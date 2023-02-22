Yahoo DFS Hockey: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Wednesday is a bit of a breather for the NHL, with only three games on the slate. Don't let that deter you from some DFS action, though. You can get in the game, set some lineups, and use these recommendations for DFS purposes. Oh, while also avoiding the players I think you should eschew as well.

GOALIE

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CHI ($40): This matchup is just too good to worry about Oettinger's salary. The netminder has a 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage, and the Blackhawks are in the bottom two in goals and shots on net per game. Also, they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. The only concern is that the Stars may figure this is a chance to give Oettinger a day off, but I would not mind Scott Wedgewood in this favorable matchup either.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. WPG ($32): This is not a great day for offenses. The Stars, who rank 14th in goals per game, rank highest on that front. You aren't going to be starting a Blackhawks goalie though, obviously. The Jets are next though, having averaged 3.14 goals per game, and with guys like Nikolaj Ehlers healthy now that offense is probably better. As such, I'd probably avoid Sorokin.

CENTER

Elias Lindholm, CGY at ARI ($20): Last year, Lindholm had 82 points in 82 games. He's been a little worse this year, but 49 points in 55 games is nothing to sneeze at. That includes 15 points with the extra man. The Coyotes aren't as bad as anticipated defensively, but they are in the bottom 10 in GAA and penalty-kill percentage. Notably, though, they've allowed a whopping 35.2 shots on net per contest.

CENTER TO AVOID

Bo Horvat, NYI vs. WPG ($26): Since joining the Islanders, Horvat has eight points in eight games. However, his shooting percentage has already fallen from 21.7 in Vancouver to 17.4 with New York. In his career, he has a 14.8 shooting percentage. Connor Hellebuyck has a 2.39 GAA and .926 save percentage for the Jets, and the team has the third-ranked penalty kill. Twenty of Horvat's 60 points have come with the extra man.

WING

Jamie Benn, DAL vs. CHI ($20): It's a renaissance year for Benn, who already has 47 points in 57 games. The veteran is not slowing down either, tallying 10 points in his last 14 outings. Chicago is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and the rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber will likely be in net. Through five NHL appearances, he has a 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage, but he has yet to be the goalie on the second night of a back-to-back.

Nick Schmaltz, ARI vs. CGY ($18): Schmaltz has a 17.9 shooting percentage this year after he had an 18.7 shooting percentage last season. Also, only eight of his 36 points have come on the power play. These are notable facts to me, because the Flames have only allowed 27.3 shots on net per contest and have a top-10 penalty kill. However, they still have a 3.04 GAA in part because Jacob Markstrom has an .889 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Patrick Kane, CHI at DAL ($20): Kane has been hot, but this could be a game that throws cold water on him. Yes, he's on the second leg of a back-to-back, but also there's the Oettinger of it all. As I noted, Dallas' netminder has a 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage.

Blake Wheeler, WPG at NYI ($17): Wheeler has 42 points in 48 games, but he's also only put 84 shots on net, so he's not exactly a prolific shooter. I may have recommended avoiding Sorokin in net, but that was somewhat tepid, because the Russian goalie does have a 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage. This is a case where I am not exactly enthused for either end of this matchup.

DEFENSE

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. CHI ($22): Heiskanen has 41 points in 54 games, and he's put 150 shots on net. The Finn is very likely to set a new career high in shots on goal, and this matchup should help. Chicago is in the bottom seven in shots on net allowed per contest, and now it is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back as well.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY at ARI ($17): Andersson has built upon his 50-point campaign last year. He has seven goals and 29 assists in 54 games, and he's put 117 shots on net as well. The Coyotes have allowed 35.2 shots on goal per game, and they also have a 3.44 GAA.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Noah Dobson, NYI vs. WPG ($19): Dobson broke through last year on the power play, and this year he's had a more-sizable role on that front. The defenseman has averaged 3:31 per contest with the extra man, and 15 of his 35 points have come on the power play. Like I mentioned, though, the Jets have the third-ranked penalty kill, and obviously they perform better with Hellebuyck in net.

Seth Jones, CHI at DAL ($17): Jones shoots a ton, but shots don't often go in against the Stars. After all, Oettinger has a 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage. Dallas also has the fourth-ranked penalty kill, and nine of Jones' 24 points have come with the extra man.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.