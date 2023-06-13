Yahoo DFS Hockey: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 13

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Could this be the end? It feels that way. The Vegas Golden Knights are at home for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. If they win, they hoist the Cup as champions. More hockey, and more DFS contests, would be great, but the way this series has gone, I think Las Vegas will be a party town for once Tuesday. Regardless of whether or not there is a Game 6, it's time to drill down on Tuesday's DFS lineup. You get $125 in salary for your five players. The Superstar nets you 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup I landed on.

SUPERSTAR

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. FLA ($24): When you go from cold to possibly winning the Conn Smythe, you know you've gotten scorching hot. Marchessault is on a nine-game point streak, and his 24 points have him tied for the most in the postseason. He's been the most-involved player offensive for the Golden Knights, so if they have any success Monday, Marchessault will likely be involved. I want a Golden Knight as my Superstar, and the former Panther was the top choice for me.

FLEX

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. FLA ($31): Eichel missed some time in Game 4, but he was able to return and looked fine, even if he didn't pick up a point. He has 23 points in the playoffs, though, and unlike Marchessault, has been steadier throughout this run. Additionally, he doesn't have a goal on his last 28 shots on net. Wouldn't it be fitting if his puck luck turned around and he lit the lamp in Game 5 en route to a title-clinching victory? If nothing else, he has Marchessault on his wing.

William Karlsson, VGK vs. FLA ($21): "Wild Bill" has been lighting the lamp in this postseason. His goal in Game 4 was his 11th of the playoffs. While he only has five assists, the goals more than make up for that with the second-line center. At this salary, why not grab a guy with double-digit goals over the span of 21 postseason games?

Chandler Stephenson, VGK vs. FLA ($19): Coming off a two-goal performance in Game 4, Stephenson has five points in this series, and 19 points in the playoffs. Vegas is back at home, blood is in the water, and Sergei Bobrovsky has looked fallible. Plus, while he is the third-line center, Stephenson is on the top power-play unit.

Sam Reinhart, FLA at VGK ($19): I didn't intentionally set out to only have one Panther in my lineup, but it shook out that way. That being said, I am fine with it. As I noted, I think this series is ending Tuesday, so leaning on Vegas players makes sense. Reinhart's salary fit in, and he could potentially be in for a bigger role than usual. Both Anthony Duclair and Matthew Tkachuk are banged up. Reinhart, already a staple on the top power-play unit, could also see the most minutes of any Florida right wing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.