Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

The NHL is taking off a few days for the Christmas holiday, so let's enjoy the hockey action while we can. There are eight games on the slate Monday, the first of many busy days leading into the break. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. MON ($35): This is a battle of two of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL, and two teams that don't put a ton of shots on net. The Canadiens, for their part, have averaged 2.74 goals and 28.8 shots on goal per game. Vejmelka and the Coyotes are at home, and while the goalie has a 3.11 GAA, he has a .911 save percentage. Since he likely won't be as busy as usual, his save percentage means more to mean than his GAA.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. BUF ($31): Thompson has a 2.64 GAA and .917 save percentage, which are good numbers, but those numbers were much better for a while. Case in point, over his last 10 starts he has a 3.08 GAA and .908 save percentage.

CENTER

Robert Thomas, STL at VAN ($17): Thomas is one of the foremost playmakers in the NHL, a guy who tosses in some goals but is primarily handing out helpers. He has 21 assists in 30 games to go with seven goals, but three of those goals have come in his last six games. The Canucks, meanwhile, have a 3.87 GAA, which is third highest in the NHL.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mathew Barzal, NYI at COL ($19): Barzal has 27 assists in 32 games, but only four goals. Sure, his 5.3 shooting percentage will likely improve, but maybe not in this matchup. Alexandar Georgiev has a 2.59 GAA and .920 save percentage, and Barzal and company are on the road as well.

WING

Nick Schmaltz, ARI vs. MON ($17): Schmaltz looked impressive after returning from injury, struggled a bit, but has gotten hot again. He has seven points over his last five outings. The Canadiens have allowed 32.8 shots on net per contest, and Jake Allen has a 3.33 GAA and .897 save percentage.

Conor Garland, VAN vs. STL ($16): Garland has moved up to the top line for the Canucks, and he has a point in four of his last five games. There's a chance that his 8.5 shooting percentage will improve as well. Jordan Binnington's slide has continued, as he is in line to continue to have worse numbers every season. This year, he has a 3.21 GAA and .894 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA at BOS ($31): Tkachuk is visiting Boston, which is about as tough as it gets. The Bruins lead the NHL is GAA and penalty-kill percentage, and they've also only allowed 28.8 shots on net per contest. Assuming Linus Ullmark is in net, he has an 1.83 GAA and .938 save percentage.

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM vs. DAL ($22): It's a tough day for former Flames! Gaudreau has delivered as expected for the Blue Jackets, but this matchup is worth avoiding. Jake Oettinger has a 2.42 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Stars also have a top-five penalty kill, and nine of Gaudreau's 33 points have come with the extra man.

DEFENSE

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. STL ($20): Hughes has 26 assists in 26 games, and he's been as good on the power play as ever. He's averaged 4:01 per contest with the extra man and has tallied 14 of his points on that front. The Blues are 30th on the penalty kill, so this is right up Hughes' alley.

Torey Krug, STL at VAN ($16): Krug is a power-play guy as well. He's averaged 2:35 per contest on that front and has tallied five power-play points in 28 games. St. Louis is 30th on the penalty kill, but Vancouver is actually even worse, ranking 31st.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Brandon Montour at BOS ($20): Hey, it's the toughest matchup you can catch, especially with Ullmark likely in net for the Bruins. Additionally, 10 of Montour's 25 points have come on the power play, and the Bruins do have the top penalty kill.

Devon Toews, COL vs. NYI ($18): Toews will be facing his former team, but that likely means facing Ilya Sorokin. The Russian goalie has a 2.49 GAA and .921 save percentage. Additionally, with Cale Makar around, Toews has only averaged 1:41 per contest on the power play and only has two points with the extra man.

