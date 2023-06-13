Stanley Cup Picks: Expert Bets and Props for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 5

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks: Expert Picks for Panthers vs Golden Knights

The Florida Panthers travel to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night for Game 5 of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final series with the Vegas Golden Knights. VGK leads the series 3-1. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Panthers are in dire straits after losing Game 4 by a 3-2 count, as the Golden Knights pushed Florida to the brink of elimination. Florida is now just 1-7 all-time in the Stanley Cup Finals round.

Florida fell behind 3-0 midway through the second period, but the Panthers didn't give up, scoring a pair of goals to make things interesting. With 3:50 to go in regulation, Aleksander Barkov notched a goal with helpers to Brandon Montour and Anton Lundell, and Florida then skated with the extra attacker trying to force overtime.

The Panthers were unable to break through, although the end of the game certainly wasn't without drama. There was a giant dust-up in front of the Vegas cage, with Matthew Tkachuk in the mix, as usual, squaring off in a tilly with Alex Pietrangelo. Tkachuk picked up his fourth game misconduct of the series, and fifth overall in the postseason. He is just the seventh NHL player to have five or more misconducts in a single playoffs.

Tkachuk was also limited to 16:40 of ice time, his second-lowest playing time of the postseason. He has been dealing with a shoulder ailment, and he is a question mark for Game 5. It is believed that he suffered the injury on a hit from Keegan Kolesar in Game 3, when he left briefly to be checked for a concussion. He returned to that game and finished with the game-winning goal in overtime.

However, Tkachuk was clearly not 100 percent, as he didn't take clappers in pregame, and he was skating gingerly at times in Game 4, gritting it out for his team.

VGK's Adin Hill has gone from the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL to within one game of hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup. He kicked aside 29 of 31 shots in Game 3 for his 10th postseason win, moving to 10-4-0 with a 2.11 GAA and .934 SV% with two shutouts. He has the second-shortest odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the MVP of the playoffs, at +900 at BetMGM. Jonathan Marchessault -550 is still the clear-cut favorite.

Sergei Bobrovsky was the favorite heading into this series, but he has tumbled from the perch. He was pulled in Game 2 after two rough games in Vegas. Bob bounced back nicely in Sunrise, stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced in a 3-2 OT win in Game 3, and he allowed three goals on 31 shots in Game 4.

I actually think Florida has a lot to build upon from Game 4, even though it lost. The Golden Knights were blanked on the power play for the first time in this series, while winning 53.7% of their faceoffs. VGK blocked twice as many shots, good for a 30-to-15 margin.

The Panthers have a more than good chance to steal one in Vegas, bringing it back to South Florida. I actually think Florida wins this one, and Vegas wins in Sunrise next time out. If Florida wins, it would break a seven-game losing streak at The Fortress.

NHL Money Line Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Panthers ML (+145 at BetMGM)

After we had seven total goals in Game 1, and nine combined goals in Game 2, giving us two Over results, defense, hard hitting and solid goaltending was the rule in South Florida.

We had a couple of 3-2 games at FLA Live Arena, with Florida winning in overtime (of course!) in Game 3, before VGK held off Florida 3-2 for a second consecutive Under result.

The Panthers have cashed the Under in 10 of the past 13 games overall, while going 5-2 in the past seven contests on the road.

While the Over is 5-1 in the past six at home for VGK, the Under is 4-0 in the past four games when playing on two or more days of rest.

NHL Totals Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Under 6 (-120 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Looking at the NHL player props for Game 5, it's a good idea to shy away from Tkachuk due to the uncertainty with his injury. But there are plenty of other rock-solid options to choose from.

Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson lit the lamp twice in Game 4, his first multi-goal since notching a pair of goals in the series clincher against the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

He has two goals and five points in four games in this series, including a pair of power-play helpers. Stephenson isn't priced out of line to simply pick up one point.

Chandler Stephenson Over 0.5 Points (-155 at BetMGM)

Hill has been facing a lot of rubber in this series, posting 31 or more shots in three of four games, posting 29 or more saves in those contests. It's Game 5, and Florida has its backs against the wall, so look for the Panthers to be desperate, taking as many shots as possible to do anything possible to keep its season alive. Hill had 33 saves in Game 1, and he could come close to that total in this one.