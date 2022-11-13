Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Halfway through November, the NHL is up and running and firing on all cylinders. It's been an interesting season thus far, and that will hopefully continue Sunday. There are five games starting at 6 p.m. EST or later. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. ARI ($36): Both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but Shesterkin and the Rangers are at home. The Coyotes come in last in shots on net allowed per game. Shesterkin is off to a somewhat slow start after winning the Vezina last year, but this is the kind of matchup where he can get back on track.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Darcy Kuemper, WAS at TAM ($34): The Lightning and Capitals have both struggled a bit offensively, but the Bolts are relatively injury-free while averaging 31.0 shots. Kuemper has excelled with a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage, but this matchup is trickier than the season numbers would indicate.

CENTER

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. ARI ($21): Trocheck got off to a hot start for his new club, but he's slowed down a bit. That being said, he's still managed 27 shots across seven games. He's due for an upturn as the Coyotes will likely be starting Connor Ingram, who lists a career 4.10 GAA and .876 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

J.T. Miller, VAN at BOS ($25): Another matchup with both teams on a back-to-back, but the Canucks are a long way from home. And the Bruins saved Linus Ullmark for this one with his 1.95 GAA and .936 save percentage. Boston also boasts the league's best penalty kill, which doesn't bode well for Miller with eight of his 14 points coming with the extra man.

WING

Jake DeBrusk, BOS vs. VAN ($21): In addition to skating on Boston's top line, DeBrusk has also been on the lead power play. The latter is great for this matchup with the Canucks ranking worst in penalty kill, which was also the case last season. Throw in Vancouver being on the road closing out a second straight night, and things look even better for DeBrusk.

Andre Burakovsky, SEA vs. WPG ($19): The Kraken brought in Burakovsky off the back of a career season where he racked up 22 goals and 61 points. Winnipeg is on the road for the second of a back-to-back, and David Rittich will likely be in net with his career .905 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kyle Connor, WPG at SEA ($25): Bad puck luck has held Connor to two goals though 12 games, but even getting shots on net will be tricky Sunday as the Kraken have allowed a mere 27.1 shots on goal a night, which is partially why Martin Jones enters with a 2.32 GAA. The Jets will also be tired as they just played Saturday, while the Kraken enjoyed a day off.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN vs. SAN ($23): Nine of Zuccarello's 14 points have come on the power play. The Sharks have a knack for killing penalties as they rank second in penalty-kill percentage and were in the top-five last season.

DEFENSE

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. ARI ($17): Defensemen don't tend to score at the same rate as forwards, but the fact Trouba has zero goals on 50 shots on net is still unfortunate. The Coyotes are in the bottom-five in terms of shots allowed per game, so Trouba should be able to stay active. And with Ingram in net, maybe a puck will go in too.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. WPG ($14): Dunn is the man in Seattle averaging 22:47 in ice time, including 3:03 with the extra man. That's helped him tally eight points in 15 games. As I noted earlier, Rittich will likely be in net for the Jets and he's registered a career .905 save percentage.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. WAS ($26): Since missing a couple games with injury, Hedman has looked a step behind his usual level with an assist and only two shots on net from his last three. Kuemper does have a .920 save percentage and a .921 last season, so he could potentially do well.

Shayne Gostisbehere, ARI at NYR ($17): Since starting the season on fire, Gostisbehere has been held without a point in seven of his last eight appearances. It'll be hard to right the ship on the road in New York with Shesterkin in line for a solid performance versus a weak offense.

