NHL Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Oilers vs Stars Analysis

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Wednesday night, as Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas takes place. The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars drop the puck for the start of their best-of-seven series at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. We'll take a look at not only the moneyline and total, but we'll make some prop predictions and same-game parlay picks, too. Let's get started.

Top up your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $150 in bonus bets.

Oilers vs Stars: Game 1 Preview, Odds & Top Betting Picks

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Top Betting Odds and Predictions for Oilers vs Stars

The Edmonton Oilers invade American Airlines Center in the Metroplex to battle the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series in the Western Conference Final.

These teams met three times during the regular season, with the Stars taking two of the three battles. The only game played in Dallas was way back on Oct. 19, with the Stars posting a 4-1 win as short 'dogs (+105) as the Under (6.5) cashed. The teams split the two meetings in March in Edmonton with the Over hitting in each of those battles.

In the most recent meeting on March 26, the Stars posted a 4-3 win as moderate favorites (-130) as the Over (6) just came through. Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring in the first period, while Jason Robertson had a natural hat trick in the second period. The Stars opened up a 4-0 lead after 49 minutes before the Oilers scored three goals in the final 10:30 to make it close. Jake Oettinger stopped 41 of the 44 shots he faced, while the Stars chased Stuart Skinner after he allowed four goals in two-plus periods.

Edmonton topped the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the first round, while making quick work of the Vegas Golden Knights in five games, much to the delight of most hockey fans. The Under was 3-1-1 in the Vegas series, and it is 4-2-1 in the past seven playoff games for Connor McDavid and company.

Skinner had his troubles in the Los Angeles series, but he posted a 3-0 shutout victory in Game 4 against Vegas, and a 1-0 win in overtime in the series clincher in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena, sending the Golden Knights to the handshake line. Whatever was ailing him in the Kings series is in the rear-view mirror, and he has his mojo back.

Dallas has had a tougher time in these playoffs. It needed seven full games to top the Colorado Avalanche in Round 1, posting a 4-2 win in Game 7. The Stars eased by the Winnipeg Jets in six games, including a 2-1 win in overtime in Game 6, sending the Presidents' Trophy winners packing. The Under was 5-1 in the Winnipeg series, too.

It's no surprise, but Connor McDavid leads the team with 14 assists and 17 points in the postseason, while Leon Draisaitl has five goals and 16 points. Evan Bouchard has managed four goals and 12 points, while striking twice for power-play goals.

For Dallas, Mikko Rantanen has been everything it hoped for when it swung a huge deal with the Carolina Hurricanes at the NHL trade deadline. He has nine goals and 19 points in 13 postseason games, while tallying a goal and six points on the man advantage. Thomas Harley is the next best thing with 11 points, and he is tied with Rants for six power-play points, including five helpers.

Oettinger has managed an 8-5-0 record, 2.47 GAA and .919 save percentage through 13 playoff games, giving way just once to backup Casey DeSmith for a period in Game 4 at Colorado.

This is the eighth time these teams are meeting in the playoffs. The Oilers won in the Western Conference Final in six games last season. It was the first postseason meeting since the 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Let's back the Stars on home ice in Game 1 against the defending Western Conference champs, while going low on the total.

Top NHL Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs Stars

Looking at the props, we'll take a few chances in Game 1. Let's go with McDavid to record at least one point. If you were to play it straight up, that would cost you nearly five times your potential return, so don't do that alone. Make sure to fold it into a same-game parlay (SGP).

For the home side, Harley is second on the Stars with seven assists, yet he is plus-money to record just a single helper. That's a strong play if you want to include a Dallas player, too.

NHL Betting Strategies for Oilers vs Stars Game 1

Stars ML (-125 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Connor McDavid - 1+ Points (-480 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Thomas Harley - 1+ Assist (+132 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

4-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+964 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-125) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-130) - Stars vs. Oilers

Connor McDavid - 1+ Points (-480) *

Thomas Harley - 1+ Assist (+132)

3-Leg NHL Stars-only Same-Game Parlay (+488 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-125) vs. Oilers

Under 6.5 (-130) - Stars vs. Oilers

Thomas Harley - 1+ Assist (+132)

3-Leg NHL Props-only Parlay (+166 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

*Do not play as a straight bet, only as part of a multi-leg parlay