The Week Ahead: The Fantasy Playoffs

This article is part of our The Week Ahead series.

The Ducks are a good play in the playoffs as they play 11 games including seven games on off nights (the NHL schedules most games on Tuesday, Thursday and

Week of April 7: vs. Edmonton, vs. Calgary, @ Los Angeles, vs. Colorado

Games this week: vs. Boston, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Toronto

Dallas, New Jersey, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Toronto, Utah and Vegas play three games on the road.

Anaheim, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Tampa Bay and Winnipeg play three games at home.

Montreal and Vancouver play all four games on the road.

WEEK OF MARCH 24-30

4 Games –Buffalo, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Montreal, New Jersey, New York Islanders, Toronto, Utah, Vancouver

3 Games – Anaheim, Calgary, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Columbus, Edmonton, Nashville, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg

2 Games – Boston, Florida,

ANAHEIM

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Toronto (Sunday)

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. San Jose, @ Calgary, @ Vancouver

Week of April 14: @ Minnesota, @ Winnipeg

The Ducks are a good play in the playoffs as they play 11 games including seven games on off nights (the NHL schedules most games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

BOSTON

Games this week: @ Anaheim, @ Detroit

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Washington, @ Montreal, vs. Carolina, @ Buffalo

Week of April 7: @ New Jersey, vs. Chicago. @ Pittsburgh

Week of April 14: vs. New Jersey

The Bruins are bad plays in the quarterfinals and finals, as they play only two and four games respectively as most finals are the final two weeks of the season.

BUFFALO

Games this week: vs. Ottawa, vs. Pittsburgh, @ Philadelphia, @ Washington

Tired: @ Washington (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Ottawa, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Boston

Week of April 7: vs. Carolina, @ Columbus, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay

Week of April 14: vs. Toronto, vs. Philadelphia

The Sabres also have a good slate for the fantasy playoffs, as they play four games in the quarterfinals, three in the semis and six in the finals, albeit with some tough matchups as nine teams are making the playoffs.

CALGARY

Games this week: vs. Seattle, vs. Dallas, @ Edmonton

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Dallas (Thursday)

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Colorado, @ Utah, vs, Anaheim vs. Vegas

Week of April 7: @ San Jose, @ Anaheim, vs. Minnesota, vs. San Jose

Week of April 14: vs. Vegas, @ Los Angeles

Calgary has 13 games left with three occurring in the quarterfinals, four in the semis and six in the finals. If you have a bye in the quarterfinals, look for some Flames to take off the waiver wire if you need help.

CAROLINA

Games this week: vs. Nashville, vs. Montreal, vs. New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Montreal (Friday), vs. New York Islanders (Sunday)

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Washington, vs. Detroit, @ Boston

Week of April 7: @ Buffalo, @ Washington, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Toronto

Week of April 14: @ Montreal, @ Ottawa

Carolina has a favorable matchup in the quarterfinals and while they play only three games, they are the rested team in a pair of games and face two non-playoff teams with all three games at home. The Hurricanes also play three games in the semis and six in the final.

CHICAGO

Games this week: vs. New Jersey, vs. Vegas, vs. Utah

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Colorado, @ Washington, vs. Pittsburgh

Week of April 7: @ Pittsburgh, @ Boston, vs. Winnipeg

Week of April 14: @ Montreal, @ Ottawa

It's likely you don't have many Blackhawks, as they haven't been a high-scoring team. They play three games in the first round, three in the semifinals and five in the finals.

COLORADO

Games this week: vs. Detroit, vs. Los Angeles, vs. St. Louis

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Detroit (Tuesday)

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Calgary, @ Chicago, @ Columbus, @ St. Louis

Week of April 7: vs. Vegas, vs. Vancouver, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim

Week of April 14: None

The Avalanche are the only team to not play in the final week of the season and therefore have only four games in the finals. They play three games in the quarters and four in the semis.

COLUMBUS

Games this week: @ New York Islanders, vs. Vancouver, @ Ottawa

Tired: @ Ottawa (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes: Week of March 31: vs. Nashville, vs. Colorado, @ Toronto, @ Ottawa

Week of April 7: vs. Ottawa, vs. Buffalo, vs. Washington, @ Washington

Week of April 14: @ Philadelphia, vs. New York Islanders

The Blue Jackets also play 13 games the rest of the way including three games in the first round, four in the semis and six in the finals. Sean Monahan (wrist) could return before the end of the season and is worth a pickup if available.

DALLAS

Games this week: vs. Minnesota, @ Edmonton, @ Calgary, @ Seattle

Tired: @ Calgary (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Seattle. vs. Nashville, vs. Pittsburgh @ Minnesota

Week of April 7: vs. Vancouver, vs. Winnipeg, vs. Utah

Week of April 14: @ Detroit, @ Nashville

The Stars play 13 games down the stretch, playing four in the quarterfinals, four in the semis and five in the finals. Miro Heiskanen will miss the remainder of the regular season, so grab Thomas Harley, if available, as he quarterbacks the first Dallas power play.

DETROIT

Games this week: @ Utah, @ Colorado, vs. Ottawa, vs. Boston

Tired: @ Colorado (Tuesday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: @ St. Louis, @ Carolina, vs. Florida

Week of April 7: @ Montreal, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay

Week of April 14: vs. Dallas, @ New Jersey, vs. Toronto

The Red Wings play 13 games and are one of two teams who play six games in the finals with three games coming in the last week of the season. That's great if you're allowed waiver pickups each week, so drop all your Colorado players (including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar) as they don't play from April 14-17.

EDMONTON

Games this week: vs. Dallas, @ Seattle, vs. Calgary

Tired: @ Seattle (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Vegas, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles

Week of April 7: @ Anaheim, vs. St. Louis vs. San Jose, @ Winnipeg

Week of April 14: vs. Los Angeles, @ San Jose

The Oilers play three games in each of the first two rounds of the playoffs and play six times in the finals. Don't be surprised if Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid sit out the season finale in San Jose.

FLORIDA

Games this week: vs. Utah, vs. Montreal

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Utah (Friday)

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Montreal, @ Toronto, @ Ottawa, @ Detroit

Week of April 7: vs. Toronto, vs. Detroit, vs. Buffalo

Week of April 14: vs. New York Rangers, @ Tampa Bay

The opening round of the playoffs is a tough time to roster Florida players as they only play twice. The Panthers play four games in the semifinals and five contests in the finals.

LOS ANGELES

Games this week: vs. New York Rangers, @ Colorado, vs. Toronto, vs. San Jose

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Winnipeg, @ Utah, vs. Edmonton

Week of April 7: vs. Seattle, vs. Anaheim, vs. Colorado

Week of April 14: @ Edmonton, @ Seattle, vs. Calgary

The Kings are the other team (besides Detroit) that play three games in the final week, giving them six appearances in the finals. Los Angeles also plays four times in the opening round and three times in the semis.

MINNESOTA

Games this week: @ Dallas, vs. Vegas, vs. Washington, vs. New Jersey

Tired: vs. Vegas (Tuesday)

Rested: vs. New Jersey (Saturday)

Notes

Week of March 31: @ New Jersey, @ New York Rangers, @ New York Islanders, vs. Dallas

Week of April 7: vs. San Jose, @ Calgary, @ Vancouver

Week of April 14: vs. Anaheim

The Wild play four times in each of the three rounds. They have been hurt by injuries and while Kirill Kaprizov could return in time for the finals, the Wild should bring him along slowly in order to get him ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

MONTREAL

Games this week: @ St. Louis, @ Philadelphia, @ Carolina, @ Florida

Tired: @ Carolina (Friday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Florida, vs. Boston, vs. Philadelphia, @ Nashville

Week of April 7: vs. Detroit, @ Ottawa, @ Toronto

Week of April 14: vs. Chicago, vs. Carolina

The Canadiens play four games in each of the opening two rounds and play five times in the finals. Six of their final nine games are at home, in the semis and finals.

NASHVILLE

Games this week: @ Carolina, vs. St. Louis, vs. Vegas

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Philadelphia, @ Columbus, @ Dallas, vs. Montreal

Week of April 7: vs. New York Islanders, @ Utah, @ Vegas

Week of April 14: vs. Utah, vs. Dallas

The Predators will be happy to see the end of the regular season. They were expected to be one of the favorites for the Stanley Cup, but instead, they're in the running for the first overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft. Nashville plays three times in the quarterfinals, four in the semis and five in the finals.

NEW JERSEY

Games this week: vs. Vancouver, @ Chicago, @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota

Tired: @ Minnesota (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Minnesota, vs. New York Rangers

Week of April 7: vs. Boston, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. New York Islanders

Week of April 14: @ Boston, vs. Detroit

It will be tough to use your Devils in the semifinals as they only play twice. New Jersey plays four games in the first round and five in the finals.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Games this week: vs. Columbus, vs. Vancouver, @ Tampa Bay, @ Carolina

Tired: @ Carolina (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Minnesota, vs. Washington

Week of April 7: @ Nashville, vs. New York Rangers, @ Philadelphia, @ New Jersey

Week of April 14: vs. Washington, @ Columbus

The Islanders are another team that plays 13 games during the fantasy playoffs. They play four games in the quarterfinals, three in the semis and six games in the finals.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Games this week: @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, @ San Jose

Tired: @ San Jose (Saturday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Minnesota, @ New Jersey

Week of April 7: vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Philadelphia, @ New York Islanders, @ Carolina

Week of April 14: @ Florida, vs. Tampa Bay

The Rangers are off to sunny California for all three games in the first round. They return home to play a pair of games in the semis and then play six times in the finals.

OTTAWA

Games this week: @ Buffalo, @ Detroit, vs. Columbus, @ Pittsburgh

Tired: @ Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Rested: vs. Columbus (Saturday)

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Florida, vs. Columbus

Week of April 7: @ Columbus, vs. Montreal, vs. Philadelphia

Week of April 14: vs. Chicago, vs. Carolina

The Senators play 13 games during the fantasy playoffs, including four games in each of the quarters and semis, and play five times in the finals, including four at home. The Senators play nine of their final 13 contests at home.

PHILADELPHIA

Games this week: @ Toronto, vs. Montreal, vs. Buffalo

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Nashville, @ Montreal

Week of April 7: @ New York Rangers, vs. New York Islanders, @ Ottawa

Week of April 14: vs. Columbus, @ Buffalo

No team plays less than the Flyers down the stretch as Philadelphia plays three times in the quarters, only twice in the semis and five times in the finals.

PITTSBURGH

Games this week: @ Tampa Bay, @ Buffalo, vs. Ottawa

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Ottawa (Sunday)

Notes

Week of March 31: @ St. Louis, @ Dallas, @ Chicago

Week of April 7: vs. Chicago, @ New Jersey, vs. Boston

Week of April 14: vs. Washington

Pittsburgh is in the same boat as the Flyers as they play only 10 games during the fantasy playoffs. The Penguins play three times each in the quarters and semis and four times in the finals.

SAN JOSE

Games this week: vs. Toronto, vs. New York Rangers, @ Los Angeles

Tired: None

Rested: vs. New York Rangers (Saturday)

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Anaheim, vs. Edmonton, vs. Seattle

Week of April 7: vs. Calgary, @ Minnesota, @ Edmonton, @ Calgary

Week of April 14: @ Vancouver, vs. Edmonton

The Sharks play 12 times, including three games in the quarters and semis and six contests in the finals. The Sharks are far out of a playoff spot so everyone will play until the finale against the Oilers.

SEATTLE

Games this week: @ Calgary, vs. Edmonton, vs. Dallas

Tired: vs. Edmonton (Thursday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Dallas, @ Vancouver, @ San Jose

Week of April 7: @ Los Angeles, @ Utah, @ Vegas, vs. St. Louis

Week of April 14: vs. Los Angeles

The Kraken play three games this week, three in the semifinals and five in the finals. Five games are at home.

ST. LOUIS

Games this week: vs. Montreal, @ Nashville, @ Colorado

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Detroit, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Colorado

Week of April 7: @ Winnipeg, @ Edmonton, @ Seattle

Week of April 14: vs. Utah

The Blues are in a fight for the second wild card in the Western Conference and should be playing hard until the end of the regular season. The Blues play only 10 games the rest of the way, including three games in each of the quarterfinals and semifinals, as well as four games in the finals.

TAMPA BAY

Games this week: vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Utah, vs. New York Islanders

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: @ New York Islanders, @ Ottawa, @ Buffalo

Week of April 7: @ New York Rangers, vs. Toronto, vs. Detroit, vs. Buffalo

Week of April 14: vs. Florida, @ New York Rangers

The Lightning could finish anywhere from first to fourth in the Atlantic Division. They play three times in each of the first two rounds as well as six times in the finals.

TORONTO

Games this week: vs. Philadelphia, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim

Tired: @ Anaheim (Sunday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Florida, vs. Columbus

Week of April 7: @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay, vs. Montreal, @ Carolina

Week of April 14: @ Buffalo, @ Detroit

The Maple Leafs play four games in the quarterfinals, but only two games in the semis. They play six times in the finals. Toronto plays eight of the 12 games on the road, including a three-game road trip to California this week.

UTAH

Games this week: vs. Detroit, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, @ Chicago

Tired: @ Florida (Friday)

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Calgary, vs. Los Angeles, vs. Winnipeg

Week of April 7: vs. Seattle, vs. Nashville, @ Dallas

Week of April 14: @ Nashville, @ St. Louis

Utah play six of their 12 games at home. They play four games in the first round, three in the semis and five contests in the finals.

VANCOUVER

Games this week: @ New Jersey, @ New York Islanders, @ Columbus, @ Winnipeg

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Seattle, vs. Anaheim, vs. Vegas

Week of April 7: @ Dallas, @ Colorado, vs. Minnesota

Week of April 14: vs. San Jose, vs. Vegas

The Canucks are in the race for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Vancouver plays four games (all on the road) in the opening round, three games in the semis (all at home) and five games in the finals.

VEGAS

Games this week: @ Minnesota, @ Chicago, @ Nashville

Tired: @ Nashville (Saturday)

Rested: @ Minnesota (Tuesday)

Notes

Week of March 31: vs. Edmonton, vs. Winnipeg, @ Calgary, @ Vancouver

Week of April 7: @ Colorado, vs. Seattle, vs. Nashville

Week of April 14: @ Calgary, @ Vancouver

Vegas are hanging on to the top spot in the Pacific Division. They play three games in the opening round, four games in the semis and five games in the finals.

WASHINGTON

Games this week: @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota, vs. Buffalo

Tired: None

Rested: vs. Buffalo (Sunday)

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Boston, @ Carolina, vs. Chicago, @ New York Islanders

Week of April 7: vs. Carolina, @ Columbus, vs. Columbus

Week of April 14: @ New York Islanders, @ Pittsburgh

The Capitals play eight of their final 12 games on the road. If Alex Ovechkin doesn't set the record for career goals at home versus Columbus on April 13, he may sit out the last two games as the Capitals are prohibitive favorites to garner the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Caps play three games in the first round, four in the second and five in the finals.

WINNIPEG

Games this week: vs. Washington, vs. New Jersey, vs. Vancouver

Tired: None

Rested: None

Notes

Week of March 31: @ Los Angeles, @ Vegas, @ Utah

Week of April 7: vs. St. Louis, @ Dallas, @ Chicago, vs. Edmonton

Week of April 14: vs. Anaheim

The Jets play 11 times during the fantasy playoffs but could give their top players (Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck) the night off versus Anaheim in the last game of the season as it appears they will win the Western Conference. The Jets play three times in the quarters and semis and five games in the finals, including the game against the Ducks.