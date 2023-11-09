NHL Bets Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Thursday, November 9

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Thursday, November 9

The National Hockey League has 11 games on the slate for Thursday night, including three first-place teams in action, and a matchup of Original Six teams in the early window. We'll find a solid parlay opportunity of two to help get you into the black to build that bankroll. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Wild vs New York Rangers

The Wild have won two games in a row, including a 5-4 win in a shootout on Saturday night in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota offense has come alive lately, lighting the lamp three or more times in four consecutive outings.

The Rangers scored a 5-3 victory last time out against the Detroit Red Wings, and New York is an impressive 7-0-1 in the past eight games, with the lone blemish coming against the Wild. At home, New York is 3-1-0, with its only loss coming Oct. 19 against the Nashville Predators.

The Wild are just 2-6 in the past eight games on the road, while going 1-7 in the past eight outings when playing on a day of rest. The favorite has cashed in four of the past five meetings in this intra-conference series, and the Rangers will get their revenge at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers ML (-125 at Caesars)

Canucks vs Senators

The Canucks registered a 6-2 victory against the Oilers last time out on Monday, and Vancouver has picked up four straight wins, while going 7-0-1 in the past eight contests. The Canucks have averaged 5.6 goals per game in the past eight outings, hitting the Over in four of the past five games.

The Senators doubled up the Maple Leafs on the road Wednesday night, and Ottawa has run up the electricity bill in various arenas, going for 3.8 goals per game this season to rank No. 5 in the NHL. Ottawa's power play has been fire, too, hitting at 22.2% to rank No. 13 in the league. And the Sens are coughing up 3.5 goals per game while ranking No. 21 in the NHL with a 75.0% penalty kill. That's a great recipe for Overs.

After playing Wednesday night, the Sens are expected to start Anton Forsberg, who has a 3.42 GAA and .863 SV%, so we could see plenty of goals from the visitors.

The Over has hit in four of the past five games for the Canucks, while going 7-2-2 in the previous 11 skates against Atlantic Division clubs. The Over is 7-2-2 in Ottawa's past 11 games overall, while hitting at a 18-6-2 clip in the past 26 games at home. The Over has hit in five straight meetings in this series, too.

Over 6.5 (-130 at FanDuel)

Predators vs Jets

The Predators wrap up a five-game road trip in Winnipeg, and facing the Jets usually doesn't end well. Nashville was doubled up 4-2 by the Calgary Flames last time out on Tuesday, and it is just 1-3 on the road trip.

The Jets won two of three games in the most recent road trip, winning 5-3 in Arizona, and 5-2 in St. Louis on Tuesday night. Winnipeg started out rather slow, going 1-3-0 in the first four outings. However, the Jets have picked up the pace, scoring two or more goals in nine straight games dating back to Oct. 19.

Nashville has won just once in the past five meetings, while going just 2-5 in the past seven trips to Winnipeg. The home team has cashed in five of the past seven in this series, and the favorite has connected in seven of the past nine in the series.

Jets ML (-135 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Three-Team Parlay (+454 at FanDuel)

Rangers ML (-125) vs. Wild

Canucks-Senators O6 (-130)

Jets ML (-135) vs. Predators

Two-Team Parlay (+208 at FanDuel)