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. If you have Ovechkin on your team, look for someone who still believes he is a top player in the NHL and trade him.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Ovechkin for William Nylander.

Sam Bennett, C, Panthers (71 percent rostered)

Bennett has nine goals and 15 points in 15 games this season, as he has so far managed to stay healthy in 2024-25. That's in sharp contrast to anything he has done since he played a full season in 2017-18 as he has never played more than 71 games since then. Bennett has never had more than 49 points in any one season, so it's hard to believe that he has suddenly turned into a big scorer in the NHL, never mind his current pace of a point per game. Bennett plays a rambunctious game that leads to injuries, so if you trade him while he is hot, you can better your team the rest of the way.

Example of a completed deal from the Yahoo Trade Market: Bennett for Brady Tkachuk.