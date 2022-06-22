Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

I was betting on Tampa Bay responding at home in Game 3, which has a more literal connotation when talking DFS, and it proved accurate. The Lightning won 6-2 to shake this series up. Now, Tampa is home again for Game 4. For single-game DFS purposes, you have $135 for your five-player lineup. That includes your Superstar, who will rake in 1.5 times the points. What's the lineup look like from me Wednesday? Let's find out!

SUPERSTAR

Steven Stamkos, TAM vs. COL ($34): Nikita Kucherov is expected to play in Game 4, which is good for his linemate Stamkos. However, I am just concerned enough to go with Stamkos over his Russian linemate to be on the safe side. The Tampa captain came up huge in Game 3 with a goal on five shots on net with an assist for good measure. That comes after he had 106 points and 241 shots on net in the regular season.

FLEX

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. COL ($32): When Vasilevskiy is at home, I want him in my lineup. He looked rough in the first two games of this series, then went ahead and made 37 saves on 39 shots in a Game 3 win. This year he has an 1.47 GAA and .947 save percentage at home in the playoffs. The Russian netminder has earned my trust as long as he is in the friendly confines of his own arena.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at TAM ($31): Landeskog provides the best bang-for-your-buck of any Avalanche player in my opinion. He scored both goals for Colorado in Game 3, and he has 10 goals and nine assists over his last 15 games. Both of his goals in Game 3 were on the power play, and power-play time could pay off for Landeskog again given how potent the Avalanche power play is.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL at TAM ($24): Nichushkin was a little under the radar in Game 3, but that came after he had two points in both of the first two games of this series. The Russian is skating on Colorado's top line with Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon. Nichushkin had a career year this season, almost entirely because of his two linemates.

Corey Perry, TAM vs. COL ($14): I'm finishing off with a Tampa player who has plenty of postseason experience. The kind of guy who can come up big in a situation like this and provide bang for your buck on your DFS roster. Perry is not just veteran presence, either. He tallied 19 goals and 21 assists this season and scored a power-play goal in Game 3. That came during a whopping 6:38 of power-play time as well.

