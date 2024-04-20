Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, Game 1 NHL Odds, Expert Picks & Predictions for April 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Maple Leafs at Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins square off at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round of the NHL Playoffs. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TBS.

Hockey fans can gear up for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with BetMGM bonus code welcome offer worth up to $1,500 in bonuses when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM makes depositing and withdrawing a breeze as one of the major sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

These teams haven't met in the postseason since 2019, but this will be the 17th meeting all time in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's the fourth time in the past 11 years that these Atlantic Division teams have met, and Boston has won all four times. In fact, not many fans from either side can forget Game 7 of the 2013 series, when Toronto led 4-1 heading into the third period of Game 7, only to fold like a tent in the final few minutes before losing 5-4 in overtime for a collapse of epic proportions.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand has seen the Leafs plenty during his time in Beantown. He has played 146 career postseason games, and he has played Toronto 21 times in that span. Marchand has posted seven goals and 14 assists, which is obviously a point-per-game production.

These teams met four times in the regular season, with the Bruins sweeping the series, while outscoring the Maple Leafs, 15-7. The most recent meeting was March 7 at TD Garden, with Boston winning, 4-1. The Under hit in three of the four meetings, while going 4-1 in the past five meetings overall.

The Leafs limped to an 0-3-1 finish in the final four games of the regular season, while cashing the Over in five in a row to close things out. The Leafs allowed five or more goals in the final four games, too, so momentum hasn't exactly been on their side.

The Bruins lost the final two games, frittering away the division lead, which was eventually won by the Florida Panthers. The Under has cashed in eight of the past nine games for the B's, and the team won just once in the final four outings of the regular season, so they don't come in streaking, either.

The goaltender matchup will likely be Ilya Samsonov (23-7-8, 3.13 GAA, .890 SV%, 3 SO) against Linus Ullmark (22-10-7, 2.57 GAA, .915 SV%, 2 SO), and that tips the scales in Boston's favor.

Samsonov was banished to waivers, and the minors, during the season. He responded well upon his return, but he has allowed four or more goals in three of his past five outings to finish the season on a sour note.

Ullmark rotated with Jeremy Swayman for most of the season, and the Swede faced the Leafs just once, on Dec. 2 in Toronto, making 37 saves on 40 shots in a 4-3 shootout win. Samsonov last faced the Bruins in Boston, losing 3-2 in a shootout, making 38 saves in his only appearance against them.

These teams know each other well. Venue is important, as Boston is a tough place to play anytime of the year, but especially the postseason. And goaltenders are important. While Auston Matthews had 69 goals, and will hopefully avoid the disappearing act he and Mitchell Marner have pulled in past playoffs, Ullmark should be equal to the task. Advantage Boston in Game 1.

NHL Moneyline Bets for Maple Leafs at Bruins

Bruins ML (-130 at DraftKings)

NHL fans in North Carolina can now enjoy North Carolina sports betting and access the best North Carolina betting promos with NC having launched sports betting in March. The DraftKings North Carolina promo code gets new customers $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Looking to the total, expect a feeling-out process in Game 1 of the series. These teams know each other well, and the Under cashed in three of the four regular-season meetings, while going 4-1 in the past five in the series.

While the Leafs were abysmal defensively and in net down the stretch, they were locked into a seed, and didn't have a lot to play for in the final week or two. Look for Toronto to be a bit rejuvenated, with more urgency at that end.

The Bruins cashed the Under in eight of the final nine regular-season games, and that's the play here. Ullmark and the B's have their hands full with the high-octane Maple Leafs offense, but it should be able to shut Toronto down. Some shops are offering a flat six, which might be more attractive to some, but Under 5.5 offers plus-money.

NHL Totals Bets for Maple Leafs at Bruins

Under 5.5 (+110 at Caesars)

If you're not registered at Caesars and live in NC, the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new players $150 in bonus bets after placing an initial wager of at least $5.

NHL Players Props for Maple Leafs at Bruins

Even though we're going with an Under play, and that's usually not a good idea to go with a pair of Anytime Goal Scorers (AGS), we'll bend the rules a little bit here. We're keeping it simple, too, looking for some big scorers to get off to a good start in the series.

For the Maple Leafs, it's hard to envision a scenario where the 69-goal scorer Matthews doesn't get on the board early and often in this series. He was blanked in the final two meetings with the Bruins, but he managed three goals and four points, including two goals on Dec. 2, and a goal and an assist on Nov. 2.

Auston Matthews Anytime Goal Scorer (-120 at FanDuel)

Looking to the home team, it's hard to forget that stat about Marchand. He generally shows up in the playoffs, especially when facing the blue and white of Toronto. For a chance to more than double up with an AGS prop bet, he is well worth a roll of the dice. He had a goal and five points in four regular-season games against the Leafs, with his goal coming Dec. 2 in Toronto.