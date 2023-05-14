Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

You won't be pressed into submitting your NHL entries early Sunday since the lone game doesn't start until 10 p.m. EDT. That gives you plenty of time for your single-game lineup as Vegas visits Edmonton. Can the Oilers force a Game 7? Or will the Golden Knights take it tonight and return to the Conference Finals for the first time since their inaugural season? For single-game contests, you have a salary of $135 for five players with your Superstar getting 1.5 times the salary. Here's a lineup for what may be the final game of this series.

SUPERSTAR

Connor McDavid, EDM vs. VGK ($37): The Oilers are at home looking to stave off elimination. I'll bet on the NHL's best player and someone who's come up big for them in the playoffs. Leon Draisaitl got off to the goal-scoring start, but it's McDavid who leads Edmonton with 19 points. The presumed MVP has registered multiple points in eight of his last nine games, and should continue producing Sunday.

FLEX

Jack Eichel, VGK at EDM ($31): Eichel will forever be the player who was drafted second behind McDavid. But even if he's not yet on a Hall of Fame trajectory, he's quite good. Vegas's first-line center has notched three points in two of his last three outings with 39 shots overall. Edmonton's goaltending situation is looking dicey with Stuart Skinner struggling and Jack Campbell far from an inspiring option.

Mark Stone, VGK at EDM ($22): Stone is a reminder that being a third-line winger isn't detrimental to fantasy value if you're also on the top power play. He's averaged 19:52 in ice time, largely because he's received 4:01 with the extra man. And yet, nine of Stone's 12 points since returning from injury have come at even-strength.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. VGK ($22): Bouchard is more reliant on the power play than Stone, but it hasn't gotten in his way. That's what happens when you're the point man on the NHL's best power play. Bouchard has racked up 17 points in the playoffs, with 15 of those PPPs. In fact, he's recorded a power-play point in all but one game this postseason.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at EDM ($21): Marchessault has experienced some bad puck luck, which is why he's only managed two postseason goals despite 40 shots. But even if he didn't score on his five shots in Game 5, he still contributed three assists. Skinner enters with a 3.52 GAA and .890 save percentage during the playoffs. And while he's come up big a couple times, one wouldn't regularly count on that.

