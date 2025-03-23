The Week Ahead: The Fantasy Playoffs

This article is part of our The Week Ahead series.
If you play head-to-head, this is the start of the playoffs and the most important three-plus weeks of the season.
I'm going to break down the remainder of the schedule this week, allowing you to plan your team for the fantasy postseason.
Don't forget that many teams will hold out their top players for the final game of the season for extra rest.
All statistics are through Saturday night, unless otherwise noted.
WEEK OF MARCH 24-30
4 Games –Buffalo, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Montreal, New Jersey, New York Islanders, Toronto, Utah, Vancouver
3 Games – Anaheim, Calgary, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Columbus, Edmonton, Nashville, New York Rangers, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Washington, Winnipeg
2 Games – Boston, Florida,
Montreal and Vancouver play all four games on the road.
Anaheim, Carolina, Chicago, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Tampa Bay and Winnipeg play three games at home.
Dallas, New Jersey, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Toronto, Utah and Vegas play three games on the road.
ANAHEIM
Games this week: vs. Boston, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Toronto
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Toronto (Sunday)
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. San Jose, @ Calgary, @ Vancouver
Week of April 7: vs. Edmonton, vs. Calgary, @ Los Angeles, vs. Colorado
Week of April 14: @ Minnesota, @ Winnipeg
The Ducks are a good play in the playoffs as they play 11 games including seven games on off nights (the NHL schedules most games on Tuesday, Thursday and
BOSTON
Games this week: @ Anaheim, @ Detroit
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Washington, @ Montreal, vs. Carolina, @ Buffalo
Week of April 7: @ New Jersey, vs. Chicago. @ Pittsburgh
Week of April 14: vs. New Jersey
The Bruins are bad plays in the quarterfinals and finals, as they play only two and four games respectively as most finals are the final two weeks of the season.
BUFFALO
Games this week: vs. Ottawa, vs. Pittsburgh, @ Philadelphia, @ Washington
Tired: @ Washington (Sunday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Ottawa, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Boston
Week of April 7: vs. Carolina, @ Columbus, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay
Week of April 14: vs. Toronto, vs. Philadelphia
The Sabres also have a good slate for the fantasy playoffs, as they play four games in the quarterfinals, three in the semis and six in the finals, albeit with some tough matchups as nine teams are making the playoffs.
CALGARY
Games this week: vs. Seattle, vs. Dallas, @ Edmonton
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Dallas (Thursday)
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Colorado, @ Utah, vs, Anaheim vs. Vegas
Week of April 7: @ San Jose, @ Anaheim, vs. Minnesota, vs. San Jose
Week of April 14: vs. Vegas, @ Los Angeles
Calgary has 13 games left with three occurring in the quarterfinals, four in the semis and six in the finals. If you have a bye in the quarterfinals, look for some Flames to take off the waiver wire if you need help.
CAROLINA
Games this week: vs. Nashville, vs. Montreal, vs. New York Islanders
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Montreal (Friday), vs. New York Islanders (Sunday)
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Washington, vs. Detroit, @ Boston
Week of April 7: @ Buffalo, @ Washington, vs. New York Rangers, vs. Toronto
Week of April 14: @ Montreal, @ Ottawa
Carolina has a favorable matchup in the quarterfinals and while they play only three games, they are the rested team in a pair of games and face two non-playoff teams with all three games at home. The Hurricanes also play three games in the semis and six in the final.
CHICAGO
Games this week: vs. New Jersey, vs. Vegas, vs. Utah
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Colorado, @ Washington, vs. Pittsburgh
Week of April 7: @ Pittsburgh, @ Boston, vs. Winnipeg
Week of April 14: @ Montreal, @ Ottawa
It's likely you don't have many Blackhawks, as they haven't been a high-scoring team. They play three games in the first round, three in the semifinals and five in the finals.
COLORADO
Games this week: vs. Detroit, vs. Los Angeles, vs. St. Louis
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Detroit (Tuesday)
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Calgary, @ Chicago, @ Columbus, @ St. Louis
Week of April 7: vs. Vegas, vs. Vancouver, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim
Week of April 14: None
The Avalanche are the only team to not play in the final week of the season and therefore have only four games in the finals. They play three games in the quarters and four in the semis.
COLUMBUS
Games this week: @ New York Islanders, vs. Vancouver, @ Ottawa
Tired: @ Ottawa (Saturday)
Rested: None
Notes: Week of March 31: vs. Nashville, vs. Colorado, @ Toronto, @ Ottawa
Week of April 7: vs. Ottawa, vs. Buffalo, vs. Washington, @ Washington
Week of April 14: @ Philadelphia, vs. New York Islanders
The Blue Jackets also play 13 games the rest of the way including three games in the first round, four in the semis and six in the finals. Sean Monahan (wrist) could return before the end of the season and is worth a pickup if available.
DALLAS
Games this week: vs. Minnesota, @ Edmonton, @ Calgary, @ Seattle
Tired: @ Calgary (Thursday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Seattle. vs. Nashville, vs. Pittsburgh @ Minnesota
Week of April 7: vs. Vancouver, vs. Winnipeg, vs. Utah
Week of April 14: @ Detroit, @ Nashville
The Stars play 13 games down the stretch, playing four in the quarterfinals, four in the semis and five in the finals. Miro Heiskanen will miss the remainder of the regular season, so grab Thomas Harley, if available, as he quarterbacks the first Dallas power play.
DETROIT
Games this week: @ Utah, @ Colorado, vs. Ottawa, vs. Boston
Tired: @ Colorado (Tuesday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: @ St. Louis, @ Carolina, vs. Florida
Week of April 7: @ Montreal, @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay
Week of April 14: vs. Dallas, @ New Jersey, vs. Toronto
The Red Wings play 13 games and are one of two teams who play six games in the finals with three games coming in the last week of the season. That's great if you're allowed waiver pickups each week, so drop all your Colorado players (including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar) as they don't play from April 14-17.
EDMONTON
Games this week: vs. Dallas, @ Seattle, vs. Calgary
Tired: @ Seattle (Thursday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Vegas, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles
Week of April 7: @ Anaheim, vs. St. Louis vs. San Jose, @ Winnipeg
Week of April 14: vs. Los Angeles, @ San Jose
The Oilers play three games in each of the first two rounds of the playoffs and play six times in the finals. Don't be surprised if Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid sit out the season finale in San Jose.
FLORIDA
Games this week: vs. Utah, vs. Montreal
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Utah (Friday)
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Montreal, @ Toronto, @ Ottawa, @ Detroit
Week of April 7: vs. Toronto, vs. Detroit, vs. Buffalo
Week of April 14: vs. New York Rangers, @ Tampa Bay
The opening round of the playoffs is a tough time to roster Florida players as they only play twice. The Panthers play four games in the semifinals and five contests in the finals.
LOS ANGELES
Games this week: vs. New York Rangers, @ Colorado, vs. Toronto, vs. San Jose
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Winnipeg, @ Utah, vs. Edmonton
Week of April 7: vs. Seattle, vs. Anaheim, vs. Colorado
Week of April 14: @ Edmonton, @ Seattle, vs. Calgary
The Kings are the other team (besides Detroit) that play three games in the final week, giving them six appearances in the finals. Los Angeles also plays four times in the opening round and three times in the semis.
MINNESOTA
Games this week: @ Dallas, vs. Vegas, vs. Washington, vs. New Jersey
Tired: vs. Vegas (Tuesday)
Rested: vs. New Jersey (Saturday)
Notes
Week of March 31: @ New Jersey, @ New York Rangers, @ New York Islanders, vs. Dallas
Week of April 7: vs. San Jose, @ Calgary, @ Vancouver
Week of April 14: vs. Anaheim
The Wild play four times in each of the three rounds. They have been hurt by injuries and while Kirill Kaprizov could return in time for the finals, the Wild should bring him along slowly in order to get him ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
MONTREAL
Games this week: @ St. Louis, @ Philadelphia, @ Carolina, @ Florida
Tired: @ Carolina (Friday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Florida, vs. Boston, vs. Philadelphia, @ Nashville
Week of April 7: vs. Detroit, @ Ottawa, @ Toronto
Week of April 14: vs. Chicago, vs. Carolina
The Canadiens play four games in each of the opening two rounds and play five times in the finals. Six of their final nine games are at home, in the semis and finals.
NASHVILLE
Games this week: @ Carolina, vs. St. Louis, vs. Vegas
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Philadelphia, @ Columbus, @ Dallas, vs. Montreal
Week of April 7: vs. New York Islanders, @ Utah, @ Vegas
Week of April 14: vs. Utah, vs. Dallas
The Predators will be happy to see the end of the regular season. They were expected to be one of the favorites for the Stanley Cup, but instead, they're in the running for the first overall pick in the 2025 Entry Draft. Nashville plays three times in the quarterfinals, four in the semis and five in the finals.
NEW JERSEY
Games this week: vs. Vancouver, @ Chicago, @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota
Tired: @ Minnesota (Saturday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Minnesota, vs. New York Rangers
Week of April 7: vs. Boston, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. New York Islanders
Week of April 14: @ Boston, vs. Detroit
It will be tough to use your Devils in the semifinals as they only play twice. New Jersey plays four games in the first round and five in the finals.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Games this week: vs. Columbus, vs. Vancouver, @ Tampa Bay, @ Carolina
Tired: @ Carolina (Sunday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Minnesota, vs. Washington
Week of April 7: @ Nashville, vs. New York Rangers, @ Philadelphia, @ New Jersey
Week of April 14: vs. Washington, @ Columbus
The Islanders are another team that plays 13 games during the fantasy playoffs. They play four games in the quarterfinals, three in the semis and six games in the finals.
NEW YORK RANGERS
Games this week: @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim, @ San Jose
Tired: @ San Jose (Saturday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Minnesota, @ New Jersey
Week of April 7: vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Philadelphia, @ New York Islanders, @ Carolina
Week of April 14: @ Florida, vs. Tampa Bay
The Rangers are off to sunny California for all three games in the first round. They return home to play a pair of games in the semis and then play six times in the finals.
OTTAWA
Games this week: @ Buffalo, @ Detroit, vs. Columbus, @ Pittsburgh
Tired: @ Pittsburgh (Sunday)
Rested: vs. Columbus (Saturday)
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Buffalo, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Florida, vs. Columbus
Week of April 7: @ Columbus, vs. Montreal, vs. Philadelphia
Week of April 14: vs. Chicago, vs. Carolina
The Senators play 13 games during the fantasy playoffs, including four games in each of the quarters and semis, and play five times in the finals, including four at home. The Senators play nine of their final 13 contests at home.
PHILADELPHIA
Games this week: @ Toronto, vs. Montreal, vs. Buffalo
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Nashville, @ Montreal
Week of April 7: @ New York Rangers, vs. New York Islanders, @ Ottawa
Week of April 14: vs. Columbus, @ Buffalo
No team plays less than the Flyers down the stretch as Philadelphia plays three times in the quarters, only twice in the semis and five times in the finals.
PITTSBURGH
Games this week: @ Tampa Bay, @ Buffalo, vs. Ottawa
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Ottawa (Sunday)
Notes
Week of March 31: @ St. Louis, @ Dallas, @ Chicago
Week of April 7: vs. Chicago, @ New Jersey, vs. Boston
Week of April 14: vs. Washington
Pittsburgh is in the same boat as the Flyers as they play only 10 games during the fantasy playoffs. The Penguins play three times each in the quarters and semis and four times in the finals.
SAN JOSE
Games this week: vs. Toronto, vs. New York Rangers, @ Los Angeles
Tired: None
Rested: vs. New York Rangers (Saturday)
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Anaheim, vs. Edmonton, vs. Seattle
Week of April 7: vs. Calgary, @ Minnesota, @ Edmonton, @ Calgary
Week of April 14: @ Vancouver, vs. Edmonton
The Sharks play 12 times, including three games in the quarters and semis and six contests in the finals. The Sharks are far out of a playoff spot so everyone will play until the finale against the Oilers.
SEATTLE
Games this week: @ Calgary, vs. Edmonton, vs. Dallas
Tired: vs. Edmonton (Thursday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Dallas, @ Vancouver, @ San Jose
Week of April 7: @ Los Angeles, @ Utah, @ Vegas, vs. St. Louis
Week of April 14: vs. Los Angeles
The Kraken play three games this week, three in the semifinals and five in the finals. Five games are at home.
ST. LOUIS
Games this week: vs. Montreal, @ Nashville, @ Colorado
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Detroit, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Colorado
Week of April 7: @ Winnipeg, @ Edmonton, @ Seattle
Week of April 14: vs. Utah
The Blues are in a fight for the second wild card in the Western Conference and should be playing hard until the end of the regular season. The Blues play only 10 games the rest of the way, including three games in each of the quarterfinals and semifinals, as well as four games in the finals.
TAMPA BAY
Games this week: vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Utah, vs. New York Islanders
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: @ New York Islanders, @ Ottawa, @ Buffalo
Week of April 7: @ New York Rangers, vs. Toronto, vs. Detroit, vs. Buffalo
Week of April 14: vs. Florida, @ New York Rangers
The Lightning could finish anywhere from first to fourth in the Atlantic Division. They play three times in each of the first two rounds as well as six times in the finals.
TORONTO
Games this week: vs. Philadelphia, @ San Jose, @ Los Angeles, @ Anaheim
Tired: @ Anaheim (Sunday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Florida, vs. Columbus
Week of April 7: @ Florida, @ Tampa Bay, vs. Montreal, @ Carolina
Week of April 14: @ Buffalo, @ Detroit
The Maple Leafs play four games in the quarterfinals, but only two games in the semis. They play six times in the finals. Toronto plays eight of the 12 games on the road, including a three-game road trip to California this week.
UTAH
Games this week: vs. Detroit, @ Tampa Bay, @ Florida, @ Chicago
Tired: @ Florida (Friday)
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Calgary, vs. Los Angeles, vs. Winnipeg
Week of April 7: vs. Seattle, vs. Nashville, @ Dallas
Week of April 14: @ Nashville, @ St. Louis
Utah play six of their 12 games at home. They play four games in the first round, three in the semis and five contests in the finals.
VANCOUVER
Games this week: @ New Jersey, @ New York Islanders, @ Columbus, @ Winnipeg
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Seattle, vs. Anaheim, vs. Vegas
Week of April 7: @ Dallas, @ Colorado, vs. Minnesota
Week of April 14: vs. San Jose, vs. Vegas
The Canucks are in the race for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Vancouver plays four games (all on the road) in the opening round, three games in the semis (all at home) and five games in the finals.
VEGAS
Games this week: @ Minnesota, @ Chicago, @ Nashville
Tired: @ Nashville (Saturday)
Rested: @ Minnesota (Tuesday)
Notes
Week of March 31: vs. Edmonton, vs. Winnipeg, @ Calgary, @ Vancouver
Week of April 7: @ Colorado, vs. Seattle, vs. Nashville
Week of April 14: @ Calgary, @ Vancouver
Vegas are hanging on to the top spot in the Pacific Division. They play three games in the opening round, four games in the semis and five games in the finals.
WASHINGTON
Games this week: @ Winnipeg, @ Minnesota, vs. Buffalo
Tired: None
Rested: vs. Buffalo (Sunday)
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Boston, @ Carolina, vs. Chicago, @ New York Islanders
Week of April 7: vs. Carolina, @ Columbus, vs. Columbus
Week of April 14: @ New York Islanders, @ Pittsburgh
The Capitals play eight of their final 12 games on the road. If Alex Ovechkin doesn't set the record for career goals at home versus Columbus on April 13, he may sit out the last two games as the Capitals are prohibitive favorites to garner the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Caps play three games in the first round, four in the second and five in the finals.
WINNIPEG
Games this week: vs. Washington, vs. New Jersey, vs. Vancouver
Tired: None
Rested: None
Notes
Week of March 31: @ Los Angeles, @ Vegas, @ Utah
Week of April 7: vs. St. Louis, @ Dallas, @ Chicago, vs. Edmonton
Week of April 14: vs. Anaheim
The Jets play 11 times during the fantasy playoffs but could give their top players (Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck) the night off versus Anaheim in the last game of the season as it appears they will win the Western Conference. The Jets play three times in the quarters and semis and five games in the finals, including the game against the Ducks.