NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Games

Thursday has four games scheduled, including one starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 7 p.m. ET, one beginning at 9 p.m. ET and one puck drop at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Despite coming off lopsided losses, Vegas (at Minnesota) and Tampa Bay (vs. Florida) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for all four matchups is 5.5 goals. The Jets and Maple Leafs hold 2-0 series leads, while the Panthers possess a 1-0 advantage, and the best-of-seven between the Golden Knights and Wild is tied at one game apiece.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at STL ($8,000): Hellebuyck has stopped 132 of 142 shots for a 1.64 GAA and a .930 save percentage during his six-game winning streak, which stretches back to the regular season. He wasn't impressive in Game 1 versus the Blues but posted a 21-save performance in a 2-1 win on Monday.

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at OTT ($7,800): Dating back to the regular season, Stolarz has won 10 straight outings, posting a 1.48 GAA and a .947 save percentage. He has gone 2-0-0 in his first two playoff starts, stopping 57 of 61 shots versus the Senators in Round 1 of the 2025 Postseason.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN vs. VGK ($8,000): Kaprizov has two straight multipoint efforts against Vegas to open the 2025 Playoffs, collecting two goals, three assists, five shots and seven blocks. His category coverage and offensive prowess make him an attractive option for Thursday's slate.

Jake Guentzel, TBL vs. FLA ($6,900): Guentzel has amassed 14 goals, 21 points and 74 shots in his last 20 playoff outings. He netted a power-play tally and registered six shots in Tuesday's loss to the Panthers.

Mark Scheifele, WPG at STL ($6,500): Scheifele has two goals and three helpers across two multipoint performances to begin the postseason. He has four shots, three blocks and one power-play marker during that span.

Matt Boldy, MIN vs. VGK ($6,400): Boldy has three goals and one assist across two multipoint showings versus Vegas to begin the playoffs. During that stretch, he has four shots and two blocks.

John Tavares, TOR at OTT ($6,200): Tavares has notched one goal and a helper in each of the first two games of the playoffs versus Ottawa. He has added seven shots and four blocks. Tavares has generated two goals and one assist with the man advantage in Toronto's first-round series.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Panthers at Lightning

Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,700), Sam Bennett (C - $5,200), Mackie Samoskevich (W - $4,000)

Following a 25-game absence because of a groin injury, Tkachuk didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup, accounting for three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and three shots on the net versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Bennett supplied one goal, one helper and one shot in Game 1. Samoskevich contributed one helper in his playoff debut in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Florida's second line was all over the scoresheet in Game 1, and the trio possesses plenty of offensive upside for Thursday's contest.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at OTT ($4,900): Rielly has compiled nine goals and 23 points in his last 27 playoff outings. He has found the back of the net in two straight games to open the 2025 Postseason while adding five shots and five blocks.

Noah Hanifin, VGK at MIN ($4,400): Hanifin has earned one goal, one assist, five shots and four blocks through two outings this postseason. He has hit the scoresheet in both games versus the Wild, giving him plenty of bang for the buck potential if his hot streak continues.

Nate Schmidt, FLA at TBL ($3,200): Schmidt accumulated two goals, three shots and one block in Game 1 versus the Lightning. He could be a tremendous value play if he carries any offensive momentum into Thursday's match. Schmidt has three goals, three assists, 23 shots and 17 blocks in his past 11 playoff appearances.

